One company that I have been aware of for a long time now, but have never dug deep into, is Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI). Operationally speaking, the company serves as the parent of Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is a diversified media company that provides content not only on its local television stations, but also on its digital platform. In recent years, the company has undergone a number of changes. This makes analyzing it rather complicated. It also has many working parts for a business that has a market capitalization of only $831 million. This complexity likely makes it difficult for many investors to understand. But with that uncertainty can come opportunity.

Delving into the firm's financial statements, I find an enterprise that is slated to benefit from record political advertising spending this election cycle. We are already starting to see some impact from that. At the same time, however, the space that it operates in is likely to remain challenged in the long run. Add on top of this mixed bottom line results in recent years and even in the most recent quarter, and I would argue that this is not that kind of opportunity for the faint of heart. As a value investor who places quality above almost everything else, this is most certainly not the kind of candidate for me. I also think that investors can probably find better opportunities elsewhere. Because of this, I've decided to rate the company a ‘hold’.

Watching Sinclair

To best understand Sinclair, we should probably dig into the firm's different operating segments. But before I do that, I think it's necessary to mention some of the changes that the company has gone through over the past couple of years. Some might point out the reorganization that the company did in April of last year, whereby it essentially adopted a holding company structure, as a major move. But I would argue that it was actually the deconsolidation of Diamond Sports Intermediate Holdings that was fundamentally more relevant. Previously, this part of the company was known as the Local Sports segment. This part of the company largely consisted of certain networks like Bally Sports and the Marquee Sports Network joint venture that the firm engaged in. But in early 2022, these operations were deconsolidated from the company's financial results.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This was due to the fact that changes in the governance structure of the segment resulted in the company losing voting control of it. The end result would say financial history plagued by volatility. As you can see in the chart above, revenue has plummeted in recent years, though the chart below shows a bit of an improvement for 2024. While it is true that the company is facing some major issues, much of this decline was because of the aforementioned deconsolidation. Ultimately, Diamond Sports Intermediate Holdings was reclassified as an equity method investment. But because of its horrible financial performance, said investment was eventually written down to nothing.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Since this debacle, Sinclair has had two primary operating segments. The largest of these, accounting for the substantial majority of the company's revenue, is known as the Local Media segment. This consists mostly of the firm's broadcast television stations, as well as original networks and content it produces for them. Its operations span 185 stations in 86 different markets. Collectively, these stations broadcast 640 channels to the firm's customers, including 236 that are affiliated with major network providers such as Fox, ABC, CBS, and others. The content the company provides consists not only of locally produced news, but also coverage of local sporting events, syndicated programs, and content that the company produces itself. This segment also owns a network such as The Nest, which is a free over the air national broadcast TV network that the firm launched in late 2023. It offers up true crime, celebrity driven, home improvement, and other related content. Largely, this segment generates revenue from advertising activities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

But this isn't all. The fact of the matter is that Sinclair has another interesting segment. This is the Tennis segment. Its operations consist of Tennis Channel, which is a cable network that provides coverage of tennis tournaments, as well as a wide variety of other content. This is a much smaller part of the overall pie. For context, total revenue generated by Sinclair in 2023 was $2.98 billion. But revenue associated with its Tennis segment came in at $228 million. The firm does also generate a small amount of revenue from other miscellaneous activities such as providing marketing technology and managed services to different customers. But in 2023, this part of the firm accounted for only $62 million of the company’s overall revenue.

Sinclair

Given the volatility that Sinclair has demonstrated in recent years, it might be best to look at the firm’s segments as opposed to the firm as a whole. The first thing I noticed was that the Local Media segment has seen a bit of weakness over the past year or so. After seeing revenue climb from $2.89 billion in 2021 to $3.19 billion in 2022, revenue plummeted to $2.87 billion last year. Distribution revenue associated with this segment declined by only 2.6%. Management attributed this to a decline in the number of subscribers, which makes a lot of sense when you consider what is happening with broadcast television. The picture would have been worse had it not been for contractual rate increases that the company was entitled to. The real hit, however, came from advertising revenue. It plunged by 18.6% from $1.52 billion to $1.24 billion. This was the result of a decrease in political advertising revenue according to management. That is because 2022 was a political year given that it was the year in which midterm elections took place.

Sinclair

With the drop in revenue came a big decline in segment profits. These fell from $591 million to only $227 million. While this might seem like an outsized decline, this makes a great deal of sense to me. In political years, you would expect to see more pricing power exercised by companies responsible for hosting political content. When it comes to the current fiscal year, the picture has changed, mostly for the better. Thanks to contractual rate increases that more than offset lower subscriber numbers, distribution revenue actually inched up from $381 million to $384 million. But core advertising revenue still dropped from $293 million to $284 million. This was disappointing but not unexpected. Management did, however, provide details when it came to the political advertising landscape. Revenue went from a paltry $3 million to a hefty $24 million. Considering that we are now in an election year, this does not shock me in the least. Interestingly, however, segment profits remained unchanged at $41 million. And that was largely because of higher costs when it came to programming and production, as well as selling, general, and administrative costs. Corporate general and administrative expenses also managed to rise.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the Tennis segment, things have been mixed. Revenue remained in a fairly narrow range between 2021 and 2023. But during that window of time, segment profits plunged from $71 million to only $50 million. This weakness, it appears, was driven by continuously rising media programming and production expenses that management attributed to higher rights fees, live production expenses, and more. The segment has seen some strength this year. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $63 million. That was up from $55 million one year earlier. Management attributed this move higher to a rise in subscribers. So that is most certainly a positive. That also helped to push segment profits for the company up from $18 million to $20 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The way I see things, there are a couple of reasons to remain optimistic. One of these is a short-term thing, while the other is longer term. In the short term, Sinclair should absolutely benefit from continued political spending. In fact, as of May 1st of this year, the company pre-booked $77 million in political advertising revenue for the period starting in the second-half of 2024 and ending on Election Day. That is up from $21 million for the same window of time in the last presidential election. Not only is the country going through a highly controversial presidential election that was see two very unpopular candidates that have already been president go up against one another. There's also the fact that Senate, House, and Governor races are expected to be beneficial for the company in terms of hype and the markets in which they will occur compared to the markets that Sinclair operates in. In fact, for the year as a whole, management expects political advertising revenue to exceed $350 million. That was the prior record that the company set in 2020 before factoring in the Georgia Senate runoff. And as we saw already, this kind of spending should generate strong margins for the company.

The one reason to be optimistic longer term involves the Tennis segment. According to management, the average audience for Tennis Channel in the first quarter of 2024 was 35% higher than it was the year prior. This was based on number of households. Based on total viewers, it was 27% higher. Social media impressions jumped 141% year over year as well. The company's streaming platform dedicated to these operations, TC+, so it's average number of monthly subscribers grow by 7% on a year over year basis. There is data outside of the company to back this up. Back in 2021, about 10% of all people aged 18 to 34 admitted to watching tennis content on a regular basis. Over that same window of time, the number for those aged 35 to 54 inched up from 16% to 17%. And for those aged 55 or older, it grew from 19% to 21%. And according to another source, Tennis Channel broadcasts about 93% of all professional tennis tournaments each day. So that means that Sinclair is the go-to source for those wanting comprehensive content.

Pew Research Data - Author Created Chart

When it comes to the long term picture for the company as a whole, I'm not as optimistic. However, it does appear as though there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the future prospects of the space. Regarding the potential for retransmission revenue only, a different source indicated that we should grow from about $14.83 billion in revenue in 2023 to $15.95 billion by 2027. When it comes to advertising for local television as a whole, the expectation is for revenue this year of $18.8 billion, but spending should plummet to $15.5 billion next year. In recent years, the general trend has been down as the chart below shows.

Pew Research Data - Author Created Chart

On the other hand, viewership for local television is on the decline. For late night television, there has been a drop from 4.21 million daily viewers in 2016 to only 3 million in 2022. For evening news, the drop has been from 4.10 million to 3.12 million. And for Morning News, it has been from 2.89 million to 2.04 million. This does not bode well for the long haul if something doesn't change. But with alternative means of getting content becoming more popular, especially with today's youth, the outlook does not appear to be particularly pleasant.

Pew Research Data - Author Created Chart

One thing that Sinclair does have going for it is that shares do look decently priced. But relative to other firms, it does look pricey. Using data from 2023, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the business was 7.9. However, because adjusted operating cash flow was negative to the tune of $191 million, we could not look at the picture through the lens of the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple unless we look only at regular operating cash flow. In the table below, I found that all of the five companies that I decided to compare Sinclair to are trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple higher than what it is going for. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, three of the five are lower than what Sinclair is currently trading for.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Sinclair 4.8 7.9 AMC Networks (AMCX) 1.5 3.9 Gray Television (GTN) 1.7 8.2 The E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) 1.5 7.5 Townsquare Media (TSQ) 3.1 36.9 iHeartMedia (IHRT) 0.7 7.1 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In the near term, Sinclair does appear to have some catalysts. This is especially true when it comes to its Tennis segment, as well as political advertising revenue. Retransmission revenue should also come in positive for the company. Shares are not priced all that poorly. But given the volatility of the company in recent years and the long term outlook for this space from a viewership perspective, I have to imagine that the low price at which shares are trading is more or less warranted.