Wal-Mart de México: From Hold To Buy, Strength In The Face Of Persistent Headwinds

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
330 Followers

Summary

  • Walmex's Q1 revenue growth was strong at 9.8% YoY, signaling favorable tailwinds and a potential decrease in near-term headwinds.
  • The company's performance in the core Mexican market is driving growth, with higher revenue and EBITDA figures compared to Central America.
  • Despite ongoing headwinds, Walmex's strong growth and potential for continued growth make it a buy, especially with the aggressive store growth cadence.
Walmart in Pittsburgh Suburb

bgwalker

My initial coverage of Walmex - officially, Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY)(OTCPK:WMMVF) - turned out to be well-justified. Against a then-current price of about $42 on Jan 2, the current as-of-writing price of $35 or so represents a +15% YTD dip. My rating

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
330 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMMVY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMMVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMMVY
--
WMMVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News