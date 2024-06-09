XSMO: Momentum Strategy, A Good Fit For This Small-Cap ETF

marchmeena29

While momentum-based strategies remain popular among retail investors, one fund worth a look is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO), which tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index.

XSMO has a relatively concentrated portfolio with nearly 120 holdings. This ETF stands out for its outperformance over the S&P SmallCap 600 index and the peer group of small-caps ETFs in both short and long timeframes. Meanwhile, XSMO's valuation metrics seem reasonable at the moment, given its higher growth profile.

That said, this ETF seems an interesting choice in the small-cap space. However, the current macroeconomic backdrop warrants a cautious stance on the group, as interest rates are expected to remain at elevated levels for some time, which can impact the earnings of small-capitalization companies in the coming quarters.

ETF Description & Highlights

XSMO is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index. This index is composed of 120 stocks from the original S&P SmallCap 600 index with the highest momentum, based on a score that measures the risk-adjusted price performance of each stock over a 6-month period. The index constituents are weighted by the product of each stock market capitalization and the momentum score and then rebalanced semiannually.

The adoption of this methodology gives XSMO a relatively different stock composition compared to the original S&P SmallCap 600 index, with five changes among the top ten holdings (Abercrombie, Boise Cascade, Insight Enterprises, Fabrinet, Mueller Industries, Meritage Homes, Installed Building Products, Verra Mobility, Glaukos and SPS Commerce) mostly from consumer cyclical, technology and industrial sectors.

Additionally, XSMOT's stock composition has a lower proportion of micro-cap stocks relative to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, represented in this analysis by the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), with only 23% of total assets classified as micro-caps versus 42% for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

The following is a comparison between XSMO and a peer group of ETFs focused on small-cap stocks. The first two in the table (IWM and VB) are more diversified in constituents and provide a better representation of the small-caps universe. The next two (VBR and FNDA) have a value-oriented approach, while SLYG and IJT follow growth strategies.

It is also noticeable that XSMO has a much higher turnover at 125%, which suggests a relatively high frequency of stock rotation leadership in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, driving more significant changes in the S&P 600 SmallCap Momentum index composition during semiannual rebalances.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From a sector allocation perspective, as of June 4, 2024, XSMO's largest allocation is to the industrial sector, with 29.3% of total equities, followed by consumer cyclical with 17.4%, technology 14.6%, financials 12.1%, healthcare 9.1%, basic materials 7.9%, energy 3.8%, consumer defense 2.4%, real estate 1.6%, utilities 1.1% and communication services 0.7%. Relative to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, XSMO is heavily overweight in industrials (+12.2%), as well as in basic materials (+2.6%) and consumer cyclical (+1.9%), while it is underweight primarily in real estate (-7.4%) and financials (-3.8%).

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Compared to the peer group of small-cap ETFs, XSMO is also overweight in industrials (+9.6%), consumer cyclical (+3.1%), and basic materials (+2.2%) but underweight mainly in real estate (-6.1%).

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Moving to the valuation analysis, XSMO shows a slightly higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4x. Other valuation multiples, such as price/book, and price/sales are much higher than the S&P SmallCap 600. Meanwhile, XSMO exhibits superior growth metrics, including historical earnings, cash-flow, and sales growth metrics, which suggests that this higher growth profile is already priced into the stock's prices.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

The same applies to a direct comparison between XSMO and the peer group of small-cap ETFs. XSMO shows higher valuation multiples and growth metrics, although the price-to-earnings ratio is quite close to the peer group average.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Solid Returns, Outperforming In All Timeframes

XSMO has delivered higher returns than the original S&P SmallCap 600, arguably making a case for the outperformance of the momentum strategy, at least for small-cap stocks. However, this has not been enough to avoid lagging behind the broader S&P 500 index, as large-cap stocks have handily surpassed small caps for much of past years.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

XSMO has also outperformed the peer group of small-cap ETFs in all timeframes, as well as individual ETFs within the peer group, including value and growth styles. It is worth noting that the peer group has returned roughly the same as the S&P SmallCap 600 over longer timeframes, which serves as a reminder of the challenge of consistently outperforming an index benchmark over time.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

XSMO's solid performance is confirmed when checking its risk-adjusted returns over time compared to the S&P SmallCap 600 and the peer group. XSMO has consistently shown higher Sharpe ratios and lower maximum drawdowns, which is somewhat surprising to me, as a momentum strategy might typically lead to greater downside during market corrections. On the other hand, standard deviations have been mixed, with higher readings in the 3-year period signaling higher volatility compared to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

While XSMO has delivered consistent total returns over longer timeframes, it is interesting to note that during years of negative returns for the broader market, such as in 2028 and 2022, XSMO's performance was also generally better than the S&P SmallCap 600 and the peer group of small-cap ETFs.

Looking ahead, XSMO's strong track record and price-to-earnings valuation close to levels of the small-caps benchmark offer an attractive combination for investors looking to allocate a portion of the portfolio to smaller capitalization companies rather than in well-known small-cap ETFs, such as the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) or the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

On the flip side, earnings of small capitalization companies may remain under pressure for a while as interest rates are likely to stay high for an extended period of time, as the inflation path toward the FED target is uncertain. That said, I prefer to have a cautious view on small-cap stocks for the time being. Nonetheless, I would recommend XSMO as a core holding as part of a small-caps portfolio.