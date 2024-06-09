Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference June 6, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Jacobs - President and CEO
Filip Dubovsky - Chief Development Officer
Jim Kelly - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Roger Song

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for staying with us for the last day of 2024 Jefferies' Global Healthcare Conference My name is Roger Song, one of the senior analyst cover Semi Cap Biotech in the U.S. It's my pleasure to have the fireside chat with next company Novavax. We have the whole crew here, CEO, John Jacobs, the Chief Development Officer. Filip and the CFO, Jim, all of those gentlemen with us, and welcome.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Roger. Its pleasure.

Roger Song

Awesome. So, we believe we have a lot to cover including most recent VRBPAC meeting with all. Maybe John, if you cannot give us some kind of opening remark in terms of what happened in the past couple months, a lot happening already. Give us some highlights and then we can go into the Q&A.

John Jacobs

Thank you, Roger. We're really excited about the future of Novavax and a lot has happened in the last couple of months. And that was predicated by what happened really the last three years as the company entered a global pandemic, established its first commercialized product and then I came in January of last year to help the company take a new path forward. And working with management and our board of directors, we put a strategy in place.

Last February that we announced on my first earnings call with the company four weeks into the job. But that was really get our vaccine out the door, show that we could update the strain, and we could produce our vaccine

