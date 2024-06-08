Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

With the investing world extremely excited about AI-driven stocks, I believe I've found Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to be a beneficiary of the AI-driven growth story as the company offers what look to me very innovative AI solutions to help customers do business more efficiently. With stable recurring revenues of around $2 billion, I believe eventually the company can be profitable on a GAAP basis due to efficiency gains and lower SGA expenses going forward. Cash flows continue to be relatively strong and I believe investors should look into buying this stock at its current cheap valuation.

Company Overview

Unisys Corporation is a "global technology solutions company that's dedicated to driving progress for the world's leading organizations" according to its website. As a technology company they come up with innovative solutions that help customers manage their workplace, digital cloud, and cybersecurity infrastructure. Their annual report says "We provide our global clients with advice and essential capabilities to architect, develop, modernize, implement and integrate the technologies that power their organizations".

The company reports its operations in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions, Cloud Application & Infrastructure Solutions, and Enterprise Computing Solutions. These solutions power their customers in automating and streamlining business processes to drive overall efficiency. Unisys' product portfolio includes solutions revolving around data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud management, and more.

I believe more and more companies are looking to use AI to drive business efficiency and Unisys' products have high lock-in that bring in recurring revenue. Investors can see that sales have been around $2 billion annually since 2020, staying there for the past few years. This indicates to me that the products are high-value and have strong lock-in as customers rely on them consistently to power their business.

Recently, the company announced that they are "advancing their AI Strategy", naming Brett Barton as their Global AI practice leader according to this press release. This signals to me that AI is going to be a core focus that management will leverage to make their products technologically competitive in the market. Many of their solutions have won awards, showcasing the significant value customers get through Unisys' digital workplace solutions.

In conclusion, I see this technology company as very competitive in the market by offering AI-driven products that help automate many of their customers' business processes surrounding data, cloud management, cybersecurity, and other IT functions. With recurring revenue stemming from strong lock-in, I think the top-line will remain steady while the bottom-line strengthens as the company reduces its SGA expenses over-time, leading to significant profits for shareholders.

New Business Signals Growing Momentum

In the recent quarterly earnings report, the company announces that

Unisys' first quarter results signal a growing market recognition of the transformation we have achieved within our portfolio of solutions and services, which can be seen in the momentum of our New Logo signings that more than doubled year over year.

New Logo Signings is defined in the press release as,

Represents the estimated revenue related to contracts signed in the period without regard for cancellation terms. New Business TCV represents TCV attributable to expansion and new scope for existing clients and new logo contracts.

Signing on new clients signals that the company's products are incredibly attractive and innovative and are a relatively easy sell. What this means to me is that sales should increase year over year because the company is no longer just relying on existing customers for sales anymore. Also, their reputation across the industry has likely improved which may allow the company to build better knowledge about improving customer workflow and accumulate valuable data and insight to enhance their product portfolio.

I think that management has prepared for the additional business coming in as they see their New Logo Total Contract Value double YoY, which explains why their operating income has improved, from $52.2 million in 2022 to $76.9 million in 2023 which is an increase of 47%. I expect operating profits to continue to grow, possibly reaching $100 million by 2025 or so as the company gains momentum through their doubling of New Logo signings.

Cash flows continue to be robust, increasing from $12.8 million in Q1 2023 to $23.8 million in Q1 2024, an increase of almost 100%. This is the signal I think investors should pay attention to as it shows free cash is starting to flow in, which gives management extra flexibility in being able to grow their business. I expect the cash flows to remain relatively strong as the company spots a very healthy backlog of $2.78 billion for Q1 2024, enough to give investors steady sales coming in for at least the next year. Overall, I am pleased with the momentum this company is gaining in terms of improving their product portfolio, gaining new business, and improving their reputation in the industry.

Customized AI Solutions Are Attractive

In the future I think the company's customized AI solutions will drive sales as demand for these services is likely strong, as companies try to streamline processes, automate workflow, and get their cloud and data analytics to the next level. According to the company's brochure on their website covering a specific case study for an example client,

Collaborating closely with Unisys, the organization has set a solid course toward a future of optimized operations. They are achieving reduced total cost of ownership and accelerated speed to market. Through this partnership, the organization is unlocking greater value from past technology investments and fostering agility and modularity, thereby becoming a more adaptable and responsive enterprise.

To me, it looks like Unisys is looking to understand their clients' operations from head to toe to completely revamp their entire IT systems and processes. This personal approach is likely attractive and wins over customers as Unisys is ready to modernize and migrate applications to improve performance, enhance security, and potentially lower costs in the long-run. I think this service is highly valuable in today's economy as many try to gain a competitive edge in operational efficiency, so getting their IT systems modernized and migrated to a better place is a must-have to compete effectively in my opinion.

I believe reputation is very important in the world of IT consulting, and Unisys has a successful track record of designing tailored solutions that work well. The company continues to win numerous awards, such as being a "leader in the overall market through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool". Based on this track record I believe their reputation has been a major driver in their success of gaining and keeping clients, and explains why their revenues and backlog continue to perform well.

Valuation - $7 Fair Value

I think sales will stay at around $2 billion for the foreseeable future as I think the sales seem sticky, and will use this top-line number as the starting point for my valuation. Assuming an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, compared to the current quarter's adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4%, I see adjusted EBITDA coming in at $200 million annually. I chose 10% because it's conservatively below the current quarter's adj. EBITDA margin.

Seeking Alpha Q1 2024 Earnings

Apply a adj. EBITDA multiple of 9x, which is below the sector median of 14x gets me an EV of $1.8 billion. I'm using adjusted numbers here because I think they properly reflect the true profitability of the company, as it "excludes pension and postretirement expense". However, to account for the wide difference between EBITDA and adj. EBITDA, I think using a lower multiple on the Adj. EBITDA is more appropriate to account for this discrepancy.

Then, to account for the fact that I excluded pension and post-retirement expenses, I will be accounting for this liability by subtracting debt and pension benefits ($1.26 billion) from my $1.8 billion EV. Subtract $1.8 billion by $1.26 billion gets me a market cap of $540 million. Divide by shares outstanding of 70 million gets me $7 fair value, rounded down.

I think the stock is very undervalued and a precise calculation is not necessary to see the bargain. Sales of $2 billion being offered at a market cap of under $300 million is very cheap, and the company trades far below what it did at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Yet, the company is arguably much stronger than it was since 2020, and the stock is somehow much lower. I would argue this mispricing is unwarranted and the market is missing the fundamental strength and momentum of the company, reinforcing my belief that the stock is undervalued.

Risks

The company may lose its reputation and lose existing and new customers if they fail to continue to innovative new solutions driven by AI. Competition in the industry is rather fierce as many players are joining in to offer similar services at competitive prices.

Unisys itself could be targeted in a cybersecurity attack as they hold a lot of info about their clients operations. Management needs to be careful about maintaining state of the art technology to defend its business from cyber attacks.

Catalysts are hard to find in this stock, so the shares may be cheap for a while which may test investors' patience. It seems to me that the market is missing out on this one, but there isn't really much to accelerate the valuation gap closing. It may take a while for investors to see returns in their portfolio as the company still reports negative EBITDAs and GAAP net losses, which may be unattractive to investors looking for straight profits.

The company's pension plan may be underfunded at times, resulting in cash flow flowing into the retirement benefit plans rather than to investors. The annual report indicates,

We estimate that cash contributions to our U.S. defined benefit pension plans will begin to increase in 2025, increasing the total estimated contributions for our U.S. and non-U.S. defined benefit pension plans to approximately $110 million in 2025 and approximately $770 million in the aggregate from 2026 through 2033.

While I did account for this in my valuation, increasing cash contributions to the pension plans can stress the free cash flow available for investors, presenting a financial risk.

Buy Unisys Corporation

I think the market is totally off base here, valuing the company at under $300 million in market cap when the sales are over $2 billion. This undervaluation is quite attractive as I think the company's numerous awards, track record of customizing innovative solutions, and the new focus on AI is likely going to drive value for shareholders. Investors should look at buying Unisys if they like the IT consulting space and want an award-winning market leader in their portfolio.