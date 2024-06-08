What The 2024 Elections Could Mean For Health Care Investors

Dilok Klaisataporn

Election year volatility could mean opportunity for health care investors

Health care spending now accounts for 17% of U.S. GDP, and the health care sector can be especially sensitive to policy changes. That's one reason that the sector can see increased volatility in election years. But given that both presidential candidates this year have served as president, is there less uncertainty?

Source: Bloomberg L.P., Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Data as of April 30, 2024. Health care represented by S&P 500 Health Care Index. Market returns represented by the S&P 500 Index. An investment cannot be made in an index. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Maybe, but we still think we'll see some areas within health care that could be impacted by potential policy changes depending upon the election outcome. Insurance may be one of those areas. There are broadly four options for health insurance coverage in the U.S.: employers, medical exchanges, Medicaid and Medicare/Medicare Advantage. This election will have potentially important implications on at least two of these areas as we look toward 2025 and beyond.

Managed care. Over the past few years, Medicare Advantage (managed care for those aged 65 and older) has been viewed as an attractive investment opportunity given favorable growth trends (boomers aging-in and Medicare Advantage taking share from traditional Medicare) as well as attractive margins. However, for both 2024 and 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decided not to increase premiums for Medicare Advantage, even though, according to our estimates, the cost of providing care continues to increase 2%+ on an annual, same-person basis. This could slow Medicare Advantage growth and has already significantly impacted profit margins for managed care companies. The fate of Medicare Advantage is largely dependent on the outcome of the presidential election, as it's generally believed that under a Trump administration, the CMS could return premium growth to more normal levels (CMS sets the premiums independently of Congress.)

Medical exchanges and providers. The fate of medical exchanges, which were created under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and currently cover approximately 21 million Americans, remains uncertain. Enhanced subsidies aimed at expanding coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire in 2025 unless renewed. Renewing the subsidies will require House, Senate and presidential approval. The consensus is that because Republicans have previously sought to challenge and reverse the ACA since its passage, a Trump presidency would result in the sunsetting of the enhanced subsidies. However, the largest growth in exchange membership has been in traditionally Republican-led states, and should these subsidies expire, these states could see more uninsured people as families that aren't able to get insurance via another mechanism choose to go without. This will have downstream effects on state budgets and providers in those states.

Another area that could be impacted by the election outcome is prescription drug pricing. The Medicare drug pricing negotiations included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have an impact on pricing for the initial list of ten drugs starting in 2026 - but we won't know the negotiated pricing until September 2024. An incumbent Biden administration would focus on implementation and potential expansion of the drugs in scope under the IRA. Former President Trump has championed lower drug policy but hasn't put forward concrete proposals in this regard.

Market overreaction could mean attractive investment opportunities

Because health care is such a policy-sensitive sector, it tends to underperform the market in the lead-up to elections - as it has so far this year - with market pricing reflecting policy uncertainties. However, this could present investors with a potential buying opportunity, as market reactions tend to overshoot the actual policy impact. Notably, despite initial market concerns, the ACA's passage ahead of the 2010 midterm elections led to significant returns for hospitals longer term.

Historically, the health care sector has recovered quickly from pre-voting jitters. That's why, even though there might be a lot of noise in advance of the elections, in-depth analysis and research of policy outcomes and company fundamentals could help identify potential market dislocation and reveal attractive investment opportunities.

