Block: 3 Reasons To Buy This Fintech On The Drop

Jun. 09, 2024 9:41 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.29K Followers

Summary

  • Block is a highly attractive growth play for Fintech investors, with a surge in EBITDA and significant earnings momentum.
  • Cash App remains the fastest-growing business segment for Block and sees continual momentum with its Cash App Card. More money keeps flowing to the Cash App ecosystem as well.
  • Block has three catalysts for an upside revaluation, including continual product adoption/usage growth with the Cash App Card and improving EBITDA margins.
  • Shares trade at 15X P/E which is a bargain.

Close-up on a person making a mobile payment at a cafe

andresr

Block (NYSE:SQ) remains a highly attractive growth play for Fintech investors in FY 2024 as it is seeing continual gross profit momentum in both core business segments, is benefiting from strong Cash App Card adoption and the most

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.29K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News