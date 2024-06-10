Richard Drury

Introduction

As a dividend investor, I love when my investments give me pay raises in the form of dividends. In the words of Warren Buffett, "I get euphoric..." when this happens. I feel the same, knowing my hard-earned money is being put to good use by placing it in solid businesses that grow their dividends over time.

A dividend increase usually shows that a company is not only performing well, but that it has confidence going forward that the business will continue growing. One BDC that recently raised its dividend was PennantPark Investment Corp. (NYSE:PNNT) and in this article I discuss their latest earnings, fundamentals, and reasons why this BDC remains a speculative investment.

Brief Overview

PennantPark Investment Corp is a BDC focused on lending to middle-market companies while specializing in debt and equity financings across various industries. These are typically companies located in the U.S. across the Technology, Healthcare, and Government Services industries. Additionally, they have a longer track record than their sister BDC, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) having IPO'd in 2007 vs 2011 for the latter.

Earnings Disappointment

PennantPark Investment Corp reported their Q2 earnings this past May, with net investment income coming in below the consensus at $0.22. This also fell from $0.24 in the previous quarter and from $0.26 the year prior. So, the company didn't seem to get off to a solid start, with Nll declining on a sequential and annual basis.

Total investment income, however, increased from the prior quarter to roughly $36 million but missed the mark on analysts' estimates as well. So, not great, but also not extremely concerning at this point either.

But it is important to note that Nll is the most important metric in my opinion for BDCs, as this measures the company's ability to cover its dividend. The drop was attributed to an increase in operating expenses. Interest & credit facility expenses grew to $11.9 million, up from $9.6 million in the previous quarter. G&A expenses also increased over the same period from $1.4 million to $1.9 million.

But despite the drop in net investment income, the BDC continued on its path to growth, with modest growth of 2% in their overall portfolio. This increased to $1.2 billion as management invested $188 million in six new companies and 43 existing ones. This was a significant increase from the prior quarter.

In Q1, Management invested just $23 million across 12 new companies and 32 existing ones. So, as the macro environment picture becomes more favorable in the foreseeable future, PNNT should see its portfolio value increase nicely in the coming quarters. This could possibly positively impact their Nll.

Portfolio Quality & Nll Growth Strategy

PNNT has done a solid job at keeping their non-accruals under control, adding two new companies to non-accrual status and removing one during the quarter. These accounted for 3.7% at cost and 3% at fair value. This is higher than their sister BDC, PFLT's non-accruals, which stood at 0.4% at cost and 0.35% at fair value.

This is likely another reason for the drop in net investment income and, looking on a quarterly and annual basis, one of the reasons I'm skeptical on the company as an investment currently. But in the coming quarters, PNNT could potentially see some growth in their financials as their JV portfolio is anticipated to increase to more than $1 billion.

This stood at $924 million during the quarter, and the BDC invested more than $100 million in its JV portfolio. Over the past two years, this more than doubled significantly from approximately $450 million. Furthermore, over the past year, the portfolio earned a double-digit return at 17.5% on its invested capital. And management anticipates this will have a positive impact on the company's earnings moving forward.

As a result of the high interest rate environment, some BDC management teams have been increasing their exposure to first-lien, senior secured loans, which is a good move in my opinion. This allows them to have a more defensive posture in lieu of unexpected downturns in the economy or if their portfolio companies experience financial distress.

At quarter's end, PennantPark Investment Capital's first-lien exposure stood at just 58%. However, over the past two years the BDC has upped its exposure with this increasing nearly 32%. This is something that I look for when investing in BDCs. I don't necessarily look for a specific percentage per se, but the higher the exposure, the better. For comparison purposes, I list some peers within the sector and their exposure to first-lien loans.

BDC First Lien % PNNT 58% ARCC 68.4% CSWC 88.7% BXSL 98.5% PFLT 87% Click to enlarge

One of their largest and most popular peers, Ares Capital (ARCC) has a lower exposure in comparison to some of the other peers. But ARCC has a long operating history of success and is one of the most fiscally conservative BDCs in the sector. ARCC is a holding within my portfolio, so investing in BDCs with a higher exposure is not a requirement, but is generally a something I like to see. Looking at their sister, PFLT, you can see their exposure is significantly higher at 87%.

Dividend Safety

Recently, PennantPark Investment Corp raised their monthly dividend to $0.08 from $0.07. And while a dividend increase normally exudes confidence in a company's ability to pay dividends, this took the quarterly payout above their most recent Nll of $0.22.

This was something I was curious about, as the quarterly run rate for the new dividend is now $0.24. And while BDCs can fund their dividend with other means of capital, I typically like to see companies cover their dividend with net investment income.

Management addressed this during earnings, saying that $0.24 was achievable for the BDC going forward. But this is all speculative and like everything, this is not a guarantee that the company would be able to cover this, especially if borrowers experience further financial stress as a result of higher for longer interest rates.

Their CEO further addressed this, stating:

First, it's important for everyone to know we have a lot of spillover, probably about $1 a share of spillover that we're going to need to pay out a significant portion of that anyway. Now, then you turn to what's our recurring Nll. And we believe that based on the performance of the portfolio based on continued growth of the joint venture, that $0.24 is achievable on a recurring basis anyway. So, that led to us- those two factors are the key factors that led us to the dividend increase.

BDC's typically rollover their spillover into the recurring year, but have to use this in a certain time frame, usually 15 months. Peer ARCC is a big proponent of rolling over their income. So, looking at the company's extra capital in the form of spillover, the dividend is safe for now. But growing Nll is something investors should keep an eye on going forward. Especially if non-accruals tick up, or we enter into a recession.

Valuation

At its current price of $7.66, this gives PNNT a P/NAV ratio of roughly 1x, as the BDC is in-line with its NAV price of $7.66. This did increase $0.04 from the prior quarter. But seeing how their share price is up significantly from $5.70 a year ago, I think upside from the current price is limited.

Furthermore, this is much higher than their 3-year average discount of roughly 25%. And with interest rates likely at their peak and expected to decline, I think PNNT could see a pullback in price. Moreover, the BDC is trading near its 52-week high of $7.72. Their strong performance is likely attributed to them switching to a monthly-paying BDC vs a quarterly one back in 2023. And factoring in their lower first-lien exposure and tight dividend coverage at the moment, I'm in agreeance with Wall Street's hold rating.

Risks To Thesis

Regarding risks for PNNT, as previously mentioned, their dividend is currently not covered by their net investment income. Although, I do anticipate it is safe with the company's ample liquidity in spillover income. But nevertheless, this is still a risk. And if the BDC can't manage to grow their Nll in the coming quarters to cover the quarterly run rate of $0.24, this could potentially cause the stock to sell-off for fear of a dividend cut.

Investor Takeaway

PennantPark Investment Corp is a sound BDC with solid fundamentals with a strong, experienced management team behind them. They impressively managed to grow their portfolio value in an environment where BDCs have seen lower deal volumes and buyout activity as a result of high interest rates. Additionally, this has affected their borrowers, causing the company to add two additional (companies) to non-accrual status, ultimately impacting their net investment income as well as increasing expenses.

Management anticipates solid growth in their JV portfolio and is confident their net investment income will be able to match their quarterly dividend run rate of $0.24 on a recurring basis. This remains to be seen, but if the BDC can manage to grow their Nll as a result of their portfolio, I would consider upgrading the stock to a buy rating.

But with their lower first-lien exposure and tight dividend coverage currently, PennantPark Investment Corp remains a speculative investment, therefore warranting a hold rating at the moment.