BB Seguridade (OTCPK:BBSEY) is a financial institution that mainly provides insurance services, but also operates in other businesses such as pension and capitalization, and is one of Brazil's leading insurers in various segments, such as Rural and Credit Life insurance. One of the company's main points is that it is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), one of Brazil's most important (state-owned) banks.

Among the highlights are the resilience and profitability of its operations (defensive business model), which allow for a strong distribution of dividends. Not only that, but the insurance segment in Brazil still has good expansion opportunities. All this comes with risks, such as the dependence on Banco do Brasil and some execution risks, but even so, the thesis still has an interesting margin of safety.

Company Overview, History, And Business Model

As mentioned, BB Seguridade is a subsidiary holding company of Banco do Brasil, which is a state-owned bank that is largely controlled by the federal government, so this adds a governance risk to the thesis. But it's not as simple as that, since on the other hand, BB Seguridade's holding company has businesses that have private partners and are representative in decision-making, adding better governance to the company and greatly mitigating this risk. As you can see in the organizational chart below, Banco do Brasil owns 67% of the company, but its other divisions have private partners with a voting stake of at least 50.1%.

BB Seguridade's IR

This shareholder structure is extremely important for understanding the thesis. Banco do Brasil is very representative in areas such as agribusiness (which is why BB Seguridade has 60% of the Rural Insurance market) and also civil servants, and BB Seguridade benefits from this, capturing this brand awareness and leveraging BB's extensive distribution network with a strong presence in these sectors that are resilient and thriving in Brazil. Not only that, but its private partners also have significant expertise, such as Principal (PFG), Mapfre, and OdontoPrev (active in the Dental Insurance sector).

BB Seguridade therefore has a very interesting business model, with a significant market share in essential segments in Brazil (and with good prospects), partners that increase its reach, as well as, of course, being a low capital needs company that is very profitable. As its name suggests, the largest representation of its business lines is Insurance, which in 1Q24 posted a net profit of R$1.01 billion, of which 46% of premiums written were Rural, followed by credit life and term life, 24% and 20% respectively. The second most representative is the brokerage house (BB Corretora), which depends on the volumes of its other businesses, but also has a very high net margin (~59%) and achieved a net profit of R$793 million in the period. Finally, as complementary businesses, we have its pension fund business (BrasilPrev) and capitalization business (Brasilcap), which reached around R$305 million and R$71 million in net profit respectively.

As is common with companies in the insurance sector, BB Seguridade is also a cash-generating machine. Part of these premiums must be retained in cash to honor claims, so in addition to its operating result, the company also benefits from a robust financial result, especially in terms of Brazil, whose interest rates for public bonds are historically high, currently at 10.5% for post-fixed bonds. And even with the prospect of falling interest rates (which are not that high and should remain at a relatively high level), its business model acts as a “pendulum”, where in lower interest rate scenarios, there is a better economic environment and consequently greater growth in premiums written and the like, allowing for an increase in operating income, while in an unfavorable macroeconomic environment, there is a higher financial result and a lower operating result.

The graphs below illustrate this well. In 2022 and 2023, when there was an increase in the Selic Rate, the financial result became a much more relevant component within the company's net profit, which advanced at an impressive rate during this period. Currently, the financial result represents around 15% of BrasilSeg's result.

BB Seguridade's IR

For this reason, the outlook for BB Seguridade is not that of a company that will continue to make huge progress, and this is reasonable, given that recently its net profit has practically doubled and reached a level that allows it to remunerate its shareholders well. Its predictable and profitable business model, as well as its shareholder structure, make BB Seguridade a very good dividend payer, the distribution is semi-annual, and historically, it distributes at least 70% of net profit and with this, it has recently achieved a dividend yield close to 10% and this is a sustainable level considering its solid financial position.

Risks And Opportunities Of The BB Seguridade Thesis

The most relevant risk for the thesis is the risk of the controlling shareholder. Even though the risk of state interference is mitigated and governance is good, BB Seguridade is very dependent on Banco do Brasil, and its brokerage firm has a contract with it that ends in 2033. Although this partnership appears to be going very well and there are no reasons for non-renewal, it is an uncertainty that must always be monitored, since the end of this partnership means a drastic drop in revenue and loss of relevance. To cite a similar case, in Brazil, Wiz (an insurance broker) had a partnership with Caixa (a Brazilian state-owned bank) that was terminated a few years ago and caused the company to suffer for a while since 70% of its revenues came from Caixa.

Although this risk is the main one, there are also other more tangible risks, such as the risk of operational execution. The southern states of Brazil are very representative in agribusiness, and catastrophes are currently ravaging the state of Rio Grande do Sul, making it a “Black Swan” for insurers, and it is currently impossible to quantify the financial and emotional losses for citizens, as well as impossible to know exactly what the impact of this will be for companies (both in terms of claims and in terms of operational growth in the medium term). Still on operational risk, even though its business model is a pendulum, there is always the uncertainty of whether, when interest rates fall (bringing the financial result down), BB Seguridade will be able to capture the growth of the insurance market.

Improving the company's growth prospects is Brazil's insurance market, which is still very under-penetrated and clearly has room to grow if the country advances in terms of per capita income, more controlled inflation, and a better economic environment in general. This is clear when comparing the penetration of emerging market countries with more developed countries. Not only that, but Brazil's demographic outlook, such as population growth until mid-2050 and the social security deficit, should boost some of BB Seguridade's pillars.

BB Seguridade's IR

In addition, the macroeconomic outlook, which may not be positive for other companies, is reasonable for an insurance company. The Central Bank estimates that Brazil's GDP will grow by close to 2% per year until 2027 (remembering that agribusiness is representative of this, with good growth and is BB Seguridade's main segment), and the outlook for the Selic Rate is that it will remain close to 9% until that same period, which should guarantee a financial result that is still robust (although slightly lower than the current one).

BB Seguridade Still Holds A Strong Margin Of Safety

Being an insurance company, doing a DCF is not the best choice. Also, as resilient as its results are, it's difficult to pin down a certain pace of growth since, in addition to operating performance, it also depends on financial results, and the outlook for interest rates in Brazil, as pessimistic as it may be, still suggests some cuts. That's why I chose to use a discounted dividend model (or Gordon model) with conservative assumptions.

The model's assumptions include the following assumptions:

Next Year's Dividend: $0.68, equal to that distributed in 2023.

Discount Rate: 12%. Close to Brazilian long fixed-rate government bonds.

Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 3%. Conservative, considering that if the company doesn't manage to grow at this rate (which is already low and close to inflation), it could still achieve part of this by increasing the payout, although it is not at a low level and is even cited by Seeking Alpha's Quant as a risk for cutting the dividend.

This gives a fair price of $7.56 for BBSEY shares, an upside of 24% compared to the current price. I think this is a good asymmetry, since even with conservative assumptions, it is still possible to find value. Also, the high discount rate aligns with the good cost of carrying the thesis, with attractive dividend yields.

It's worth mentioning that there has already been a recent devaluation in the Brazilian Real, with 1 US Dollar costing ~R$5.30 today. The Central Bank's outlook is for greater stability, with the exchange rate ending at R$5.05 at the end of 2025 and R$5.10, and although this is very unpredictable, it adds a degree of reliability that the exchange rate should not devalue abruptly in the short term and consequently makes our assumptions reasonable (there may even be an upside risk, but this should not be expected too much in the long term due to the difference in historical inflation between countries). And to illustrate how concrete this risk is, note the difference between the 10-year evolution of net income in BRL in recent years and how this effect is mitigated when we look at it in dollars.

Koyfin

Finally, looking at the insurer's historical price-to-earnings, there is also an attractive disparity. The mean over the last 10 years has been 13.3x, and this includes difficult periods in Brazil (such as 2016) and the pandemic, while currently this multiple stands at 8x, which would be an upside of more than 60% only if it returns to this multiple (not the base scenario and not necessary for it to still be attractive). In other words, there appears to be a reasonable margin of safety for investing in BB Seguridade.

Koyfin

Even though I believe that the thesis will present attractive returns for the shareholder (mainly through dividends) and has room for growth in its respective markets, I would draw attention to its risks, especially that of the end of the contract in mid-2033 which could be a negative surprise off the radar, making the thesis deserve a little more attention and a slightly higher discount rate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.