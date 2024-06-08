Banking Sector: Warning Signs Flashing

bauhaus1000

Preamble

Back in February 2023, I penned an article titled; “Banking Sector: Storm Clouds Are Gathering”. The piece outlined, amongst other things, data from the FDIC quarterly report of the time. Following the article a few regional banks went belly up for reasons explained therein. It would appear that further signs of trouble are appearing on the horizon.

Having just read the latest quarterly bulletin from the FDIC, things are not exactly rosy in the garden for the banking sector. In particular, to quote; “The number of banks on the Problem Bank List, those with a CAMELS composite rating of “4” or “5,” increased from 52 in fourth quarter 2023 to 63 in first quarter 2024.”

Another quote that highlights an uncomfortable situation for banks is the following quote; “Total unrealized losses of $516.5 billion were $38.9 billion higher than the previous quarter.”

We’ve seen this movie before. If some bank suddenly appears to be on the verge of insolvency, the FED will be obliged to jump on their trusty steed once again and dole out oodles of cash. It is entirely plausible that, through the miracle of Modern Monetary Policy, cash will be printed by the FED to make whole any bank that gets into difficulty. And printing money is, as we all know, inflationary, which, as night follows day, puts upward pressure on interest rates.

The problem is that there are severe problems within commercial real estate, which high interest rates will continue to aggravate.

The main thrusts of this article concern the current status of the banking sector and commercial real estate. Also, given that inflation has such a powerful effect on interest rates, a review of inflationary pressures is offered. In particular, the inflationary pressures that are, to a certain extent, outside of the control of the powers that be at the FED and the US government; disruptions to trade routes and the unmistakeable trend towards de-dollarisation for instance.

Typically, the tool used to scupper rising prices is elevated interest rates, which will likely negatively impact commercial real estate and therefore the banks that provide the loans.

FDIC Report: Positives And Negatives

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) first-quarter 2024 report paints a nuanced picture. Beginning with the good news, the report highlights positive developments in areas such as community bank lending, net profit rebound, deposits into interest bearing accounts, deposit insurance recovery and improvements in the overall stability of the banking system.

However, The FDIC’s report highlights several challenges facing the banking industry, despite the overall sense of resilience.

Profitability Pressures

A concerning trend identified in the report is the decline in net interest margins, a key metric reflecting the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay on deposits. As interest rates rose, banks saw a decrease in loan yields, particularly on credit card loans, while deposit costs also crept up slightly. This compression in net interest margins could impact banks' profitability in the long run, especially if the trend continues.

Loan Growth Slowdown

The report reveals a slowdown in overall loan growth, with larger banks reporting a slight decrease in total loan balances. This could be attributed to seasonal fluctuations in credit card lending and a decline in auto loan balances, potentially indicating a broader economic slowdown.

Credit Quality Concerns

While asset quality metrics remained generally favourable, the report sounds a note of caution. An increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) was observed in two specific areas - credit cards and office space. The rise in delinquencies on credit cards could be linked to rising interest rates and potential consumer spending adjustments, while the increase in NPLs for office space loans at larger banks points towards a potential impact of the work-from-home trend on commercial real estate demand.

Unrealised Losses

To quote; “Total unrealized losses of $516.5 billion were $38.9 billion higher than the previous quarter. Higher unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities drove the increase, as mortgage rates increased in the first quarter, putting downward pressure on the prices of such investments.” This is not good news.

Unrealised looses for banks (FDIC report)

Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties

The report acknowledges significant downside risks facing the banking industry, including inflationary pressures, volatile interest rates, and potential loan defaults due to a weakening economy.

I for one have noticed certain commodities, such as copper and oil, have dropped recently, which certainly support the thesis of a slowdown in the economy; hardly supportive of commercial real estate.

Trepp Report

Overall, the latest report suggests that banks are facing significant challenges in the Commercial Mortgage backed Securities (CMBS) market, with risks of loan delinquencies, defaults, and potential losses due to the confluence of maturing loans, higher interest rates, declining property values, and an uncertain economic environment.

Rising Loan Modification Volumes

Banks have seen a dramatic rise in CMBS loan modifications, primarily maturity extensions and amendments to loan terms. This trend is driven by lower property values and higher interest rates, making it difficult for borrowers to refinance maturing loans.

Delinquency Rate Increase

The CMBS delinquency rate has been climbing, reaching its highest level since September 2021 at 5.07% in April 2024. Higher delinquencies signal borrowers' struggles to make loan payments, posing risks for banks.

Cash Flow Strains

Higher interest rates have increased borrowing costs, straining the cash flows of commercial property owners, particularly those with floating-rate loans. This increases the risk of payment defaults.

Declining Property Values

Property values have fallen due to higher financing costs, leading to higher loan-to-value ratios and reducing the collateral value for banks.

Refinancing Challenges

With higher interest rates and tighter capital markets, prospects for refinancing maturing loans have become slimmer, increasing the risk of delinquency and potential losses for banks.

Uncertain Environment

Skyrocketing property expenses, changing consumer behaviour, and work patterns accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic have added pressure on borrowers' bottom lines, creating an uncertain environment for banks and increasing the likelihood of loan modifications or defaults.

Adding to the uncertainty, the spectre of rising inflation looms large, adding to the economic unease.

Inflation

Equally worrying, is the continuing elevated levels of inflation for reasons outside of the control of the US authorities.

The Panama Canal

The Panama Canal is a vital passage for global trade, especially for importers located on the Atlantic Coast of the Americas who are receiving goods from Asia. It significantly reduces travel time and cost compared to going around South America via the Cape of Good Hope.

For perspective, roughly $270 billion of US cargo are transported annually via the canal. So, its easy to understand that any issues that increase costs of shipping through the canal could lead to pricier goods for American consumers.

Rainfall in the Panama Canal Watershed, which supplies all the canal's water, has been below average since 2023. As a result, the Panama Canal Authority has limited the number and size of ships allowed to pass through the canal. In fact, traffic through the Panama Canal has decreased by almost 32%. These restrictions are causing a variety of problems for shipping around the world which are increasing the costs of transport.

The problems are so acute that discussions have taken place around a proposal to impose new freshwater surcharges due to lower water levels. Shipping fees have already been rising, and these additional costs could strain supply chains further.

The Suez Canal

Early 2024 saw significant well publicised disruptions to global trade due to attacks on cargo ships near the Suez Canal. These attacks on ships, as you may imagine, deterred traffic from passing through the Suez Canal, a vital route for trade between Asia and Europe. This forced many companies to reroute their ships around Africa, thus adding significant transportation costs.

The impact of these disruptions has led to trade volume passing through the Suez Canal to plummet by 50% year-over-year in the first two months of 2024.

Disruptions to shipping (IMF)

The potential economic consequences are concerning since these disruptions also have the potential to contribute to inflation, given that approximately 12% of US trade uses this route.

Shipping Container Rates

As a consequence of the above, the cost of shipping containers continues to surge. From the 30th May 2024, the Drewry World Container Index jumped a staggering 151% compared to the same week last year and nearly double (198% higher) the pre-pandemic average rates of $1,420 in 2019.

Looking at the year so far, the average shipping cost is $3,323 per container, which is significantly higher than the typical 10-year average of $2,725, which was itself inflated by the COVID period.

Costs for shipping containers (Drewry world container index)

More De-Dollarisation

We have all been hearing about de-dollarisation for quite a while now. The story goes something like this: as countries reduce their dependence on the USD for trade and national reserves, tons of USD will jump on a plane back to the USA to create inflation. Although, this whole process is happening at such a slow pace that few worry about this phenomenon. However, it looks likely that the pace of de-dollarisation is likely to pick up if recent research by UOB banking group is to be believed.

According to UOB, ASEAN nations are banding together to revolutionize cross-border payments within the region, aiming for faster, cheaper, and more convenient transactions. This initiative has the potential to chip away at the dominance of the USD in the region.

Currently, cross-border payments in ASEAN are often riddled with inefficiencies. Transactions frequently involve multiple currency conversions, incurring fees and delays. The new system aims to streamline this process by enabling direct payments in local currencies, bypassing the need for USD as a middleman.

It is claimed that this shift towards local currency settlements could offer significant advantages. Clearly conversion fees would be eliminated and transaction costs would plummet, which the authors of UOB’s report claim could potentially boost regional trade and economic growth.

The regional local currency transaction framework, all point towards a future where the US dollar's dominance in ASEAN transactions might wane. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of fostering regional economic integration, as detailed in the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025.

Anyway, if countries are determined to plow their own furrow, there is little the FED can do about it. And if indeed Asian countries press ahead with their plans, it is likely that upward pressure on inflation will ensue.

Summary

Clearly, the banking sector faces serious problems including, but not limited to, declining profitability and credit quality.

The commercial real estate market in particular is likely to grapple with further difficulties, which will be exacerbated by continuing high levels of interest rates. These circumstances will inevitably risk additional delinquencies, defaults, and falling property values.

Disruptions to global trade routes like the Panama Canal and Suez Canal issues alongside rising shipping container rates will put upward pressure on inflation and thus interest rates. The potential for de-dollarisation in Southeast Asia and beyond presents another factor that could increase inflationary pressures.