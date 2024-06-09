Wasan Tita

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:OTCPK:BBSEY) shares after the 1Q24 results released on May 6, 2024. The results were decent, with all metrics above the projected guidance.

In my view, the company continues to present excellent operational results and operates in a sector that combines growth and companies that pay good dividends. Finally, the P/E remains at a discount of 7.5% to the peer average.

Review of BB Seguridade Results in 1Q24

BB Seguridade released its 1Q24 results, the company exceeded revenue expectations by 15%, while profit estimates were in line with consensus.

Forecast (Investing)

Now, let's take a deeper look at the company's results. As I mentioned in my coverage start report, published on April 23rd, the company has 4 segments: BrasilSeg, BrasilPrev, BrasilCap and BB Corretora, and we will analyze the results for each segment.

BrasilSeg - Insurance Segment

Let's start with the insurance segment, BrasilSeg. Gross premiums written were $860 million. (+5% q/q and +15% y/y), driven by the credit life segment. However, this was more than offset by higher reinsurance ceded and unearned premiums, leading to slightly lower earned premiums (+2% q/q and 0.5% y/y).

BrasilSeg Results (IR Company)

The accident rate was a good 32.2% (+4.1 p.p. q/q and +7.8 p.p. y/y), ensuring that the operating results line was 7% better than we expected (- 2.5% q/q and + 12% y/y). However, this was offset by a 26% quarterly drop in investment profitability (-9% q/q), explaining the small drop in financial results.

Due to weaker financial results, BrasilPrev recorded a net income of $203 million (-8% q/q and +12% y/y). In my opinion, the increases in unearned premiums and ceded reinsurance point to a more cautious stance. This may impact profitability in the short term but bring more stability in the long term, wich corroborates my recommendation to buy the company's shares.

BrasilPrev - Pension Segment

Operating results were in line with expectations, reaching $12 million (-1% q/q and +7% y/y). Pension contributions were a quarterly record in the data series, reaching $3.4 billion (+22% q/q and +13.5% y/y). These good results, combined with fewer redemptions (the lowest since 4Q20), guaranteed a net inflow of $1.1 billion.

BrasilPrev Results (IR Company)

Investment income presented a loss of $1 million (while it had a profit of $60 million in 4Q23), due to a temporary mismatch in inflation rates linked to benefit plan assets and liabilities and a negative mark-to-market result due to the slope of the future real interest rate curve.

As a result, BrasilPrev recorded a net income of $61 million (-39% q/q and -30% y/y), due to a line of weak financial results. I believe that the record increase in pension contributions, along with the lowest level of redemptions since 2020, suggests excellent customer acquisition and retention, supports my recommendation to buy the shares.

BrasilCap - Capitalization Segment

Revenue from capitalization bonds fell by -3.9% q/q, but with an increase of +16.4% y/y. The annual increase is due to the higher average bond ticket. Net revenue from securities reduced -4.8% q/q and expanded +7.4% y/y, not keeping up with the pace of collection. This is due to the greater share of single payment securities with shorter terms.

BrasilCap Results (IR Company)

As a result, the capitalization unit presented a net income of $14 million (+2.1% q/q and +12.8% y/y), due to a better financial result that reached $25 million (+12.5 % q/q and +32.9% y/y), driven by the expansion of the average balance of profitable assets. In my opinion, the best financial result suggests that the company has good management of financial resources.

BB Corretora - Brokerage Segment

The quarterly performance was negatively impacted by the strong decrease of -26% q/q in the financial result, which reached $18 million. However, in the annual analysis, the financial result contributed positively with an increase of +9.9% compared to the previous year, driven by the reduction in the average interest rate, which alleviated the expenses of updating dividends payable.

BB Corretora Results (IR Company)

Furthermore, there was an increase of around $220 million in the average balance of cash and financial instruments, benefiting financial income. As a result, the brokerage segment posted a net income of $159 million, an expansion of +1.3% q/q and +12.1% y/y, driven by brokerage revenues that grew +3.1% q/q and +11.5% y/y, reaching $270 million. Now, let's talk about the company's consolidated results.

General Considerations About the Result

BB Seguridade presented a net income of $403 million (-6.7% q/q and +11.5% y/y). I consider it a decent result, and although the result was affected by the Pensions unit due to the lower financial result and mismatch of indexers, the consolidated result was above the guidance estimate range:

Guidance (IR Company)

As we saw, despite some setbacks, the company's results were decent and are in the upper range of the guidance. But what is the company's valuation?

Valuation Is Attractive

As I mentioned in my coverage initiation report, the insurance sector is characterized by companies that show stable profits over time. Therefore, I believe that a great method for valuing a company is a comparative assessment of the company with its Brazilian peers using P/E.

If we add the projected P/E of the company and its Brazilian peers, and divide by 4, we arrive at a sector average of 8.5x P/E. Although BB Seguridade presents excellent operating results, its P/E (7.9x) is still 7.5% below average, which I evaluate as a great margin of safety and corroborates my recommendation to buy the shares. Now, I will evaluate the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

I am comfortable with my recommendation to buy the shares, despite the Quant Rating tool indicating to hold the shares. I say this because the company has a great valuation rating, but the momentum is bad. I see this as an opportunity to buy the share while it hasn't risen. And now, let's check the risks to the thesis that emerged after this result.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

I detailed some of the key risks to the thesis in my coverage initiation report. However, I will detail some more risks that emerged after this result. The first comes from the Insurance segment, the sharp 26% drop in profitability deserves attention. If this trend persists, it will continue to impact the financial result.

The second comes from the pension segment. Losses on investment income and volatility in the interest rate curve may continue to impact results in the short term and must be monitored to verify whether they are punctual.

Finally, in the capitalization segment there was a greater share of single payment securities, which affected net revenue. This suggests that consumers are opting for shorter financial commitments. This can impact the longevity of the business and also deserves special attention. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and the investor must be aware of them before making their investment.

The Bottom Line

BB Seguridade presented decent results in 1Q24. Operating performance came with good trends, such as the pension segment with record funding and good customer retention. Additionally, the company operates in a perennial, growing sector that combines good dividend payments.

It is worth highlighting that the Brazilian financial market is going through one of the worst cycles in history, with record redemptions in investment funds, and investors have preferred dividend stocks, opting to receive lower but more predictable returns.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying BB Seguridade shares. The company has a great option for investors looking for security, growth and dividends. In my opinion, the company offers an excellent risk-return ratio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.