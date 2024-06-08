kajakiki/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) is an interesting microcap food and beverage company that is gaining traction in a niche market segment of the health food industry. The stock is a new discovery for myself, and has recently been on my radar in 2024 with a lot to like, especially after an inexplicable selloff after the quarterly earnings report which is getting way overdone. The company is mostly known for its drinkable kefir products, but it also makes soft cheeses, cream, and several lines of drinkable yogurt for children. The Lifeway brand has gained significant recognition among consumers in recent years, and the company is now a leading supplier of kefir in the United States. Lifeway Foods was founded in 1986, and the founding family still remains active in running the business and has a large ownership stake, which I like to see especially in microcap stocks. After the company reported record high quarterly revenues but missed on EPS estimates, the stock experienced a 52% crash from the highs set earlier this year. This selloff is starting to get overdone, and Lifeway seems like a great buy now that the forward P/E multiple has dropped to 15. In this article, I will address the history of the company, the management, recent financial results, and shed some light on why the market has sold off the stock on the back of record revenues.

Introduction - Past Investments And The Beverage Industry

I tend to like beverage companies, and especially microcap beverage companies, if there is something that distinguishes the brand or sets them apart from the competition. In the beverage industry, it is not enough to have just a great product; you have to have a great management team, great marketing, great brand recognition, great distribution, the potential to scale-up, and many other factors which could lead to success down the road. Many beverage companies fail in the long-run, and this is why one must always be a harsh grader and be mindful and realistic about the prospects of a brand or product, as there is always competition coming along to try and take profits due to a lack of barriers to entry in the industry. However, finding the potential long-term winners in the food/beverage industry can be extremely rewarding, and as they say, the juice is well worth the squeeze.

My tendency to gravitate towards this sector of the market comes from one of my first big investments, and the subject of my very first article for Seeking Alpha, Celsius Holdings (CELH), which quickly became my first '10 bagger' in the stock market. When I first discovered Celsius, the company was a microcap stock which was trading below $500 million in market capitalization. The company's main product, an energy drink, was not well known and only had a few flavors in stores like Target and in my local gym. However, with growing revenues and newfound profitability as a company, I saw the potential for a massive profit expansion and mainstream appeal for an energy drink which had several elements that distinguished it from the competition - mainly great branding, zero sugar, and actually good taste. I saw Celsius as filling a large gap in the market left by other brands, as sugar-free energy drinks were not typically seen as good-tasting and were largely overlooked in a world where health trends were really starting to catch on with the average American consumer. Since I decided to invest in Celsius in late 2019/early 2020, the stock has appreciated over 5000% and, in my opinion, has the potential to become a rare '100 bagger' stock for those who bought in and stayed long over the years.

When I took a look at Lifeway Foods recently, I found some similarities which reminded me of Celsius, but I determined that the company likely would not be as successful, as the market segment is too niche and kefir does not have the same mainstream appeal that energy drinks have. However, both companies make beverages which appeal to the health-conscious consumer, and both companies have great management teams and distribution networks, which is absolutely paramount in a company's long-term success. While Celsius stock is likely still a good buy for long-term investors, Lifeway stock is potentially a better buy at today's price and at this somewhat early stage in the company's growth trajectory with positive signs of business momentum.

Lifeway's Product Line And Expansion

What is Lifeway's main product offering to the market? While the company is both a producer of food and beverages, I would say that the company is more of a beverage producer, and should be thought of as such.

Lifeway's Main Products (foodmanufacturing.com)

The company's main product is kefir, a cultured dairy drink that is similar to yogurt and is high in probiotics, which support gut health. The product is also high in calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and is a good source of protein, while remaining low in fat and sugars. The drink is well known in other countries outside of the United States, but is starting to catch on with health-conscious consumers within the U.S. in recent years. I would say that Lifeway is one of the most recognizable brands in this niche market segment, and this is because the company estimates that it occupies roughly 95% of the U.S. market in kefir, and has grown annual revenues from around $12 million in 2002 to $160 million in 2023. The growth is not slowing down yet, as the company recently reported record high revenues of nearly $45 million in the first quarter of 2024. I see the potential for annual revenues of over $185 million for 2024, and well over $200 million in 2025 with more distribution expansion and higher store counts contributing to the revenue growth in future quarters.

The company's market capitalization at this time is around $193 million, with an enterprise value of around $187 million, which puts the stock trading at just 1.1x sales. With annual revenue growth averaging over 16% for the last three years, and returns on invested capital pushing above 20% for the most recent quarter, the financial results are looking encouraging and have been improving ever since a three year slump from 2017 to 2019 where the company briefly lost money as revenues shrunk. This period understandably lost the company a lot of investors, and produced a tough time for shareholders as seen in this chart ranging over the last decade.

LWAY 10 Yr Chart (Seeking Alpha)

As revenue growth came back in 2020 and 2021, the company started to produce more in terms of earnings per share and confidence in the stock returned. The market has just caught onto LWAY in a big way over the last year, with trading volumes exploding since 2023 and record financial performance as the company has tightened up operational efficiencies. Returns on invested capital and returns on equity improved in each quarter, consecutively, in 2023 and financial performance is set to be even better in 2024, apart from a rocky and volatile start to the year.

Record Revenues, Post-Earnings Selloff

Lifeway's forward price to earnings ratio at 15 is not expensive, given the company's recent success in terms of growth and the improving financial picture. A valuation under $200 million is starting to look cheap for the stock, and there is not much of a premium to pay for the company's future growth prospects at today's price. The first quarter 2024 results showed record quarterly revenues of nearly $45 million, with gross profits similar to those shown in the last quarter of 2023, but the company missed on EPS estimates, reporting only $0.16 per share when $0.24 was expected. This caused the market to panic, as the stock price had run up to a new high ahead of the May 14th earnings release.

LWAY YTD Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The stock has round-tripped right back to almost where it was before the trading volumes picked up and the market caught wind that the company's financial picture was drastically improving. With a nearly 52% drop from the 52-week high of $28.61, set almost exactly one month ago, the stock has traded down to a fresh weekly low of $12.63 and bounced to close at $13.12. This sell-off is, in my opinion, starting to get way overdone, as the market overshot to the upside ahead of the earnings report, and has now likely overshot to the downside, producing a fantastic buying opportunity for those who do not already have a position in the stock.

With a forward P/E of only 15, the market has discounted the stock enough for my liking and the price point of around $13 per share is looking quite attractive, as the stock could double from here and still not even be back at the 52-week high set just one month ago. In cases such as this, I do not even think that an earnings miss is necessarily a big deal, when microcap beverage companies should indeed be focusing on growing annual revenues. Taking a long-term view on the stock and focusing on the company's fundamentals, I am encouraged by the company's record high revenues for the quarter, and the financial metrics of ROE and ROIC both improving and showing that the future for Lifeway is likely going to be much better than the past.

High Insider Ownership, Proxy Battles, And Major Market Backing

For any new stock I consider adding to my portfolio, I always look at management and try to determine if the company has a good CEO. It is worth discussing Lifeway's management, and the history of the company and how it has changed over the decades. Lifeway Foods was founded in 1986 by Michael and Ludmila Smolyansky, and was taken public just two years later, in 1988. This is not a new company by any stretch of the imagination, but really the success story lies with Michael's daughter, Julie Smolyansky, who took over as Lifeway's CEO after her father's death in 2002. In recent years, Lifeway has improved operationally as a company, and this is mainly due to Julie's leadership and dedication to the brand her father built.

Julie Smolyansky made history as she became the youngest female CEO of a public company at the age of 27, and remains today as the company's CEO, President, and Chairperson of the Board. The management has a high level of insider ownership, as over 33% of shares outstanding are held by individuals and insiders. This high level of skin in the game and insider ownership is exactly what I look for when researching microcap stocks, and it was refreshing to see that the founding family is still a major owner and operator of the business so many years later. However, what was not so refreshing to find out was that certain members of the founding family were also a source of drama and contention, as proxy battles have been fought over the company in recent years and some have wanted to sell out to a larger corporation for some time.

Another substantial point worth mentioning is that Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) is a major backer of the company, owning around 23% of the company's shares outstanding. During a 2022 proxy battle, Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky tried to oust Julie from her role as the company's CEO, and again in 2023 there were talks around renewing efforts to put the company up for sale and change leadership.

So far, after several lawsuits, this family drama and effort to oust Julie as Lifeway's CEO has not yet materialized. It remains to be seen if the company will be fully acquired by Danone one day, or if Lifeway will be sold to another major player in the food/beverage industry. In my opinion, Julie is a good CEO and there is no cause for any change in terms of leadership, as the company is firing on all cylinders and growing revenues consistently and profitably with an overall improving financial picture.

Discussing further the company's overall financial picture, Lifeway has very low debt levels, with $2.6 million in total debt and around $12 million in cash on the balance sheet. This is a great sign, as the valuation metrics show that the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9, which is very favorable. If a larger company were to ever make a takeover offer at some point in the future, my guess would be that it would be almost twice the current market price.

Dominant Market Position, And Risks

A major risk to Lifeway is that the company could lose market share in its niche segment of kefir. As of now, the company has a very dominant market position, but this could eventually be eroded away if competition comes from another source with a superior product for the U.S. market. Lifeway has a nice brand name, and good brand recognition from the consumer, but there is always the possibility of competition coming in and taking away profits.

Another potential risk is rising inflation contributing to higher costs of goods, which could deteriorate margins for the company in the future. Lifeway has done a great job of navigating the higher inflation world post-COVID, but the future is unpredictable and the market is still unsure if the higher interest rates are truly doing enough to combat rampant inflation. It remains to be seen how much pricing-power Lifeway really has as a brand, and if they do, then inflationary times may not be such a big risk after all.

However, if we really are in for a world where interest rates are higher for longer, then the United States could be facing a classic, 1970's style 'stagflation' situation where inflation is relatively high, and economic growth is stagnant or at least very low. There may not be a full-blown recession anytime soon, but I am not counting it out entirely as a possibility. If interest rates are cut within the next year on bad economic data, then the market will be undoubtedly pleased, but inflation may run wild again. This is always a future risk, not only for the broad economy, but for the individual consumer who may trade down in terms of health food products given a recessionary or persistent inflationary environment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifeway Foods, Inc. is a growing microcap food and beverage company that is a buy on the back of an overdone 52% selloff following the company's recent quarterly results. The company reported record high revenues of nearly $45 million for the quarter, and is on track to have more than $185 million in annual revenues for 2024. At a valuation of 1.1x sales and only 15x forward earnings, LWAY is a great bargain at today's price of just $13 per share. The company has a dominant market position in the niche health food market of kefir in the U.S., and despite certain risks of inflation and potential future loss of market share, the stock represents great value. With a dedicated CEO, a major market backer from Danone, and high levels of insider ownership, the stock has a lot to like, especially in the world of microcap beverage companies. I currently view LWAY as a Strong Buy, and will be a continued buyer on weakness in the shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.