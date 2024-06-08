VICI Properties Likely To Remain Profitable Ahead, Venetian Investment Explained

imagedepotpro

We previously covered VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in March 2024, discussing its double beat FQ4'23 earnings call and promising FY2024 guidance, which demonstrated the management's competency thus far.

Combined with its pullback, we believed that the stock remained a compelling investment thesis, thanks to the improved upside potential to its fair value along with the expanded forward dividend yield for those looking to dollar cost average.

Since then, VICI continues to pullback by -3.7% as the wider market trades sideways at +0.3%. Even so, we believe that it remains a gift, with the pullback triggering the REIT's increasingly rich yields, as the robust profitability and healthier balance sheet in FQ1'24 further support its dividend investment thesis.

This is on top of the REIT's recent investment in Venetian Resort, which underscores the management's ability to grow profitably on a blended rate basis despite the elevated interest rate environment, attributed to the higher annual rent escalations ahead.

Combined with the overall portfolio's extremely long remaining lease term and the upcoming CPI-linked rental increases over the next few years, we believe that VICI continues to be a compelling Buy.

VICI Remains Profitable Enough To Fund Its Growth Opportunities - With Venetian Deal Explained

For now, VICI has reported another excellent FQ1'24 earnings call, with overall revenues of $951.48M (+2.1% QoQ/ +8.4% YoY) and AFFO per share of $0.56 (+1.8% QoQ/ +6.1% YoY).

Much of the top-line tailwinds are attributed to the robust performance observed in the gaming segment, with it comprising 98% of its overall rental incomes, as Las Vegas reports twelve consecutive quarters of Gross Gaming Growth with visitation numbers still growing by +4.2% YoY in FQ1'24.

As a result, we can understand why VICI has entered into a strategic agreement to provide up to $700M in capital to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for extensive renovation and enhancement works, with it comprising 67% of its investments for FQ1'24.

Perhaps part of the pessimism embedded in its stock prices is attributed to the agreement's underwhelming investment spread of 1.625%, based on the cap rate of 7.25% in yield and the new 2052 Note worth $750M at 5.625% interest rates.

Effective Federal Fund Rate

FRED

Then again, we believe that it may be more prudent to look at VICI's overall blended investment yields instead, especially since interest rates are at the highest it has been over the past twenty years, thanks to the sticky inflationary pressures.

Based on the REIT's overall debt of $17.12B (inline QoQ/ +0.4% YoY) at a weighted average interest rates of 4.364% as of March 2024 (+0.013 points QoQ/ +0.024 YoY), we are still looking at a relatively healthy overall spread of 2.88%.

At the same time, readers must also note that the annual rent under the existing Venetian Resort lease is expected to escalate annually "following each capital funding," with FY2024 likely to bring forth improved numbers from the $256.25M reported in FY2023 (+20.4% YoY) and annualized sum of $265.2M reported in FQ1'24 (+2.9% QoQ/ +5% YoY), well balancing the initially lower investment spread of 1.625%, as discussed above.

VICI's Portfolio

VICI

These developments further underscore that VICI's investment efforts remain profitable on a long-term basis, especially since the extensive renovation works completed on its properties will be mutually beneficial for the tenant and the REIT.

Readers must also note that the Venetian portfolio rental is expected to be CPI-linked from March 2031 onwards, joining the rest of the REIT's portfolio with the weighted average Remaining Lease Term of 42.5 years offering an extremely long-term view into its promising top/ bottom lines.

Combined with the moderating net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.42x in FQ1'24, compared to 5.55x in FQ4'23 and 5.91x in FQ1'23, while nearing the 4.45x reported in FY2019, the key take away from its FQ1'24 performance is that we believe that VICI remains well positioned to grow profitably as the leading gaming/ experiential REIT stock, no matter the near-term macroeconomic uncertainty.

VICI Is Inherently Undervalued - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Dual Pronged Returns

VICI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result of the promising developments discussed above, we believe that VICI remains inherently undervalued at FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 12.76x, down from the previous article at 12.96x, its 1Y mean of 13.62x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 14.05x, and the sector median of 14.69x.

This is especially since the consensus forward estimates remain stable since the previous article, with the REIT expected to generate a top/ bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +4.2% and +4% through FY2026.

We believe that VICI is not expensive compared to its peer, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) at FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 12.01x, with the latter expected to report a top/ bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +3.1% and +2.6% through FY2026.

So, Is VICI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VICI 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, VICI continues to chart lower lows and lower highs, while temporarily establishing $28s as its support level, relatively inline to the previous article at $29s.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $30 in our last article, based on the FY2023 AFFO per share of $2.15 and the normalized Price/ AFFO valuations of 14x.

For now, based on VICI's reiterated FY2024 AFFO per share guidance of $2.235 at the midpoint (+3.9% YoY) and the same Price/ AFFO valuations of 14x, it is apparent that VICI is trading below our estimated fair value of $31.30.

We maintain our belief that there is still a potential capital appreciation by +18% to $33.80, based on the consensus FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $2.42 and the normalized Price/ AFFO valuations of 14x, with the normalization in macroeconomy/ borrowing costs only being a matter of time and the Fed expected to pivot from Q4'24 onwards.

At the same time, these depressed levels trigger VICI's expanded forward dividend yields of 5.78%, compared to its 4Y average yields of 4.89%, the sector median of 4.67%, and the US Treasury Yields of between 4.49% and 5.37%.

Its dividend investment thesis remains robust as well, based on the stable TTM AFFO payout ratio of 74.66% compared to the sector median of 73.61%, with the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating still grading the REIT with A for Dividend Growth and B for Dividend Safety.

As a result, we believe that VICI remains a compelling Buy for opportunistic investors, especially since the stock has found robust support levels at $28s, offering an improved margin of safety for those looking to dollar cost average.

Risk Warning

It goes without saying that for so long that interest rates remain elevated, the REIT's near-term investments may report lower spreads depending on the management's choice of capital (either debt leveraging or stock offering).

This is especially since VICI operates in a gaming sector, one that is usually deemed as higher risk by banks. This is worsened by the fact that two top tenants, including Caesars (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM), comprise approximately 74% of its rental revenues, though well balanced by the impressive 100% rental collection during the worst of the pandemic.

At the same time, inflation remains overly sticky, triggering a prolonged normalization in macroeconomy with the Fed pivot only expected by Q4'24 and a normalized borrowing costs only likely by 2027, based on the Fed's latest projections.

As a result, VICI investors should monitor these key risks while tempering their near term expectations, since we may naturally see lower investments volumes and growth ahead.