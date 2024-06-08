Md Babul Hosen/iStock via Getty Images

Geron Corporation: Assessing Rytelo's Market Prospects Post-Approval

On Thursday, the FDA approved Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) unique telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat (Rytelo), for "adults with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with transfusion-dependent anemia requiring four or more red blood cell units over 8 weeks who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)." I have been following Geron since 2018. My last three recommendations have been "sell."

In March, Geron's drug received a positive vote from the FDA's advisory committee, boosting its regulatory odds. However, my issue with Geron, then, surrounded its market prospects, not its regulatory prospects. The approval of Rytelo is, without a doubt, a watershed moment for the company, but was largely expected and uncertainties remain. Geron's stock is up over 15% on the FDA's green light.

The US market for MDS was estimated to be $2.8 billion in 2023. Patients with MDS-associated anemia have a few existing options on the market. First-line treatment typically involves erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) that stimulate the production of red blood cells, ideally reducing the amount/need of blood transfusions, which are costly, burdensome, and come with risks of their own (e.g. transfusion reactions, iron overload). Revlimid, from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), can be utilized in a subset of patients (about 1 in 5) with transfusion-dependent MDS. Reblozyl, also of BMY, was recently approved for transfusion-dependent anemia in adults with lower-risk MDS, including ESA-naïve patients. So, Reblozyl figures to see notable use in the first line, as the data pointed towards its superiority over ESAs. But it is also a costly medicine (~$200,000/year), so actual first-line utilization may vary.

Nearly 35% of MDS patients will respond to ESAs (assuming they remain the first-line treatment due to their tolerability and low relative cost). Revlimid response rates depend on the subset of MDS patients and can be as high as 2/3. However, due to safety risks, Revlimid is available via a REMS program only. Meanwhile, Reblozyl data demonstrated response rates near 60%. Others, like IDH inhibitors and immunosuppressants, also see utilization in later lines.

Peak revenue estimates for Geron's Rytelo generally range between $600 million and $1.2 billion. Many see Rytelo as a competitor to BMY's Reblozyl, but I think this gives Geron's drug too much credit. Due to Reblozyl being also useful as first-line treatment (unlike Rytelo), I don't suspect that Rytelo will take "market share" away from Reblozyl. Because Rytelo was just approved, the treatment recommendations are still evolving, but I suspect that Rytelo will be utilized in later lines. There is also a nuance surrounding the exact wording within the drug labels. Recall that Geron's drug is suitable following "four or more red blood cell units over 8 weeks," while Bristol's can be used after "2 or more RBC units over 8 weeks." So, Geron's drug is more restricted, prompting use in patients with high treatment burdens, which is essentially half the target market. With that being said, I also acknowledge that I live in a world of probabilities and not of certainties. So, while it's possible Rytelo will be a blockbuster drug, I believe this is unlikely. The lower-mid end of the aforementioned range of revenue estimates seems more plausible.

As for the product life cycle, according to Geron:

In the U.S., our composition of matter patent coverage extends until December 2025, and our method of treatment patent rights for MDS and MF expire in March 2033. Under the provisions of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984 (as amended), or the Hatch-Waxman Act, upon receipt of drug product approval, potential patent term extensions, if any, may be available to extend the patent term of either our composition of matter patent or our method of treatment patent for MDS in the U.S.

So, Geron's drug could reasonably have, at least, a few years of market exclusivity. The COM patent expiring late next year could inspire generic development, although other patents (e.g., method) may serve to mitigate this risk. Given the above circumstances, one can feel comfortable assigning a multiple of 3 to Rytelo. This is, admittedly, simplistic, but is often a rule of thumb in biotech M&A hypotheticals. This points to an enterprise value of no more than $2 billion. So, Geron appears a bit overvalued at this moment, well over $2 billion ($2.72 billion), with any surprises likely favoring the downside due to considerable market risks (e.g., competitive, treatment utilization, costs of marketization, etc.).

Just to be clear, Rytelo is, in my view, at best a third- or fourth-line option for most higher treatment-burden patients. Subsequently, I do not believe MDS is a "blockbuster opportunity." The company's own $1.2 billion sales estimate is likely an optimistic assumption that Rytelo will be utilized, primarily, in second line treatment and doesn't appear to fully account for the competitive and label-specific nuances I pointed out above. Understandably, companies will often publicly voice their best-case scenario estimates and leave their worst-case estimates unannounced.

Notably, Geron is targeting other indications as well, but any clinical success in diseases like MF and AML, which both feature many treatments, figures to support only niche markets (at best) for its telomerase inhibitor.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Geron's cash and cash equivalents totaled $189.76 million, while marketable securities were $253.28 million. The company's current ratio is comfortably over 2. As such, its $71.5 million current debt (due within 12 months) appears manageable.

Operating expenses, namely R&D and G&A, were $56.438 million, collectively, for Q1. Because Geron is not profitable, I will estimate the cash runway based on historical data. Assuming their OpEx (cash burn) remains ~$56 million/quarter and liquid assets of $443 million, this suggests about two years of cash runway. This estimate doesn't account for Geron paying off its debt, anticipated increased expenses often associated with marketing a new drug, or Rytelo revenue.

Based on the information above, one would anticipate Geron raising equity, in some way (e.g., debt, capital raise, licensing, etc.), soon, especially as Rytelo nears what figures to be a challenging launch.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

In conclusion, while Geron's Rytelo provides a subset of MDS patients with a unique option, its potential will be limited by a competitive and complex market. Moreover, Rytelo's COM (product) patent expiring next year may leave the company exposed to generic entry before the drug peaks. Geron's stock appears to already account for considerable MDS market share for Rytelo. However, I feel the drug is more likely to struggle than it is to exceed estimates. As such, it's difficult to envision much premium from here. So, while the regulatory hurdle has been passed, considerable operational risks remain.

Financially, Geron will have to gather additional capital to support the launch of Rytelo. This may involve dilution and GERN is no stranger to dilution.

Geron remains a "sell" due to considerable risks and much of the upside seemingly priced in already, but I can see its value in a barbell-like portfolio, where the majority of funds are allocated to low-risk assets, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, with a minority dedicated to generating alpha (high-risk/higher return, that is, relative to the risk-free rate, stocks like GERN).

There are risks to my sell recommendation. Treatment recommendations could favor Rytelo relative to my own perceptions. The drug could see higher-than-expected utilization in MDS, especially due to its unique MOA. This would likely merit a rerating. Moreover, Geron could achieve clinical, regulatory, and market successes in other indications, like AML, despite my pessimistic stance. Finally, with their unique telomerase inhibitor possibly having a few applications in large oncology and hematology markets, Geron could be subject to M&A interest.