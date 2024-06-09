Palm Harbour Capital - International Games Technology: Risk Reward Remains Massively Skewed Towards The Upside

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.33K Followers

Summary

  • International Game Technology has announced that it will spin off its Global Gaming and PlayDigital divisions and merge them with Everi, with IGT shareholders holding a 54% interest in the combined company.
  • The deal was initially well received by the market, but concerns about the gaming segment's portfolio refresh and the risk of losing the Italian lottery concession have caused the shares to decline.
  • Despite the risks, we believe that the risk-reward ratio remains heavily skewed towards the upside, with a fundamental value of over $45 per share.

large modern stadium. modene cyber arena background with copy space

FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

International Games Technology (NYSE:IGT)

We have been shareholders of International Game Technology since December of 2019 and we first wrote about it in our first quarter

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.33K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About IGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News