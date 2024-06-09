jaanalisette

Just over three months ago, in early March of this year, I decided to upgrade shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a ‘sell’ to a ‘hold’. Prior to that point, dating back to an article published in November of 2021, I had been rather bearish about the firm. That bearishness turned out to be accurate, with shares of the company plunging 81.4% at a time when the S&P 500 was up 7.9%. When I decided to upgrade the stock, this was based on improved fundamentals. Revenue was continuing to grow and the company was quickly racing to break even from a profitability perspective. Cash flows were also growing at a nice clip.

Since that article was published, however, the stock has continued to see downward pressure. Although far better than what was seen prior to that, shares are down 6.8% compared to the 3.8% increase seen by the S&P 500. While I am not totally shocked by this, given some of the problems the company has, I also remain optimistic that further downside is probably unwarranted. To be clear, the company is not yet to the point of deserving an upgrade. Shares are not cheap enough and cash flows are not robust enough for that. But the company is starting to make some good progress on that front. I do take issue with management's decision to waste cash on share buybacks when they should instead be focusing on further growth. But as a whole, things could be a lot worse.

A look at recent data

The only new fundamental data provided by management since I last wrote about Twilio covers the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During that time, the firm showed that it was rapidly approaching the breakeven point from a profitability perspective. Some of this, undoubtedly, can be chalked up to continued growth on the top line. Revenue of $1.05 billion came in about 4% above the $1.01 billion generated one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This seems to be largely attributable to a 4.3% increase in the number of active customers that the company services. This figure expanded from 300,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to 313,000 the same time this year. As a note, management specified that revenue from active customer accounts is responsible for 99% of the company's total sales.

Twilio

Most of this revenue is in the form of usage-based fees that the company charges in order for customers to access the products and solutions that the company provides. About 71% of total sales come from those types of fees. Another 29% is from non-usage-based fees such as subscription products.

With the rise in revenue has also come improvement on the company's bottom line. During the quarter, the business generated a loss of only $55.3 million. While this is a nice chunk of change, it pales in comparison to the $342.1 million loss reported just one year earlier. There were several contributors to this improvement. Some of it was because of the absence or reduction of one-time costs. For instance, in the first quarter of last year, Twilio booked $121.9 million in restructuring costs. That number fell to only $9.9 million this year. In addition to this, in the first quarter of last year, the enterprise reported $21.8 million in the form of impairments on long-lived assets. That compares to nothing at the same time this year. It also recorded $46.2 million in losses last year associated with impairments of strategic investments.

But this isn't the only change the company has seen for the better. Even though the business is spending more in research and development this year than last year, there are some key cost categories that have improved drastically. For starters, the firm's gross profit margin rose nicely, climbing from 48.75% to 51.96%. This may not seem like a significant amount, but when applied to the revenue generated in the first quarter of this year, that's an extra $33.6 million in pretax profits for shareholders. Sales and marketing expenses, meanwhile, have declined from 25.82% of sales to 20.44%. That's an extra $56.3 million for the bottom line. Lastly, general and administrative expenses have gone from 11.18% of sales to 10.69%. That is an additional 5.1% benefit for shareholders on a pre-tax basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Some of these changes involve reductions in stock-based compensation. This figure dropped from $170.8 million last year to $158.6 million this year. The company also saw a reduction of about $21.9 million involving amortization of acquired intangibles involving the cost of revenue category, research and development, and sales and marketing. However, the company is also seeing a reduction in tangible expenses as well. This is reflected in cash flow. Operating cash flow for the company went from negative $97.9 million last year in the first quarter to a positive $190.1 million this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an improvement from $45.3 million to $215.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business went from negative $120.4 million to negative $33.6 million.

In all likelihood, improvements will continue throughout this year. Management is forecasting organic revenue growth of between 5% and 10%. For a company that is supposed to be growing rapidly, this is rather disappointing. However, the firm now anticipates non-GAAP operating income of between $585 million and $635 million. In addition to being up from the $533 million reported for 2023, this should mark an improvement over the prior expected range of between $550 million and $600 million. Given how volatile this particular metric has been in prior years, this doesn't tell us a great deal about what other profitability metrics should look like. But this doesn't mean that we can't get some idea as to what the picture should look like before the business looks attractive.

In the table below, you can see a couple of different scenarios. The first looks at the kind of adjusted operating cash flow that the company would need in order to trade at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of either 10 or 15. And the second scenario looks at the same thing but for the EV to EBITDA multiple. Using data from last year, we get adjusted operating cash flow of $645.4 million. Considering how much cash flow is improving this year, it's not unthinkable that we could hit that target. However, we likely still have some way to go when it comes to EBITDA. After all, last year, it was negative to the tune of $100.3 million. And even in the first quarter of this year, it remained in the red. Of course, this doesn't mean that the company is a bad prospect. I would venture to say that it won't be long before it hits these targets. It might not be this year, at least when it comes to EBITDA, but it could very well be next year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I do have another complaint, however. It is my personal opinion that management is making a big mistake by acting on the $2 billion share buyback program that is currently in place. In the first quarter of this year alone, the company spent $384.3 million to buy back 6.1 million shares. While many shareholders will be happy about this, you want to be issuing shares when you are in the red in order to grow more rapidly by making more investments or buying up other companies. This has caused the firm's net cash position to shrink rather quickly. At the end of 2021, the company had net cash of $4.35 billion. That number dropped to $3.01 billion by the end of 2023. And by the end of the most recent quarter, it came in at $2.83 billion. This is still a tremendous amount of cash to have on hand, particularly for a company with a market capitalization of $9.71 billion. But it would be nice to be putting that capital to use elsewhere.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

As things stand, the future for Twilio will probably be decent at worst and really good at best. I don't think that shares have fallen enough, considering the firm's cash flow position, to warrant a ‘buy’ rating. But at some point in time, perhaps within the next year, or if shares fall quite a bit more from where they are today, my mindset could change.