With stock market indices teetering at all time highs, now more than ever is a great time for investors to bank on contrarian plays that have little correlation to the broader markets. In other words, stock selection is of the utmost importance now: and investors who are willing to stomach some near-term volatility can pick up some tremendous positions at cheap values.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is a stock I've been watching for quite some time as it tanked this year. Year to date, the stock has lost nearly 20% of its value. It's difficult to believe that at one point, this one-time market darling had briefly crossed $400 per share. Yet this year, the stock has continued declining, especially after Q1 results - owing largely to the company's struggling Segment business and its weaker expansion rates.

I last wrote an article downgrading Twilio to sell in February, when the stock was trading closer to $60. Since then, the company has released Q1 results - not impressive in itself, but accompanied by a substantial boost to operating income expectations for the year (and by extension, free cash flow expectations).

Second, after Twilio completed its Segment business review in March, the company also announced a massive new buyback program amounting to $2 billion in new authorization - which, at current share prices, covers more than 20% of the company's outstanding market value. It's a clear indicator of management's faith in the business, as well as underlining the fact that Twilio is quite cheap at current levels.

As a result, I'm upgrading Twilio to a neutral rating. While I think the stock still has a number of risks to work through, I think it's appropriate to wade into a small position here, as I now see a relatively balanced bull and bear case for this company.

Beyond the buyback boost, here are the other core reasons to be positive on Twilio:

Recurring revenue and already profitable. Twilio generates revenue each time its customers' users request an API connection (i.e., by sending messages in applications or making internet voice calls). As internet usage expands, so does Twilio's capacity for revenue.

Twilio is expecting to generate ~$600 million in annual FCF, which is quite substantial relative to its <$10 billion market cap.

There are continued risks, of course, that we need to bear in mind:

Slowing net expansion rates threaten one of the most critical growth engines for the company. Several years ago, Twilio boasted net revenue retention rates in the 120%+ range, indicating massive upticks in customer usage. Now, that figure is closer to 100%, which the company attributed in part to weakness in the crypto and social media sectors. Nevertheless, the "land and expand" potential for Twilio is a core element of its appeal to investors, and the fact that it's currently unable to stimulate growth from within its install base is deeply concerning.

Competition versus DIY. Twilio has faced high-profile defections in the past, including customers like Uber (UBER) and Meta (META). As companies review their opex and tech stack, many may choose to develop CPaaS solutions in-house rather than outsource to an expensive vendor like Twilio that charges per message/minute.

All in all, I'd still maintain a degree of caution with Twilio, but starting to bank on this stock again after its precipitous recent drop is starting to make sense again.

Q1 download

Let's now go through the core highlights of Twilio's Q1 earnings release in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Twilio Q1 results (Twilio Q1 earnings release)

Twilio's revenue grew 4% y/y to $1.05 billion, actually beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.03 billion (+3% y/y) despite the negative earnings reaction. Meanwhile, organic revenue - excluding the impact of divestitures - was stronger at 7% y/y.

Another key highlight to note: Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate seems to have found a near-term floor at 102%. While still a far cry from the 120%+ rates that Twilio was boasting in the pandemic era, it's comforting to know that this key metric (the number-one indicator of Twilio's land and expansion business model) isn't contracting further or going into decline.

Twilio Q1 expansion trends (Twilio Q1 earnings release)

Management notes that softer crypto comps are now embedded into the prior-year results (which is partially why the company expects full-year organic growth to land at a 5-10% range). Further context from CFO Aidan Viggiano's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We have now lapped the crypto headwinds and do not expect a material negative impact to revenue growth from these customers moving forward. We continue to expect modest headwinds throughout 2024 from sunsetting the software component of our Zipwhip business, which we estimate to be roughly 100 basis points in Q2 and 80 basis points for the full year. We also previously announced the sunsetting of our Video product. However, based on customer feedback, we've extended the transition support timeline through 2026. As a result, we no longer expect notable headwinds from Video in 2024. Our Q1 dollar-based net expansion rate was 102%. Our dollar-based net expansion rate for Communications was 103%, a modest improvement quarter-over-quarter. Our dollar-based net expansion for Communications was 105% excluding crypto and Zipwhip software customers. Our dollar-based net expansion rate for Segment was 92%, driven primarily by elevated churn and contraction. As discussed during our operational review in early March, we are focused on improving customer time to value and we're also investing in data warehouse interoperability, both of which we believe will improve Segment's churn and contraction over time."

We note that Twilio excelled on profitability as well. Gross margin dollars grew faster than revenue, at 8% y/y, while pro forma gross margins themselves expanded 180bps y/y, which the company attributed to lower cloud hosting spend. The company has warned, however, that it is migrating its Segment business (roughly 8% of its revenue, and the laggard for Twilio) to new infrastructure this year, which will cause a modest headwind for gross margins in the second half of FY24.

Meanwhile, free cash flow also surged to a profit, with the 17% FCF margin jumping 28 points y/y. The company has generated positive FCF in each of the trailing four quarters, generating $655 million in FCF overall.

Twilio FCF (Twilio Q1 earnings release)

Valuation and key takeaways

It's this enormous FCF profile that makes me recognize Twilio's value proposition. At current share prices near $57, Twilio trades at a market cap of just $9.76 billion. After we net off the $3.83 billion of cash and $989.4 million of debt on Twilio's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $6.92 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has raised its full-year pro forma operating income guidance to $585-$635 million, which is a substantial lift from its original outlook of $550-$600 million (given at the time of the completion of the Segment business review in early March).

Twilio outlook (Twilio Q1 earnings release)

Management is also noting that FCF should be in line with pro forma operating income, which suggests $610 million in midpoint FCF. This may be a bit conservative, as we already noted the company generated $655 million in trailing FCF - and we expect both gross margin and revenue growth going forward.

Nevertheless, taking this estimate at face value, Twilio trades at just 11.3x EV/FY24 FCF - which, for a company that has enough cash on its books to wipe out 20% of its existing shares through its $2 billion buyback program, is quite a fantastic price for a recurring-revenue business.

Moderate your position and don't put too many eggs in this basket, as Twilio is still undergoing plenty of operational risk - but it's time to start looking at this stock with some hope again.