DSP/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of uniform and workplace supplies concern Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) are down by more than 35% since reporting a disastrous Q2'24 on May 2, 2024 as it is plagued by poor service. Significant downward revisions to its FY24 outlook call into question its ability to execute on a five-year plan that envisions 6% annual revenue growth and 19% Adj. EBITDA margin. With telematics added to its delivery vehicles to address its service issues and projected lower pricing to retain clientele, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Vestis Corporation is a Roswell, Georgia-based provider of uniforms and workplace supplies to a wide array of businesses across the U.S. and Canada. From its 300,000+ customers, the company's ~20,000 employees generated FY23 revenue of $2.8 billion, making it the second largest in its vertical. Vestis boasts an operating history of over 75 years, going public in October 2023, when it was spun out of food service and facilities provider Aramark (ARMK) with its first regular-way trade conducted at $17.01 a share. The stock trades just over $12.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of just over $1.6 billion.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the Friday nearest September 30th. For the avoidance of doubt, the 52-week period ending September 29, 2023 is FY23.

Revenue Disaggregation

Approximately 93% of Vestis' revenue is derived from multi-year route servicing contracts, primarily on a weekly basis, picking up soiled uniforms and delivering clean replacements, as well as (in many instances) workplace supplies. The balance of its top line is predominantly from direct sales of uniforms.

The company designs, sources, manufactures, customizes, personalizes, delivers, launders, sanitizes, repairs, and replaces uniforms, consisting of shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, and shoes, as well as high visibility, particulate-free, and flame-resistant garments. Uniforms contributed FY23 revenue of $1.17 billion, or 41% of total - remarkably similar to the $1.17 billion and $1.18 billion generated in FY22 and FY21, respectively.

In addition to uniforms, Vestis provides managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies, safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens, which are procured from third-party suppliers. Workplace Supplies delivered FY23 revenue of $1.66 billion, or 59% of total. These results were up 9% over $1.52 billion in FY22, which was a 19% improvement over FY21 ($1.28 billion).

To service its predominantly small business customers, the company operates out of more than 350 manufacturing, laundering, and distribution facilities. Only 16% of its customer base are national accounts, defined as generating more than $25,000 of weekly revenue and serviced by two or more market centers. Furthermore, its top ten customers represent less than 10% of its top line.

Marketplace

Vestis estimates its total addressable opportunity at ~$48 billion, ~$21 billion from uniforms and ~$27 billion from workplace supplies. In its view, the market is highly fragmented with local and regional purveyors capturing ~35% of the market, while self-serve customers represent another ~40%. That said, Cintas (CTAS) is the dominant player in the space, generating $8.82 billion in its fiscal 2023 (ending May 1, 2023), representing an 18% market share versus Vestis' 6%. UniFirst (UNF), with $2.23 billion of revenue generation in FY23 (ending in August) and a 5% share, rounds out the company's chief rivals.

Two items should be noted. First, if the self-serve customers are removed from Vestis' analysis, the market shares rise to 31%, 10%, and 8%. Second, the client relationships are incredibly sticky. Buttressed by multi-year contracts, customer retention rates for the big three are typically well in excess of 90%, with UniFirst boasting 99%. A rare unsatisfied national account customer - likely due to poor service rather than pricing - or the transition of a self-serve customer represent the best opportunities for meaningful market share gains amongst the big three. Unfortunately for Vestis, two very large unsatisfied customers in FY23 provided its rivals with such an opening, as implied by the company's recurring revenue retention dipping slightly below 90% in 4QFY23 - more on that development below.

Approach

Even with that setback, management believes that it can organically grow revenue at ~6% between FY23 and FY28, through the addition of new customers, cross-selling to its existing base, and price increases. It also expects to generate ~19% Adj. EBITDA margins by FY28 (up from 14.3% in FY23 and 13.9% in FY22) through sales growth, as well as improved efficiencies from route, inventory, and labor force optimizations.

Q2'24 Financial Report & Revised Outlook

As part of its long-term outlook, Vestis initially projected FY24 revenue growth of 4.0%-4.5% with Adj. EBITDA margins near the 14.3% achieved in FY23, consisting of 50 to 60 basis points of operational improvement offset by incremental public concern costs.

Those estimates were more or less laid to rest by the company's Q2'24 financial report on May 2, 2024, when it posted earnings of $0.13 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $87.2 million on revenue of $705.4 million versus $0.37 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $92.8 million on revenue of $699.3 million in 2QFY23. The bottom line missed Street expectations by $0.09 a share, while year-over-year revenue growth of less than 1% was $18.1 million shy of consensus. New business growth of 8% was barely able to keep pace with rollover losses from FY23. Specifically, Vestis lost two large national accounts due to service issues in the prior fiscal year, creating 60 basis points of headwinds that it was unable to overcome. This dynamic drove prioritization of client retention, compelling Vestis to offer lower pricing than it had anticipated to successfully rollover expiring contracts to offset its service shortfalls.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Uniform revenue was down 1.0% year-over-year to $288 million, while Workplace Supplies experienced a 2.2% top-line increase to $418 million. Recurring revenue retention did improve 60 basis points over Q1'24, now well above 90% but still below its rivals at 93.2%.

As a result of this disappointing quarter and the company's necessitated emphasis on customer retention over margins, management revised its FY24 revenue growth outlook to a range of -1.0% to 0.0% and its Adj. EBITDA margin to a range of 12.0% to 12.4%.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Unsurprisingly, the market reaction was severe, with shares of VSTS down 45% to $10.16 in the subsequent trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

When Vestis was spun out of Aramark, it was saddled with considerable debt, of which it was able to successfully refinance $800 million out to 2031 in Q2'24. In total, it held $1.44 billion of debt against cash of $30.7 million on March 29, 2024 for net leverage of 3.82, down from 3.95 at YEFY23. For reference, debt covenant net leverage limits are 5.25 through March 2025 and 4.5 thereafter. The company does pay a $0.035 quarterly dividend, for a current yield of 1.2%.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The disastrous Q2'24 report triggered three Street downgrades. Currently, they have three buy ratings against one underperform and three holds. Of the analysts providing commentary on the quarter, their median price objective fell from $20 to $11. On average, they expect Vestis to earn $0.59 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $2.81 billion in FY24, followed by $0.80 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $2.88 billion in FY25.

Director James Holloman used the post-earnings downdraft to acquire 20,200 shares at an average price of $9.93 on May 3, 2024. It was the start of a significant buying spree by several insiders who have purchased approximately four million shares since that initial buy.

Verdict

Vestis has a service problem, specifically tardy and short deliveries. According to management, the chief reason behind these outcomes was the lack of telematics in its delivery vehicles. That has been addressed, but reputational damage has occurred. Currently strapped with significant debt, growth through acquisition is off the table as a strategy, leaving cross-selling, price increases, and market share gains as the company's primary ways to grow its top line. However, owing to its poor service, all of these avenues are going to be challenging.

As such, given its relatively short time as a publicly traded concern, there is little confidence in its revised guidance, which according to the Street, now suggests a PE on FY25E EPS of 15.3. Never really a growth story owing to the incredible stickiness of the big three's accounts, Vestis is a 'show-me' stock despite the sharp uptick in insider buying in May. The recommendation is to avoid.