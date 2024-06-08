S&P 500 Peaks And VIX Valleys As Market Signals

Gaudi Schneider profile picture
Gaudi Schneider
59 Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is moderately overvalued with a P/E ratio above its historic mean, but it reached a new all-time high.
  • The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is below 13, indicating low volatility in the market.
  • Days with both an all-time high for the S&P 500 and a VIX below 13 were historically followed by a lower than average three-month performance.

Price crash and bear market

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

The current P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is around 27.5, or roughly one standard deviation above its historic mean as recorded since 2011. Such a market valuation can be described as (moderately) overvalued. The high valuation goes

This article was written by

Gaudi Schneider profile picture
Gaudi Schneider
59 Followers
Gaudi Schneider is currently a stay-at-home dad with expertise in portfolio management, derivatives, investment strategy, portfolio construction, as well as quantitative and systematic strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIXY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
VXX
--
VIXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News