The current P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is around 27.5, or roughly one standard deviation above its historic mean as recorded since 2011. Such a market valuation can be described as (moderately) overvalued. The high valuation goes hand in hand with the S&P 500 hitting a new all-time high on 5 June 2024. At the same time the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is below 13.

S&P all-time-highs and VIX lows (yahoo! Finance)

Do these metrics suggest the bull market is alive and well, or do they on the contrary indicate higher downside risk than normal due to investor complacency and the absence of hedging activity? – This article investigates what the combination of low volatility and an all-time-high historically meant not only for market direction, but also for volatility trading through instruments such as the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) or the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX).

How low is below 13 for the VIX?

In recent years, since the post-COVID bottom in March 2020, the VIX has only closed on 47 days below 13 (up to 5 June 2024). That is close to 4.4% of all trading days in a period characterized in succession by a pandemic, high inflation, and finally rising and high interest rates.

Extending the observation period back to January 2011, to include the bull-market period following the post-GFC low, a period characterized by prolonged period of low volatility, the VIX dropped below 13 on 19.8% of all trading days. A VIX below 13 thus represents the lowest quintile, but by no means a rare event.

Using all-time-high events and VIX data as trade signals

To examine the effect of the combination of a S&P 500 all-time high (ATH) and a sub-13 VIX on short term market direction, I calculate the three months return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) following the signal. I do this for S&P 500 all-time-highs, VIX sub-13 days, and a combination of both, i.e. days on which the S&P 500 reached a new all-time high and the VIX closed below 13. While both the ATH and VIX13 signal occur on more than 10% of all trading days, the combined signal only shows up with a frequency of 7.2%.

Table 1: Signal effect on SPY performance

Signal ATH VIX13 ATH & VIX13 Signal frequency 14.7% 19.8% 7.2% Signal Average 1.9% 2.1% 1.5% Median 3.3% 3.4% 3.3% Probability +ve return 73.7% 75.4% 71.9% No signal Average 3.6% 3.6% 3.5% Median 4.4% 4.5% 4.2% Probability +ve return 76.2% 76.0% 76.2% Difference Average -1.7% -1.5% -2.0% Median -1.1% -1.1% -0.9% Probability +ve return -2.5% -0.6% -4.3% Click to enlarge

The data reveals that following days with a signal, the average performance, the median performance and the probability of achieving a positive performance is lower compared to days without signal. While this holds for all three signals, we can observe that the effect is strongest for the combined signal (ATH & VIX13).

The combined signal indeed predicts weaker average and median performance, but the effect is small and potentially statistically insignificant. The probability of a positive three-months return after reaching an all-time-high combined with a sub-13 VIX is still 71.9%, only 4.3% lower than for non-signal periods.

It is worth pointing out that the COVID crash amplifies the statistics of the signal days. Excluding this event and limiting the sample to pre-covid data, the effects, while still present, are even smaller.

Exiting or even shorting the market following an all-time-high or a VIX below 13 seems not to be advisable as the investor would likely miss out on positive returns, albeit lower ones than during other market periods.

Going long volatility

A long volatility position with a VIX below 13 has the advantage that volatility has limited downside should the bull-market continue, but considerable upside in case of a correction or a crash. As the VIX itself cannot be traded, investors typically use long-volatility ETFs that invest in VIX futures, for example the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) or the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX).

Table 2: Signal effect on VIXY performance

Signal ATH VIX13 ATH & VIX13 Signal frequency 14.7% 19.8% 7.2% Signal Average -0.5% 2.3% 11.3% Median -15.4% -13.7% -11.9% Probability +ve return 24.9% 31.2% 34.0% No signal Average -13.4% -14.9% -13.2% Median -21.8% -22.7% -21.4% Probability +ve return 18.6% 16.7% 18.4% Difference Average 11.0% 13.8% 22.8% Median 5.4% 7.2% 8.9% Probability +ve return 5.4% 11.7% 14.5% Click to enlarge

Again, the combined signal (ATH & VIX13) is most pronounced. Long VIX ETF’s have generally negative carry which is what we see in the data with an average return of -13.2% for non-signal days. Following a day of an all-time-high SPY and Sub-13 VIX, the VIXY does return on average a positive three months return of 11.3%. The trade is risky though, as the median return is negative (-11.9%), and the hit probability lower than 50%. These outcomes are vastly better when compared to non-signal days, where the median return is -21.4%, and the probability of a positive return merely 18.4%.

Limiting the observation period to the pre-COVID period turns the expected return negative as well (-3.5%, not shown in the table).

In this light, entering a long volatility position is not expected to yield a systematic profit. To justify such a trade, the investor would have to expect an unusually large market event with a resulting uptick in volatility.

Conclusion

Historically, an all-time-high market and a sub-13 VIX is not a reliable indicator for investor complacency, and has historically not heralded a market correction or a tradeable uptick in volatility.

For investors harboring bearish convictions based on a presently overvalued S&P 500, current low volatility levels could represent an attractive entry position for either a short term long volatility trade or alternatively a put protection. Put options on the SPY currently provide insurance against significant downside at a cost of around 2.2% premium for the September at-the money put option. In my view, this is the more attractive choice.