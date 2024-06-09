AlexPro9500/iStock via Getty Images

CMG's Highly Profitable & Sustainable Business May Never Come Cheap After All

We previously covered McDonald's Corporation (MCD), discussing how its products had been resilient against the pandemic along with being inflation-proof and recession-proof, despite the elevated interest rate environment and tightened discretionary spending.

In this article, I shall be looking at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and sharing our findings about the stock, continuing the theme surrounding the restaurant sector.

CMG's "Food With Integrity" Branding

CMG

CMG is a US-based company that owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, with a unique “Food with Integrity” branding while offering heathier choices through "fresh/ wholesome ingredients," being "made from responsibly sourced ingredients," and listing calories/ breaking down macronutrients.

This branding has resonated well with its consumers, particularly after the pandemic which has driven the demand for healthier food choices, one we have similarly observed in the beverage market, as more consumers opt for beverages with zero sugar and/ or all-natural ingredients.

CMG's digital approach has worked extremely well too, especially since Insider previously reported that the "typical Chipotle customer is a white millennial between 25 and 34 years old," highlighting the importance of companies that use strategic tools to appeal to "digital natives," millennials included.

For example, the management's introduction of Chipotlane, a drive-thru for mobile order pickup, in May 2018 has partly contributed to its robust top/ bottom line growth thus far.

This is especially since digital sales represented 36.5% of CMG's total food and beverage revenues in FQ1'24 (+0.4 points QoQ/ -2.8 YoY/ +18.5 from 2019 levels of 18%), partly aided by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the necessity of safe distancing then.

The combination of these factors have directly contributed to CMG's impressive performance, with FY2023 revenues of $9.87B (+14.3% YoY), restaurant level margin of 26.2% (+2.3 points YoY/ +5.7 from FY2019 levels of 20.5%), and adj EPS of $44.86 (+36.8% YoY), with FQ1'24 numbers of $2.7B (+7.5% QoQ/ +14.4% YoY), 27.5% (+2.1 points QoQ/ +1.9 YoY), and $13.37 (+29% QoQ/ +27.3% YoY), respectively.

This is on top of the sustained comparable restaurant sales growth by +8% in FY2022, +7.9% in FY2023, and +7% in FQ1'24, partly attributed to six rounds of price hikes since 2021 (given the food/ labor cost inflation) and increased brand loyalty with growing reward members to 40M (+2M QoQ/ +7M YoY).

The management has also guided FY2024 comparable restaurant sales growth in the "mid to high-single digit range," implying its ability to sustain the profitable same-store growth ahead.

Most importantly, CMG has been able to achieve all of these impressive growth with effectively zero debts and increasingly rich cash/ short-term investments on balance sheet at $1.41B (+9.3% QoQ/ +33% YoY) as of the latest quarter.

This is while keeping an extremely tight share count of 27.62M (inline QoQ/ -0.16M YoY/ -0.75M from FY2019 levels), implying minimal shareholder dilution thus far.

Much of these developments are made possible by CMG's robust Free Cash Flow generation of $1.22B in FY2023 (+44.9% YoY) and margins of 12.4% (+2.6 points YoY), with FQ1'24 numbers of $436.53M (+366.7% QoQ/ +30.4% YoY) and 16.2% (+12.5 points QoQ/ +2.1 YoY), respectively.

The robust cash flow has also been put to good use, based on the 2.7% of its float already retired since FY2019. Impressive indeed.

CMG Is Reasonably Valued Compared To Its Peers - Thanks To The Profitable Growth Prospects

Seeking Alpha

As a result of these promising factors, we can understand why the market has awarded CMG with the premium FWD EV/ Sales valuations of 8.01x and FWD P/E valuations of 57.82x. This is compared to its 1Y mean of 6.17x/ 46.17x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 2.72x/ 46.10x, respectively.

For context, we shall be comparing CMG against its "healthy" fast casual restaurant peers, such as CAVA Group (CAVA) at FWD EV/ Sales valuations of 10.81x/ FWD P/E valuations of 257.89x and Sweetgreen (SG) at 5.89x/ NA, and big chain restaurants, such as McDonald's (MCD) at 8.94x/ 21.36x and Yum! Brands (YUM) at 6.61x/ 24.76x, respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For now, the consensus has estimated that CMG may chart a promising top/ bottom lines growth at a CAGR of +14.1%/ +20.8% through FY2026, notably decelerated from the historical growth at +14.2%/ +78.7% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

When compared to CAVA at +21%/ +17.5%, SG at +16.6%/ -16.9%, MCD at +5.4%/ +8%, and YUM at +7.8%/ +11.4%, respectively, it appears that CMG's premiums is somewhat reasonable due to the profitable growth prospects ahead.

This is especially since the CMG management has guided 285 to 315 of new restaurant openings in the fiscal year, building upon its existing 3.41K restaurants in the US as of March 31, 2024 and the target of organic growth at an annual rate of up to +10% for the foreseeable future.

This is on top of the existing 68 locations internationally and ongoing expansion in Kuwait in April 2024/ Dubai in October 2024, with these expansion efforts likely to drive incremental growth ahead.

With the management already guiding the use of cash flow/ balance sheet to fund its expansion domestically and the use of franchise models in the Middle East, we believe that CMG is likely to continue its sustainable growth format as how it has done over the past few years, as observed in the promising consensus FCF estimates above.

This is also why the market continues to award the stock with the premium growth valuations, especially given the stickiness of its consumer base, robust healthy/ fast casual branding, and increasingly rich balance sheet, no matter the menu price hikes thus far.

Things To Note In Upcoming Earnings Call

Moving forward, CMG investors may also want to pay attention to its upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call on July 24, 2024, with the consensus currently estimating revenues of $2.93B (+8.5% QoQ/ +16.7% YoY) and adj EPS of $15.53 (+16.1% QoQ/ +22.7% YoY).

At the same time, given the sustained price hikes thus far, readers may want to monitor the restaurant's comparable sales, digital sales ratio, restaurant level margin, reward members, and adj EPS, since these key metrics will highlight the health of its business operations.

This is on top of the Free Cash Flow generation and the implied ability to internally fund its aggressive growth plans, given the management's guidance of "accelerating new restaurant openings in North America" to reach the long-term target of over 7K restaurants in the US.

So, Is CMG Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CMG 5Y Stock Price

TradingView

Based on the price chart above, CMG has hit a new peak, with the stock easily running away from its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Based on the LTM adj EPS of $47.74 (+26.9% sequentially) and the FWD P/E valuations of 57.82x, it is apparent that the stock is trading at a notable premium to our estimated fair value of $2.76K.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $79.12, there appears to be an excellent upside potential to our long-term price target of $4.57K as well.

Despite so, we believe that the risk/ reward ratio for long-term investors is unattractive here.

This is especially since the market and shareholders are both overly exuberant about the upcoming (and rather historic) 50-for-1 stock split occurring on June 26, 2024, with the lower stock prices naturally being more accessible to a "broader range of investors and CMG team members" alike.

Combined with the intensified insider selling of $71.69M over the last twelve months (+28% sequentially), we prefer to prudently initiate a Hold rating for the CMG stock for now.

Otherwise, traders may consider unlocking great gains at these inflated levels while coming back in after the premium is moderated and the stock split is completed, preferably at our estimated fair value of $2.76K (or at an estimated post split price of $55) for an improved upside potential.

Do not chase this rally.