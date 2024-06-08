jetcityimage

Overview

I've previously covered Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) and discussed some thoughts around the great capital management that's helped sustain the company's financial health back in January. However, I thought that it would be a good time to revisit DOW now that Q1 earnings were reported. In addition, I wanted to provide an update valuation estimate using the updated financials and outlook. Additionally, DOW is still listed on the 2024 Dogs Of The Dow list due to its continued underperformance and higher dividend yield. However, I believe that the elevated dividend yield and suppressed price is a result of external factors rather than anything fundamentally wrong with the business.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the price is still down over 20% on a three year time frame. However, I believe that the potential catalyst of interest rate cuts will contribute to the start of some upside momentum as we see operating costs improve over time. I am taking this as an opportunity to continue accumulating and collecting a nice 5% dividend yield in the meantime.

For some context, DOW operates in the materials sector and produces a portfolio of chemicals, plastics, and synthetic fibers that can contribute to sustainable energy initiatives. The company operates within three main segments:

Packing & Specialty Plastics Intermediates & Infrastructure Materials & Coatings

Through these segments, the business has a global presence that is projected to deliver approximately $2B in EBITDA growth by 2026. However, conditions around pricing, interest rates, and global demand have to improve. DOW has been suppressed to the cyclical nature of the business and a lot of growth is being stunted by lower volumes and unfavorable pricing.

Market Vulnerabilities & Financials

It's no coincidence that DOW struggled to gain any upside momentum at the same time that interest rates started to get hiked rapidly. For reference, the Fed started to rapidly rise interest rates at the mid-point of 2022 and this continued into 2023. We can see that DOW had an inverse relationship to these hikes and the price retracted from its previous highs and remained mostly flat within the same trading range since then. Conversely, we can see that the DOW's price started to thrive as rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020. This makes total sense considering that DOW's business remains vulnerable to these shifts as it directly affects operating profit margins through higher cost of goods.

Data by YCharts

I am confident that when rates start to come back down, this will create some additional breathing room and open up better profitability potential. This is because the cost to produce things such as synthetic fibers and plastics generally involve the requirement for raw materials sourced from petroleum. Higher interest rates has increased the cost of sourcing these materials and shrank margins. Additionally, higher interest rates means that that current $15.4B in long term debt that DOW has, may be costing more to maintain through higher interest payments. For reference, long term debt levels now sit at a higher rate amount that the three years prior.

Even though inflation has begun to cool down a bit, the unemployment rate still remains below 4% as the labor market is still strong. As a result, interest rate cuts may get further delayed, which means that DOW will continue to be vulnerable to unfavorable margins and a suppressed valuation. While rates hasn't come down yet, conditions do show signs of improving.

We can see the current outlook for different parts of the business below. Most areas are seeing moderate/mixed growth potential going forward but this is a good sign regardless. Prospects improving before rate cuts get here should provide a solid base that can be improved even further once rates are actually cut. The packaging and mobility channels of the business is likely to provide the strongest growth going forward due to influences such as increased industrial production in Mexico or higher manufacturing PMI in India. However, increased costs and unfavorable margins remain a challenge for other areas.

DOW Q1 Presentation

Segment performance has been poor overall but this is due to external factors rather than internal issues. Sales within the packaging and specialty plastics are down 11%, which is influenced by a 3% drop in volume and 8% decrease in pricing. Revenue for the segment totaled $5.4B while operating margins slightly improved by 60 basis points. The decrease in sales here can be attributed to lower recurring licensing revenue and higher than anticipated maintenance activity.

Intermediates and Infrastructure also saw sales decrease by 11% year over year, due to a 14% decrease in pricing. However, volume year over year increased by 4% while sales increased by 2% over the last quarter. However, operating margin in this segment improved drastically because of lower energy and feedstock costs within EMEAI markets. Ultimately though, the revenue failed to show any meaningful growth due to the pricing decreases. Lastly, the materials and coatings segment saw the highest level of growth with revenue growing to $2.1B, an increase from the prior quarter's total of $1.89B. This was due to sales increasing 14% from last quarter and a 12% increase in volume. This can be attributed to higher seasonal demand.

DOW Q1 Presentation

DOW reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April and the results were better than expected. Earnings per share came in at $0.56, beating expectations by $0.11. While net sales amounts totaled $10.8B and were down 9% compared to last year, sales volumes were actually up 1% due to increases in most regions of operation. Net income amounted to $538M while operating EBIT was down $34M year over year, to a total of $674M. In more positive news, DOW implemented $200M worth of share repurchases which helps instill additional investor confidence.

Liquidity remains strong due to DOW's continued focus on capital efficiency and cost cutting. They've recently agreed to sell their flexible packaging laminating business to Arkema for $150M, which should boost the cash on hand. DOW currently has approximately $3.7B in cash and equivalents, which is an improvement over the total of $2.98B at the end of 2023. This additional cash should help the business maneuver headwinds from unfavorable conditions and helps maintain the current dividend payout.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 5%. While we haven't had the chance to really experience any form of dividend growth at all yet, I believe that we can see some solid growth once conditions begin to improve. The business's cash management has been very good as they continue a healthy balance sheet and a nice buffer of liquidity at all times. I believe that we really get to see how well-run a company is during challenging times and how well they are able to adapt. DOW has adapted excellently and despite unfavorable sales conditions, has managed to maintain the current dividend.

DOW Q1 Presentation

This is supported by the fact that DOW has a higher free cash flow yield than the average peer. The lower revenues has contributed to a lower annual free cash flow yield that now sits at 6% but the totals still remain healthy. Free cash flow still remains above $2B on a twelve month trailing basis and cash from operations sits above $5B. DOW has a dividend policy that targets the amount paid out to fall around the 45% mark of total operating income.

Data by YCharts

Cash flow from operations totaled $460M for the quarter but the amount paid out to shareholders in the form of a dividend was $493M, meaning that DOW is currently paying out more than it has earned. While this is typically is viewed as an extreme danger to the dividend, DOW still has plenty of cash flow to sustain as conditions slowly improve and free cash flow grows. From the most recent earnings call, we received the following confirmation:

Our actions since 2019 have created a stronger Dow. Over the past five years, we have worked hard to improve our balance sheet, to improve cash-flow conversion and to build a more resilient company that maintains consistent discipline. This was demonstrated when we delivered $12.4 billion in peak EBITDA in 2021, higher than any other timeframe in Dow's history. This has created the opportunity for us to invest strategically at the bottom of the cycle for long-term profitable growth. And as implementation of our growth strategy increases our underlying EBITDA, we will continue to target at least 65% of operating net income to shareholders as we move up the next peak. This means at least 45% in dividends and 20% in share buybacks. - Jim Fitterling, CEO

Valuation

DOW's price still remains below its 2021 high of about $70 per share and I think that future growth could lead to a recovery back to these levels. DOW currently trades at a price to book ratio of 2.13x, sitting slightly above the sector median price to book ratio of 1.88x. However, this price to book ratio still remains below DOW's five year average of 2.39x. Additionally, the average Wall St. price target sits at $61.5 per share which represents a potential upside of about 11% from the current level. The highest price target sits at $68 per share and the lowest is at $52 per share.

Based on management's estimates, the performance materials and coatings segment will likely have the strongest growing with projections increasing between a 3% to 5% range. Contributors to this growth will likely be the strong demand in packing with increasing export volumes. Likewise, the packing and specialty plastics segment is estimated to see growth between 2% to 4% going forward which can be attributed to improved pricing of siloxanes and higher seasonal demand. The industrial intermediates and infrastructure segment will see the weakest growth, with estimates ranging from 1% to 2%. There are still challenges in the consumer durables demand but this is offset by higher turnarounds in the Europe market.

DOW Q1 Presentation

In an effort to get another source of reference, I decided to conduct my own discount cash flow analysis to get an estimated fair price based on the latest earnings and growth estimates. With these segment growth estimates in mind, I thought that an average growth rate of 2.5% would be reasonable and achievable, especially when interest rates finally come back down. I input the last 12 months of EPS and combined this with an assumption that DOW's growth rate will be able to achieve 5% when conditions improve. I also used 8.5% as the discount rate since the materials sector typically grows at a slower pace than others within the S&P 500.

Money Chimp

With these inputs, I determined an estimated fair value of $63.52 per share, which closely aligns with the previously mentioned Wall St. average price target. This represents a potential upside movement of about 13.7% from the current price level. When you combine this with the fact that the current dividend yield is 5%, we are looking at the potential to capture solid double-digit returns from here.

Takeaway

In conclusion, DOW has been successfully maneuvering these unfavorable market conditions through efficient capital management and maintaining a strong level of liquidity. While free cash flow levels are decreasing, they still remain strong to the sector median. DOW has offset this by initiating $200M in share repurchases to boost investor confidence, while also displaying their own confidence in the value they can bring. Despite segment sales suffering losses, conditions may improve soon with the start of interest rate cuts, which can improve the pricing and operating margins. The cyclical nature of the business makes DOW vulnerable to these changes, despite the internal fundamentals remaining strong. Even with a conservative growth estimate, DOW remains undervalued based on a DCF calculation.