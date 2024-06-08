NoonBuSin/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS] shares are awarded a Buy investment rating. I previously wrote about KB's new CEO appointment and regulatory developments relating to South Korea's financial services industry in my October 5, 2023 update.

This latest write-up highlights KB Financial's valuation re-rating potential that supports a Buy rating for the stock. Investors are getting more interested in Korean banks, and KB intends to reveal its value enhancement plan in Q4 2024. These could act as catalysts to bring about a significant expansion of KB Financial's valuation multiples.

South Korean Banks Draw Investors' Attention

There are media articles and sell-side reports suggesting that institutional investors have a growing interest in Korea's banking sector. This means that KB's shares have the potential to trade higher, assuming that more investors begin to take notice of the undervaluation of listed South Korean banks like KB Financial.

An earlier February 20, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article touched on Korea's "new initiative to boost shareholder returns and improve valuations of local companies" which is referred to as the "Value-up" plan. This has become a major factor driving greater investor interest in Korean equities as a whole and the South Korean banks as well.

Goldman Sachs (GS) recently published a research report (not publicly available) titled "Korea Financials - EU Marketing Feedback" on June 2, 2024. In its latest report, GS noted that its institutional clients from the European Union are "more onboard with the Korea's Value-up program and its positive impact on shareholder return policies" for South Korean banking names. Specifically, the European investors, whom Goldman Sachs' analysts spoke to, think that the Korean banks' prospects of "lifting total shareholder return" have improved.

Separately, a June 3, 2024 Bloomberg commentary piece indicated that a growing number of fund managers are "wagering that South Korean banks will remain star performers." These investors have become bullish on listed Korea's financial institutions because of "cheap valuations" and "signs that the banks are responding to the Corporate Value-up initiative" as mentioned in Bloomberg's early-June article.

According to valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, KB Financial is currently trading at a trailing P/B ratio of 0.59 times and a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 5.8 times. It is reasonable to say that KB's shares are attractively valued, taking into account its mid-single digit P/E metric and a 41% discount to book value. It is noteworthy that KB's CFO also highlighted at its Q1 2024 analyst briefing in early-April that the company's shares are "at the low end of our valuation in absolute terms."

In a nutshell, an increasing number of investors are focusing their attention on listed Korean banks due to their undemanding valuations and the potential for valuation re-rating as part of the country's Value-up plan. In this section, I have outlined KB Financial's key valuation metrics. My attention turns to KB's potential value-enhancement initiatives in the subsequent section.

Leading The Way In Enhancing Shareholder Value

In the company's investor presentation slides, KB Financial emphasized that it was the first among its Korean banking peers to initiate share repurchases, treasury share cancellation, and quarterly dividends of equal amounts in 2016 2019, and 2024 respectively.

On May 27, 2024, KB Financial issued a 6-K filing announcing that a "Corporate Value Enhancement Plan" pertaining to "ways to increase its corporate value" will be "disclosed during the fourth quarter of 2024." The Korea Times news report on the same day highlighted that KB "become the first publicly traded (South Korean) company to officially announce a plan to disclose its corporate value enhancement" moves.

KB Financial's value enhancement plan, which will be revealed in Q4 2024, is likely to include initiatives relating to both corporate restructuring and shareholder capital return.

Last year, KB distributed 37.7% of the company's earnings to its shareholders in the form of either dividends or buybacks. Specifically, KB Financial's actual FY 2023 dividend payout ratio was 25.4%, while the amount of capital allocated to its shares repurchases for the previous year represented around 12.3% of its bottom line.

In absolute terms, KB Financial's 25.4% dividend payout ratio is decent, but there is certainly room for the company to pay out a higher percentage of net profit as dividends. As a comparison, the mean dividend payout ratio for listed companies worldwide is higher at 48% as per asset management firm Fidelity's research. At the company's first quarter analyst call, KB indicated that it "may increase the aggregate amount of our annual cash dividend" going forward.

Separately, the company also noted at the most recent quarterly earnings call that it wishes to "gradually increase the shareholder return rate through share buybacks and share cancellation." In the preceding section, I touched on KB Financial's attractive P/E and P/B valuation metrics. KB should be motivated to return a greater proportion of its net income to shareholders in the form of repurchases, as buying back its own undervalued shares at current price levels will most probably be value-accretive.

On the other hand, there are opportunities for KB Financial to create value by restructuring its business operations.

KB announced on May 30, 2024 that its banking arm, Kookmin Bank has secured regulatory approval for the "split-off of its fund service business." In an earlier July 5, 2023 announcement, KB explained that this proposed corporate action will boost the "managerial efficiency" of the fund services business as an independent entity, and improve the "profitability" of Kookmin Bank which can concentrate "on its existing business operation."

As a financial services holding company with diverse businesses such as insurance, credit card, and securities brokerage, it is reasonable to think that KB has lots of potential restructuring opportunities. For example, it could be beneficial to simplify KB Financial's corporate structure by splitting up certain businesses, or realize synergies by combining other businesses.

In summary, KB Financial has consistently led the way in shareholder value creation among its Korean peers, and its value enhancement plan disclosure in Q4 2024 could act as a re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Variant View

Investors should consider two key risk factors associated with KB.

Firstly, KB's valuations might remain depressed, if investors turn their attention away from Korean banks due to either push or pull factors. A push factor could be negative regulatory developments for the financial services industry in Korea. A pull factor might be more attractive investment opportunities emerging in other sectors or other geographical markets.

Secondly, KB Financial could disappoint the market, if its value enhancement initiatives announced in the final quarter of this year are unexciting such as a modest increase in dividend payout ratio.

Final Thoughts

KB's shares are inexpensive, and there are potential catalysts that might bring about a favorable re-rating of its valuations. Therefore, I have chosen to maintain my Buy rating for KB Financial.