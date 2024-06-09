JHVEPhoto

Overview

Every so often, there comes a time when dividend investors can catch a once-in-a-lifetime sale on a high-quality company. I believe that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is this next opportunity, as the price has fallen nearly 40% over the last year. This price movement severely underperforms the greater health care sector (XLV) over the same time period. BMY seems to be highly vulnerable to the rise in interest rates and as rates remain at decade highs, this heavily suppresses the levels of growth that can be achieved going forward. Unfortunately, BMY's debt levels sit near all-time highs at one of the most inconvenient times over the last decade, which has only added to the downward momentum.

Data by YCharts

We can see how the healthcare sector has actually seen a positive return over the last year in comparison to BMY. This huge price drop presents an opportunity to start a position very cheaply. It also presents an opportunity to lock in a superior dividend yield than what we'd typically experience. For reference, the current dividend yield now sits around 5.8% and this is the highest it's ever reached over the last decade. BMY has issued out 34 consecutive years of dividend payments, and I believe they are incentivized to maintain this streak to avoid having the price react to the downside if they were to cut it.

Additionally, I aim to provide some reinforcement to the belief that BMY is currently undervalued. I believe that there is a large upside potential shaped around the company's recovery from the lowered revenue levels. Even when using conservative growth estimates, I believe there to be a double-digit upside from the current price levels. Besides an elevated debt level, I do not believe there are many things wrong internally with BMY and this price drop can instead be a result of external factors.

Just to provide some context, Bristol Myers Squibb operates within the healthcare sector and sells pharmaceuticals aimed to cure a wide range of different diseases. For example, they have a portfolio of pharma products that stretch across many different areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology just to name a few. Their products can assist with quality of life and overall wellness.

Financials & Vulnerabilities

The biggest contributors to BMY's revenue comes from both Eliquis and Opdivo. Eliquis is a drug that reduces the risk of stroke, amongst other benefits. Opdivo is an immunotherapy drug that can be used to treat a variety of different kinds of cancer. Both of these drugs have patent expiries that take place in 2026 and there are concerns on whether or not BMY is able to effectively make up for the revenue that will be lost when generics hit the market. For reference, here are some of the more notable products that BMY has within their portfolio and their respective approximate revenue generated on an annual basis. I have only listed their largest contributors to total revenue. These totals were pulled directly from the latest investor presentation.

Product Use Approx. Annual Revenue Patent Expiry Eliquis Anticoagulant $12B 2026 Opdivo Cancer (immunotherapy) $9B 2026 Revlimid Blood Cancer $6.6B Started In 2022 Pomalyst Blood Cancer $3.5B 2026 Orencia Rheumatoid $3.2B Started In 2021 Yervoy Cancer $2.3B 2028 Sprycel Leukemia $1.5B 2026 Click to enlarge

While BMY is obviously competing against peer companies, the biggest threat to their business is the generic drugs that hit the market when the patent expires. When the patent expired on both Revlimid and Orencia, we saw revenue from these segments decrease as generics hit the market. These generics can steal huge slices of market share since they can be priced at huge discounts over the original branded drug. BMY could technically compete by creating their own version of a generic, but even then, the revenue would drastically be reduced as profit margins are cut. Therefore, I do not believe these drugs are factors that should be heavily considered when looking at BMY's future, as they are probably better off creating brand new products that have their own set of exclusivity with a patent protection.

We can see that Eliquis pulls in about $3.7B in revenue and has seen a solid 8.7% year-over-year growth in revenue. However, Opdivo brings in $2.07B and has seen a decrease of 5.6% year over year because of the lower amount of sales volume. Some of the other larger revenue contributors consists of Pomalyst, Orencia, and Yervoy. All of these other products also saw their own respective increases on a year-over-year basis. One of the only notable products which is currently experiencing consistent year-over-year decreases is Sprycel, but this accounts for approximately $2B in annual revenue, whereas a product like Eliquis accounts for over $12B in revenue.

Seeking Alpha

BMY has made some moves to expand its portfolio, including the recent acquisition of Mirati for $5.8B, which will benefit them by adding a lung cancer medicine to their oncology product lineup. In addition, they've also completed the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics for $14B, which adds additional growth potential within their neuroscience portfolio. However, while these investments can certainly add new sources of revenue for BMY, it has also taken the company's long-term debt total to new heights. For reference, here are the long-term debt totals per year.

2018: $5.6B

2019: $43.3B

2020: $48.3B

2021: $39.6B

2022 $35.2B

2023: $36.7B

Current: $49.5B

We can see that the long-term debt total has remained very high due to these acquisitions, and the total currently sits at $49.5B. Taking on this amount of debt during this high interest rate environment can really suppress growth initiatives as the cost of maintenance for this debt rises through higher interest payments. As a result, this could create stress on the company's ability to continue growing their capital expenditure to fuel more growth and result in the shifting of a more conservative and defensive stance.

Data by YCharts

Interest rates remain one of the biggest vulnerabilities now that that rates continue to sit at decade highs. In my opinion, it is of no coincidence that BMY's price continues to fall as interest rates reached their peak levels. Conversely, when rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, we saw the price of BMY start to take off. As inflation starts to cool, there is a greater possibility that interest rates get cut by the end of the year. Until this happens, BMY may ultimately continue to trade sideways or downwards until rate cuts provide some relief. In the meantime, BMY's liquidity looks strong enough to ride out these market conditions, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $9.3B and cash from operations coming in at $13.72B.

BMY Q1 Press Release

There is a possibility that the increased debt levels are actually a result of the recent acquisitions. Referring to the 'Acquired IPRD' line item, we can see that this total increased to $12.9B for Q1, a massive difference from the $75M in the year prior. Acquired IPRD actually refers to the development and ongoing projects that were acquired from another entity. This usually means that the research and development of these products are underway and have the potential to create new innovation and revenue sources in the future for BMY. We can see that total expenses for the quarter nearly tripled from the year prior, totaling $23.3B. While it is not explicitly transparent what else the increased debt levels may be a result of, we know for certain that a bulk of this comes from acquisition related charges. While there are no updates on the overall debt maturity schedule, it was confirmed that $13B of the current debt total relates to the financing costs for the acquisition of Karuna, which I previously mentioned.

BMY reported their Q1 earnings report at the end of April and the results were better than expected, despite the headwinds. Revenue actually grew year over year by 5%, amounting to a total of $11.9B. We can see that a lot of their revenue is slowly starting to shift to the growth part of the portfolio as their legacy drugs start to lose its steam due to these patient expiries. The growth section of their portfolio now accounts for $4.8B, an increase from last year's Q1 total of $4.4B. I believe that revenue for the quarter will fall within the $11.5B to $12B range, which closely aligns with its prior performance. Even though sales volume may be decreasing, BMY is offsetting this with cost cutting, which may contribute to a flat revenue for now.

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, revenue has floated between the $11B to $12B range per quarter over the last 3 years on a consistent basis. Since there are no new patent expiries happening that could further reduce revenues, I believe the totals for each quarter will remain within this range. The cost-cutting initiatives may eventually bring the total revenues back above $12B per quarter. This most recent Q1 saw revenues rise over the prior year's Q1 revenue total of$11.3B due to these cost savings. Even though revenues have remained mostly flat, this is another indicator that the price drop was a bit overdone and disconnected from the fundamental performance.

BMY Q1 Presentation

Additionally, BMY has implemented a share repurchase authorization to take place over the course of 2024. As of the latest earnings report, there is still $5B in capital that can be used in this manner. This would ultimately reinforce investor confidence but also help valuations grow at a faster rate when market conditions improve.

This is also accompanied by an internal cost savings plan that is estimated to amount to a total savings worth $1.5B by the end of 2025. This includes reallocating funds to the highest potential return on investments to drive growth, while also finding a way to optimize operations within. They place to reduce the layers of fluff within management and reduce third party spend to help them reach this goal.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the company's enterprise value to EBITDA ratio sits at 7.17x, compared to the sector median of 15.87x. In addition, this also undercuts the five-year average enterprise to EBITDA ratio of 9.94x, which can further indicate undervaluation. For reference, the average Wall St. price target sits at $53.19 per share, which translates to a potential upside slightly above 29% from the current level. The highest price target sits at $75 per share and the lower price target is at $37 per share. In order to get another source of reference for fair value, I conducted a dividend discount model using the most updated growth estimates.

I first compiled all of the annual dividend payout amounts dating back to 2018. As we can see, the dividend has increased at an average rate of 7% since then. I also estimated the 2024 dividend payout to be $2.40 per share, since this closely aligns with the same 5.5% raise implemented over the prior year. Additionally, management believes that the topline growth of the company will fall at a low single digit rate.

Revenue and EBITDA growth has been negative over the last year, but the sector typically growths year over year by 7%. Taking into consideration the unfavorable market conditions accompanied by the future patent expiries, I thought that a very conservative growth estimate of 4% was fair.

Author Created

With these inputs in mind, I determined a fair price value of about $48 per share. This represents an estimated upside of about 15.7% from the current price level, which undercuts the average Wall St. price target, but I think represents a more realistic outlook. When you also consider that the dividend yield sits above 5%, we have the opportunity to lock in an upside totaling over 20%! Therefore, I plan to initiate a position here soon and accumulate shares until rates start to get cut. Assuming that happens at the end of the year, I will reassess where BMY stands.

A big part of this depends on whether or not rates are actually cut though. The historical comparison between the price and federal funds rate shows a clear relationship. As BMY's debt levels are near all-time highs, this higher interest rate has an even greater impact at the moment and I would love to see BMY reduce this debt burden over the remainder of the year.

Dividend Growth

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 5.8%. Despite the drop in price and revenue decline, I believe that the current dividend rate remains covered for now. The current dividend payout ratio sits at approximately 35%, which means that the company can continue paying out the current distribution without having to reduce it in an effort to preserve capital. Cash flow from operations total $2.8B and the planned debt pay down worth $10B taking place over the next two years should further solidify the company's ability to continue the current distribution rate.

The dividend payouts have been increased for seven consecutive years. If BMY can continue this streak once conditions improve, we have the opportunity to lock in this growth at an even higher starting yield. For reference, the dividend yield averaged about 3.3% over the last four-year period. If you held were holding shares over the last five years, your estimated yield on cost would sit at about 5%, meaning that the current yield is more attractive than it's ever been over the last five years. Looking back at the visualization of the yield curve over the last decade, we really get a clearer picture of how large the yield has grown.

Seeking Alpha

Assuming that the dividend can continue growing at a similar rate that it has in the past, BMY can be a really solid dividend compounder. The dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.12% over the last ten-year period. Even on a smaller time frame of five years, the dividend has increased at an even larger CAGR of 7.63%. We can visualize how this sort of growth would play out over time by using Portfolio Visualizer to measure an original investment of $10,000.

Portfolio Visualizer

This visual assumes that your original investment of $10,000 also included a fixed contribution of $500 every single month. This also assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into BMY. In 2015, your dividend income would have totaled $339 for the year. This total would have grown to $2,843 for the full year of 2023, while your actual position size would now be worth over $60,000. This means that you are getting almost 10x your initial dividend income, and this income is classified as qualified dividends. Qualified dividends are more tax efficient, which makes a long-term commitment here more appealing if you want a reliable source of income. Over the last earnings call, we received the following confirmation that management continues to value the dividend.

We are committed to the dividend. And as we said previously, we plan to utilize our cash flow to repay approximately $10 billion of debt over the next two years. And we remain financially disciplined around business development to further strengthen the company's long-term growth profile. - David Elkins, Chief Financial Officer

Assuming that the dividend can continue to grow at a 5% rate, there is a strong possibility that BMY can continue being a strong dividend compounder over a long period of time. Not to mention, shareholder return can also be found from a lower level of volatility. The Beta for shares of BMY during this time period would have been 0.53x.

Takeaway

In conclusion, BMY remains a great company with strong fundamentals. They are losing some exclusivity with patent expiries but have proactively made acquisitions to counteract this and create new income streams. We see proof of this over the last earnings report, which indicated that the growth segment of their product portfolio is now showing a larger increase than their legacy products. Based on my dividend discount model, I believe the fair value to lie around $48 per share. While this is a conservative estimate, it still shows the potential for double-digit returns. Additionally, the dividend growth can add a solid stream of income to your portfolio and is currently supported with a dividend payout ratio of 35%. For these reasons, I rate BMY as a Strong Buy.