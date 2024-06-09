2 A-Rated REITs To Sleep Well At Night

B2M Productions

A few days back, I wrote an article titled Higher For Linger? Focus On The Balance Sheet, in which I explained that “the longer rates remain elevated, the bigger impact on balance sheets will be. After all, despite the long average maturity, we’re now in a situation where pre-pandemic debt is slowly starting to mature, increasing the average rate of debt.”

I went on to explain how we assess balance sheet health, including:

What kind of business are we dealing with?

How much debt does a company have?

Weighted average yield

Maturity ladder

We utilize data from FactSet to automate REIT quality and value ratings. The formulas for quality are based on fundamentals such as earnings, dividends, and the strength of the balance sheet. Here’s a snapshot of the latest quality and value scores for these eight A-rated REITs:

iREIT®

As you can see, most all of these A-rated REITs score high based on their valuation, and their combined scores are all above average.

The fact that these REITs are A-rated is important, especially in this higher rate environment because it demonstrates the strong financial strength of the balance sheet.

So, in this article, I wanted to highlight two of the best REITs to own based upon their combined quality and value scores.

The Monthly Dividend Company

Realty Income (O) is rated A3 (Moody’s) and A- (S&P).

This REIT is the only net lease REIT with an A rating, and the strength of the balance sheet and access to capital is a major competitive advantage for the company. The company does not rely on external company, as it has a war chest of over $825 million of annualized free cash flow for investment opportunities.

Despite the volatility in capital markets, the company generated a nominal first year investment spread of over 340 basis points, well north of the historical investment spread of around 150 bps. That’s because the free cash flow that I mentioned is a non-diluted source of capital that significantly reduces the first-year cost of capital.

Furthermore, Realty Income’s debt maturity profile for 2024 is modest, with $469 million remaining. With approximately $4 billion of total liquidity, there’s minimal variability debt exposure on the balance sheet, so the company can refinance these maturities while still retaining significant liquidity.

Realty Income

Realty Income has another capital market arrow in the quiver as it relates to its exposure in Europe.

The company sees better risk-adjusted returns (in Europe) as the cost of debt is significantly lower by 110, 120 bps. In Q1-24, over half of the investment volume (representing approximately $323 million) was in Europe and the U.K. at an 8.2% initial weighted average cash yield.

Last week, the company boosted the lower end of its 2024 earnings guidance, now expecting FFO per share of $4.15 to $4.21 (from $4.13 - $.21). In addition, the company increased investment guidance from $2 billion to $3 billion.

In addition to an above average quality rating, we also consider Realty Income to be extremely attractive based on valuation. Our scoring model has the value score at 97 (out of 100).

As you can see below, Realty Income now trades at 13.1x P/AFFO compared with 10.0x during the GFC, 13.1x during COVID-19, and the normal range of 17.6x.

FAST Graphs

In other words, shares are as cheap now as they were during COVID and almost as cheap as they were during the Great Recession. However, take a look at Realty Income in 2008 and Realty Income in 2024 (highlighted in yellow).

FAST Graphs

Do you think the quality is better today?

Also, as another indication of quality, take a look at the earnings history (27 out of 28 years of increased AFFO per share).

Realty Income

Analysts estimate AFFO to grow by 4% in 2024 and in 2025; thus we forecast the company to return 25% annually (based on the 5.9% dividend yield + 4% growth + price appreciation).

FAST Graphs

A Sunbelt Play

Mid-America (MAA) is rated A3 (Moody’s), A- (S&P), and A- (Fitch).

The REIT is one of four apartment REITs with an A rating, and the balance sheet is in great shape based upon its $1.1 billion of liquidity (cash and revolver capacity). Leverage remains low, with net debt-to-EBITDA at 3.6x.

Debt is approximately 95% fixed with average maturity of 7.2 years at an effective rate of 3.6%. There’s an upcoming $400 million maturity in June that has an effective rate of 4% and following that maturity, the next scheduled bond maturity is in Q4-25.

MidAmerica

In Q1-24, the company reaffirmed the midpoint of its core FFO guidance for the year while slightly tightening the full-year range to $8.70 to $9.06 per share.

Like Realty Income, Mid-America has a solid history of generating predictable earnings and a strong dividend record. The company has been able to achieve superior long-term shareholder returns compared to average apartment peers.

MidAmerica

In addition to an above average quality rating, we also consider Mid-America to be extremely attractive based on valuation. Our scoring model has the value score at 95 (out of 100).

As you can see below, Mid-America now trades at 16.9x P/AFFO compared with 10.0x during the GFC, 15.0x during COVID-19, and the normal range of 18.2x.

FAST Graphs

As you can see below, Mid-America is a much stronger REIT today:

FAST Graphs

While growth is likely negative in 2024 (-4% as per analyst estimates), earnings should improve in 2025 (+2%) and 2026 (+6%) as leasing improves (new supply burns off).

Demand trends remain stable, and occupancy remains strong, which provides us with a level of optimism.

Mid-America has a 30-year performance record focused on sunbelt high-growth markets, in which the company has operated through prior supply cycles.

MidAmerica

Mid-America is now yielding 4.3% and our forecasted annual total return forecast is 15%.

FAST Graphs

Quality is our Mantra

We consider quality and value core to our research service.

Furthermore, by carefully screening for the highest quality REITs that are trading at the widest margin of safety, we believe investors can sleep well at night.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting and happy SWAN Investing!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.