VanEck Semiconductor ETF 2024 Holdings And Performance Recap

The SMH ETF had stronger performance in Q1 - Review the top contributors and detractors and updated holdings data.

SMH Performance Overview for Q1 2024

VanEck Semiconductor ETF has had a strong performance in Q1 of 2024 versus the prior quarter, up 28.9%. Performance was positive for most of the portfolio, with exposure to NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) being the largest positive contributor over the quarter. Semiconductors continue to be a primary driver of technological innovation globally, whether it's complex systems on a chip or basic memory and components; we believe the sector is a long-term trend that investors should consider.

Daily holdings as of 3/29/24

Name Ticker Portfolio Weighting % Position Market Value Shares NVIDIA Corp NVDA 20.55 3,780,677,559 4,184,202 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR TSM 11.86 2,182,101,052 16,038,964 Broadcom Inc AVGO 7.69 1,414,490,806 1,067,210 ASML Holding NV ADR ASML 4.88 896,926,813 924,219 Texas Instruments Inc TXN 4.60 846,429,598 4,858,674 Qualcomm Inc QCOM 4.58 842,077,376 4,973,877 Intel Corp INTC 4.50 828,682,690 18,761,211 Lam Research Corp LRCX 4.49 826,317,370 850,497 Micron Technology Inc MU 4.41 811,880,019 6,886,759 Applied Materials Inc AMAT 4.41 811,682,715 3,935,813 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 4.32 795,076,679 4,405,101 Analog Devices Inc ADI 3.59 659,592,465 3,334,812 KLA Corp KLAC 3.45 635,282,352 909,404 Synopsys Inc SNPS 3.22 593,309,012 1,038,161 Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS 2.99 549,266,945 1,764,543 NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI 2.01 370,674,822 1,496,044 Marvell Technology Inc MRVL 1.75 322,695,022 4,552,695 Microchip Technology Inc MCHP 1.69 310,287,244 3,458,781 STMicroelectronics NV ADR STM 1.25 229,676,957 5,311,678 Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR 1.02 186,961,146 275,990 ON Semiconductor Corp ON 0.91 168,065,648 2,285,053 Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS 0.61 112,493,028 1,038,525 Teradyne Inc TER 0.54 99,354,939 880,572 Qorvo Inc QRVO 0.39 70,962,184 617,976 Universal Display Corp OLED 0.29 53,005,825 314,668 Click to enlarge

Source: VanEck. SMH holdings as of 3/29/2024. Holdings may vary. Please visit vaneck.com/SMH for most recent fund holdings. Click to enlarge

SMH Top Holdings

Top two contributors for SMH in Q1 2024

NVIDIA Corp. - 20.54% Weight | 16.35% Contribution to return

In Q1 2024, NVIDIA reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.98, a significant increase of 629% from the previous year. The company achieved a record total revenue of $26.0 billion, up 262% year-over-year and 18% from the previous quarter. This impressive growth was driven primarily by the Data Center sector, which posted a record revenue of $22.6 billion, a 427% increase from the previous year. The Gaming sector also contributed with revenue of $2.6 billion, marking an 18% increase year-over-year despite an 8% decline from the previous quarter.

Additionally, the Professional Visualization and Automotive sectors reported revenues of $427 million and $329 million, respectively, with the latter showing a notable year-over-year growth of 114%.

Looking ahead, NVIDIA projects revenues of around $11 billion for the next quarter, reflecting continued strong performance across its sectors. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the company's focus on accelerated computing and generative AI as key drivers of future growth, aligning with current industry trends.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) - 11.86% Weight | 2.92% Contribution to return

In Q1 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported robust financial performance. The company achieved earnings per share of $1.38, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31. TSMC's revenue for the quarter was $18.87 billion, surpassing expectations of $18.41 billion. This represents a slight improvement over the previous year's revenue figures, showcasing steady growth despite challenging market conditions.

The strong performance was driven primarily by the advanced technology node production and the increasing demand for high-performance computing and automotive applications. TSMC's strategic investments in expanding its manufacturing capacity and technological advancements have positioned it well to capitalize on the growing demand for semiconductors globally.

TSMC has provided optimistic guidance for the upcoming quarters, anticipating continued growth across its various business segments. The company remains focused on expanding its technological leadership and addressing the diverse needs of its global customer base.

Top two detractors for SMH in Q1 2024

Intel Corporation (INTC) - 4.50% Weight | -0.80% Contribution to return

In Q1 2024, Intel reported earnings per share of $0.18 on revenue of $12.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Despite this, Intel's performance was below expectations due to a combination of factors, including a gross margin of 45.1%, which was only slightly above guidance, and a significant loss per share on a GAAP basis of $0.09.

Intel's underperformance can be attributed to continuing struggles in its client computing and data center businesses, which faced intense competition and slower-than-expected recovery in demand. Additionally, high capital expenditures for ongoing technological advancements and strategic investments, such as the Intel Foundry initiative, have weighed heavily on profitability.

Looking ahead, Intel's guidance for Q2 2024 includes revenue projections between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion, with a non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.10, reflecting cautious optimism amidst challenging market conditions.

STMicroelectronics (STM) - 1.25% Weight | -0.26% Contribution to return

In Q1 2024, STMicroelectronics reported net revenues of $3.47 billion and a gross margin of 41.7%, both below expectations. Year-over-year, net revenues decreased by 18.4%, and net income dropped by 50.9% to $513 million. The decline was driven by weaker performance in the Automotive and Industrial sectors despite gains in Personal Electronics.

For Q2 2024, STMicroelectronics projects revenues of $3.2 billion, a 26% year-over-year decline. The full-year revenue outlook has been revised to $14-$15 billion due to challenging market conditions and prolonged inventory corrections in the Industrial sector. Despite these issues, the company maintains its $2.5 billion CapEx plan, focusing on strategic manufacturing initiatives.

Standardized Performance

Quarter End Returns as of 3/31/2024 1 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception Inception Date Expense Ratio (%) VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH NAV 71.94 34.64 27.21 26.27 12/20/2011 Gross 0.35 Mkt Price 72 34.64 27.21 26.24 Net 0.35 Click to enlarge

Source: VanEck. VanEck Associates Corporation (the "Adviser") will pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee payment under the investment management agreement, acquired fund fees and expenses, interest expense, offering costs, trading expenses, taxes and extraordinary expenses. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Adviser has agreed to pay the offering costs until at least February 1, 2025. "Other Expenses" have been restated to reflect current fees. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance may be lower or higher than performance data quoted. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance current to the most recent month ended. The "Net Asset Value" (NAV) of a Fund is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the fund; It is calculated by taking the total assets of the fund, subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as the ETF's intraday trading value. Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV. Click to enlarge

Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned is unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to investing in the semiconductor industry, equity securities, special risk considerations of investing in Taiwanese issuers, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, depositary receipts, medium-capitalization companies, issuer-specific changes, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com/etfs. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© VanEck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of VanEck Associates Corporation.

