FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

International Games Technology ( NYSE: IGT

We have been shareholders of International Game Technology since December of 2019 and we first wrote about it in our first quarter 2020 letter, in the depths of the COVID panic when we were adding to the position. We initially invested under the thesis that the lottery business was a high quality, recession resistant, recurring business and that the market was punishing the stock due to high leverage. The leverage was due to the previous merger bringing GTECH and IGT together as well as to the nature of the business where typically a large upfront fee and/or capital expenditure is required to win a multi-year concession from a government. The company was paying too high a dividend to support the controlling family and we thought they would eventually adjust this to pay off the debt to prepare for future tenders. COVID then occurred and showed how even the recession resistant lottery business could be put on its knees for a short period of time.

The company wisely pivoted to debt reduction. They cut their dividend, divested their Italian B2C business Lottomatica for €1.1 billion in December 2020 and their Italian commercial payments business in February 2022 for €700 million. Due to these transactions and significant free cash flow generation the company went from peak net debt / EBITDA of 7.0x at year end 2020 to 2.9x at the end of 2023. This is the lowest in company history. Despite this, the shares have languished and continue to trade around 6x EV/EBITDA, which was roughly similar to where it traded in 2019, despite the massive step change in leverage.

The board became annoyed that despite their efforts the stock traded at a significant discount to listed peers and recent transactions. The most comparable business to the lottery segment was Scientific Games' lottery business, which was sold to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. for an implied trailing EV/EBITDA of approximately 13x[2]. Neogames, a tough competitor in the iLottery business was purchased in May 2023 for an 15x EV/EBITDA by top competitor Aristocrat (ALL AS) of Australia[3]. We believe other listed peers are less relevant but note other companies in the sector like Pollard Banknote (PBL CN), OPAP (OPAP GA) and the French lottery provider La Française des Jeux (FDJ FP) are all trading at 10x forward EV/EBITDA. Meanwhile gaming segment peers such as Light & Wonder (the renamed non-lottery part of former Scientific Games) and Aristocrat traded at 9x and 12x EV/EBITDA respectively.

So it's not a huge surprise that on June 8, 2023, the company announced the Board would begin evaluating potential strategic alternatives for the Global Gaming and Play Digital businesses, with the goal of unlocking the full value. The company has three divisions with lottery consisting of roughly 60% of sales and 70% of EBITDA whilst Gaming (slot machines) and PlayDigital (iGaming, PlaySports) are the remaining 40% of sales and 30% of EBITDA. The shares traded up on the announcement to eventually reach the low $30s culminating with the rumour in September 2023 that Apollo[4] was interested in the business in the $4-5 billion range which was roughly our assessment of the fair value of the business.

By the fourth quarter, however, given no news of the sale, the shares drifted lower (making it our worst performing position in the fourth quarter of 2023) and the market turned its attention to the 2025 Italian Gioco del Lotto renewal. The concession is roughly 12% of reported sales and more in EBITDA terms according to our estimates, but given IGT's 61.5% ownership, it is less than the headline might indicate (although still significant).

Then on 29th February 2024 the company announced that the Global Gaming and PlayDigital divisions would be spun-off and then merged with publicly listed peer Everi (EVRI US). Post transaction, IGT shareholders will hold 54% interest in the combined company (GamingCo) with existing Everi shareholders owning the balance. The newly merged company would then pay $2.6 billion in cash to the lottery company. This would leave the GamingCo with 3.2-3.4x net debt / EBITDA based on $2.7 billion pro forma 2024 sales and $1 billion PF 2024 EBITDA. Whilst the highly cash generative LottoCo would be 2.5x levered.

At first the market reacted positively to the deal but then as the details were digested the shares declined to the high teens. We agree that a sale at full value to private equity would have been the quick and preferable path. We think many speculative shareholders were likely positioned for this, anticipating a rapid rerating of the lottery business. We believe part of the sell-off was due to the perception that the "catalyst" wasn't due until 2025, while many had assumed a deal in 2024. However, we must admit the bears have concerns which may or may not be likely outcomes, but certainly increases risk.

First, Everi is split into two segments fintech (financial technology products for gaming operators) and gaming machines (slots). The gaming segment is riskier as it is undergoing a portfolio refresh and appears to be losing market share, which may or may not reverse. Previous mergers in the gaming space (WMS Industries, Bally Technologies, GTECH) are perceived as having not added value. There is also some risk that purchasing managers decide to wait before purchasing new cabinets from them, until it is known which products will be supported by the newly merged company. However, the companies say that there is very little overlap in products and synergies are not coming from a reduction in the product portfolio. Hence, they claim all products will be supported going forward. The two companies are indeed focused on different VLT classes with no overlap in the fintech business. Therefore, there is some evidence to support the case of a complimentary merger. We will have to wait and see how their sales develop over the course of the year but in any case, this would be at most a timing issue, if an issue at all.

Second, the Italian (Gioco) lottery would go from optically 12% of reported group sales to 20% of LottoCo sales, therefore magnifying the risk of losing the concession. However, it is less a concern in earnings terms, as there is significant minority leakage. Whilst they have had this contract since 1998 and retention rates are generally >90% for incumbents, there is always a risk of loss. Since the last tender the competitive landscape has changed. Sisal was previously owned by private equity and likely levered, but is now owned by Flutter, a company with a very strong balance sheet. Likewise, Allwyn (previously SAZKA Group) is also in a significantly better leverage position. Note that Allwyn recently challenged the UK incumbent Camelot and won the UK contract. In fact, during the previous tender, IGT was also quite levered and had to invite financial investors to aid in the bidding. The final JV is owned 61.5% by IGT and 32.5% by Allwyn (the remainder 4% tobacconists' industry body and 2% Novomatic). In the latest release, it appears that Allwyn has signed an MOU with IGT to keep the current structure for the next tender, removing one obvious threat. Flutter, most consider a lower threat as they are focusing on US sports betting and iGaming expansion.

Third, the transaction is structured as a tax-able spin-off, whereas most are structured as tax-free. At face value this seems odd, as does management's explanation that it provides the most flexibility for both LottoCo and for GamingCo to pursue other strategic alternatives as stand-alone entities. We believe the tax is mostly focused on US investors and it is unlikely that the major controlling shareholder, who is an Italian tax resident, purposefully signed up for a large US tax bill. The company is in fact UK domiciled and while not offering tax advice, it seems foreign investors may not necessarily have the same problem. However, it does seem odd to anger your core US taxable investor. If anyone understands the tax ramifications better please let us know.

In summary, we see some incremental risks to our buy case, but we think the risk reward remains massively skewed towards the upside with the businesses continuing to perform well. Our fundamental value is still north of $45 if the two new entities trade at a closer discount to peers. In fact, we think none is likely warranted. Fortunately, we are long-term investors and with this kind of upside we can be patient and wait to realize the value.

Footnotes [1]Our NAV is calculated weekly by FundPartner Solutions, a subsidiary of Pictet & Cie and does not align with monthly or quarterly reporting. The gross return stated is net of taxes and fees but before fund expenses, which are currently running at approximately 15 bps per quarter at current AUM. We project this to decline significantly as AUM grows. Please see our comment on management fees. [2]Scientific Games / Brookfield deal [3]Neogames / Aristocrat deal [4]Reuters This information is being communicated by Palm Harbour Capital LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are "investment professionals" (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) defined under Articles 19 & 49 of Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2001 & Articles 14 & 22 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Promotion of Collective Investment Schemes) (Exemption) Order 2001 and/or such other persons as are permitted to receive this document under The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (D) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made. With investment, your capital is at risk and the value of an investment and the income from it can go up as well as down, it may be affected by exchange rate variations, and you may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and where past performance is quoted gross then investment management charges as well as transaction charges should be taken into consideration, as these will affect your returns. Any tax allowances or thresholds mentioned are based on personal circumstances and current legislation, which is subject to change. We do not represent that this information, including any third-party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Opinions expressed herein reflect the opinion of Palm Harbour Capital LLP and are subject to change without notice. No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without the written permission of Palm Harbour Capital LLP; however recipients may pass on this document but only to others falling within this category. This information should be read in conjunction with the relevant fund documentation which may include the fund's prospectus, simplified prospectus or supplement documentation and if you are unsure if any of the products and portfolios featured are the right choice for you, please seek independent financial advice provided by regulated third parties. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.