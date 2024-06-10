PennantPark Investment: Dividend Increase Shows Confidence, But Investors Should Remain Speculative

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Investment Corp. reported Q2 earnings with net investment income below consensus but showed modest growth in their overall portfolio.
  • The company has a solid portfolio quality but saw its non-accruals tick up during the recent quarter.
  • The recent dividend increase is not covered by their current net investment income, but the company has ample liquidity in spillover income to sustain the dividend.
  • Management anticipates Nll to grow in the coming quarters, with expected growth in their JV portfolio. Moreover, they suspect Nll will be able to cover the quarterly dividend run rate of $0.24 on a recurring basis.
  • Because of their declining Nll on a quarterly and annual basis, I rate PNNT a hold for now.

Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

Introduction

As a dividend investor, I love when my investments give me pay raises in the form of dividends. In the words of Warren Buffett, "I get euphoric..." when this happens. I feel the same, knowing my hard-earned money is being put to

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.43K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PNNT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News