Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stock indexes fell slightly on Friday but still finished higher for the week after U.S. non-farm payrolls rose much more than expected in May, dimming hopes for interest rate cuts any time soon. Employers added 272,000 new jobs, while average hourly earnings over the past 12 months ticked higher after three straight monthly declines. U.S. Treasurys sold off, and the dollar strengthened on the news, prompting traders to dial back their expectations for how much the Fed might cut rates from earlier this week when data on manufacturing and job openings came in softer than expected. The jobs report followed Thursday's rate cut from the European Central Bank, its first since 2019. The Fed will offer its decision on rates next week after its June 11–12 policy meeting. All three major stock market indexes posted a winning week, with the S&P 500 edging +1.3% higher, the Dow Jones jumping +0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite closing up +2.4%. Chipmaker and AI favorite Nvidia fell slightly on Friday but ended the week up +10%, setting a new record high on Thursday after topping $3 trillion in market value for the first time on Wednesday. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

A big announcement from OPEC+ on Sunday rattled through the energy sector, with the group detailing a series of production cuts and extensions. It gave market participants a clearer tapering schedule through the end of 2025, but despite the proclamation, oil prices struggled in the following sessions, with Brent crude (CO1:COM) falling under $80/bbl for the first time this year and WTI (CL1:COM) moving closer to $70. Wall Street Breakfast dove into the reasons behind the leg down, including details of the agreement, bearish forecasts, fading risk premiums and supply that can be made up elsewhere.

The NYSE on Monday witnessed a technical glitch that triggered trading halts in about a dozen companies, like Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), which were displayed as down 99%. The issue appeared to be related to a new software release, but followed another recent glitch that had caused financial websites to halt updates of major indices. Speaking of exchange news, Texas also announced plans to steal some of New York's financial thunder. TXSE Group completed an initial capital raise to launch the Texas Stock Exchange with the participation of more than two dozen investors, including BlackRock (BLK) and Citadel Securities. (82 comments)

GameStop (GME) had a rollercoaster week, starting with a more than 90% surge after influential trader Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, revealed what appeared to be a big stake in the company. A broader rally for meme stocks ensued, with GameStop hitting levels not seen since 2021, before the company seemingly pulled the rug out from under Roaring Kitty just hours ahead of his first YouTube livestream in three years. Cashing in on its own popularity, GameStop released its earnings early with a plan to sell 75M additional new shares. GME fell back to Earth on the news, but who knows what's next in the latest saga? (263 comments)

A panel of advisors to the FDA declined to endorse Lykos Therapeutics' application to market psychedelic drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The panel voted 9-to-2 against the treatment when asked if data showed MDMA's effectiveness, and 10-to-1 against when asked if the benefits of MDMA outweighed its risks. Lykos had proposed three sessions of MDMA administration along with psychotherapy for a single four-month course of treatment. Related movement in the alternative therapy space was seen in the following session, with MindMed (MNMD) plunging nearly 20% during regular trade on Wednesday. (10 comments)

Amid signs of weakening price pressures, the European Central Bank cut its policy rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, marking its first cut in almost five years. It's the third major central bank to embark on a new easing cycle, following the Swiss National Bank's move in March and the Bank of Canada's cut on Wednesday. Will the Federal Reserve fall behind the curve? Some U.S. lawmakers shared their minds on the subject, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who urged the central bank to follow in the ECB's footsteps. "Jerome Powell needs to get with the program," she wrote in a post on X. (12 comments)