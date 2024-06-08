Generative AI: A New Consumer Operating System

Summary

  • Products from established companies, as well as new hardware entrants, are embedding generative AI into operating systems.
  • Just as modern operating systems simplified direct interaction with computing hardware, AI agents are likely to sit atop operating systems and abstract away the complexities of traditional OS interactions.
  • As consumers shop online in new ways, the digital advertising ecosystem is likely to face substantial disruption, across search, display, and marketplace ad spend.
  • Today, gesture and voice are the natural user interfaces.
  • While many investors are assuming that generative AI will benefit incumbent technology companies, market share shifts in response to the desktop OS and the mobile OS suggest that the winning consumer hardware platforms will deploy different strategies.

Generative ai

dem10

By Nicholas Grous, Associate Portfolio Manager; Andrew Kim, Analyst

The history of computing is defined by improving the productivity of individuals and enterprises. The transition from command-line interfaces (CLIs) in the 1970s to graphical user interfaces (GUIs) in the 1980s enabled the abstraction

