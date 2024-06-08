Daniel Grizelj

Introduction

We last covered Vanguard Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in March 2023. At that time, we analyzed how VV might be impacted in an economic downturn. Fortunately, the U.S. economy has been very resilient even amid this high-rate environment. Is VV’s valuation reasonable now or still expensive? Is VV a good long-term investment choice like the S&P 500 index? In this article, we will provide our analysis and insights.

ETF Overview

VV owns a portfolio of large-cap U.S. stocks. The fund tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Index which covers 85% of the largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization. The fund has similar portfolio composition to the S&P 500 index. In addition, it should be able to deliver similar long-term returns to the S&P 500 index. VV’s exposure to technology stocks means that it should be able to continue to provide investors with good long-term returns. Therefore this fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its valuation is expensive and a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

VV has performed very well since October 2022

Like the S&P 500 index, VV has been through similar downtrend and uptrend. In the first 10 months of 2022, the fund has declined significantly due to rising rate. Fortunately, since the cyclical low reached in October 2022, VV has delivered a total return of 53.8%. This return is slightly better than the S&P 500 index’s 53.4%. The fund’s volatility is also comparable to the broader market, namely the S&P 500 index. VV's 5-year average beta ratio of 1.01 is relatively the same with the S&P 500 index’s ratio of 1.

YCharts

VV has very similar stock style and composition to the S&P 500 index

Let us look at VV’s portfolio. The portfolio consists of mostly large-cap stocks. In fact, as the chart below shows, large-cap stocks represent about 81% of its total portfolio. This mix is comparable to the S&P 500 index’s 81%. VV’s portfolio has a slight tilt towards growth as growth stocks present about 44% of its total portfolio. In contrast, value stocks only represent about 21% of VV’s portfolio. VV's exposure to growth stocks is favorable especially for investors seeking long-term returns, as growth stocks tend to outperform value stocks in the long run. For reader’s information, growth stocks represent about 43% of the S&P 500 index, that is about 1% lower than VV.

Morningstar

VV’s similar portfolio composition to the S&P 500 index means that its long-term returns will likely be very similar. This is indeed the case. The chart below compares the return of the S&P 500 index and VV in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart, VV’s 10-year total return of 226.4% was slightly inferior to the S&P 500 index’s 230.4%.

YCharts

If we look at VV and the S&P 500 index's results longer-term, the result is also quite similar. Since VV’s inception in January 2004, VV’s total return of 614.8% was slightly better than the S&P 500 index’s 597.9%. Given VV’s similar stock style to the S&P 500 index, we expect VV to continue to have similar total returns to the S&P 500 index in the future. What investors should keep in mind is the expense ratio. Fortunately, VV’s expense ratio of 0.04% is comparable to other funds that tracks the S&P 500 index. It is slightly higher than the expense ratio of 0.03% of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) but lower than the expense ratio of 0.0945% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

YCharts

VV has similar downside risk to the S&P 500 index

In terms of downside risk, VV has similar downside risk to the S&P 500 index. As the chart below shows, VV’s downside risk is quite similar to the S&P 500 index in the past 10 years. Therefore, it appears owning VV and other funds that tracks the S&P 500 index will result in similar downside risk.

YCharts

Technology stocks remain its largest sector

VV’s tilt towards growth is primarily due to its higher exposure to technology sector. As can be seen from the pie chart below, technology sector represents about 34.9% of VV’s total portfolio. This sector has been outperforming most other sectors since the cyclical low reached in October 2022. In fact, the sector only represents about 27% of its total portfolio when we last covered the article in March 2023. This sector is expected to continue to ride on several technological megatrends. These megatrends include artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoTs), industrial automation, cloud computing, AR/VR, etc.

Vanguard

Technology sector will continue to outperform most other sectors

VV’s higher exposure to technology stocks is quite beneficial as technology sector is expected to continue to top all other sectors in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from the chart below, earnings growth in the technology sector is expected to grow by 29.3% and 21.3% in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

MacroMicro

Technology stocks’ consensus 5-year long-term earnings growth (LTEG) forecast is currently expected to be above 20%. The last time we have seen this consensus high growth estimate was back in the internet-dot-com boom about 25~30 years ago.

Yardeni Research

Valuation is still expensive

Let us check the valuation of VV. Here, we will use the historical forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index. We think this is valid as VV and the S&P 500 index have similar stock composition and stock style. As can be seen from the chart below, the forward P/E ratio of has usually been in the range between 10x and 25x in the past 25 years. If it is down to 10x, it is considered very cheap. If it is near 25x, it is considered very expensive. The current forward P/E ratio of 20.9x is towards the high end of this valuation range. Therefore, we think the fund is expensive.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

VV has comparable results to the S&P 500 index. Its exposure to technology stocks also means that it should be able to provide good returns in the long run. However, given its expensive valuation right now, investors may want to wait for a pullback especially for higher margin of safety.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.