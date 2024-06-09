NAC: Income Boost A Nice Tailwind For This California Muni CEF

Ihor_Tailwind/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund whose objective is to "seek current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value".

I cover the California muni market regularly and, as my followers are aware of, there are plenty of options to choose from in the land of CEFs. But NAC is an interesting one of late because it recently saw a sharp income boost and is managed by Nuveen, a popular player in this space. It has come back on my radar because since late last year, this fund has been on a pretty strong run - offering investors both tax-exempt income and capital appreciation:

NAC's Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With momentum on its side, but myself feeling a bit neutral on the muni space as a whole, I wanted to dive into NAC specifically to see if a buy argument could be made here. Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, I do see continued gains for this CEF and believe a "buy" rating is warranted. I will explain why in greater detail below.

Income Boost Always A Plus

I will begin with what is probably the biggest development for NAC in the short term. This is the distribution boost - to the tune of almost 50% - that has provided a nice tailwind for the fund in recent weeks:

Distribution Raise (Nuveen)

Now, on the surface, this looks quite compelling. In fairness, I do see this as a positive and it more than likely accounts for the strong performance for this CEF as noted in the opening paragraph. All things being equal, muni CEF investors want to see high levels of income. As opposed to taxable distributions, muni CEFs are expected to generate tax-exempt income, so the tax implications of receiving this cash are moot. So while a "high" dividend is not always advantageous in the investment world because they can trigger taxable events, that is not always the case here. So it is a win for NAC in my view.

But the increase should also be taken with a grain of salt for a couple of reasons. One, NAC was not the only fund to see a boost. Nuveen had a couple of dozen CEFs participate in this recent round of increases, so investors have a lot of options to choose from (although there was only one other CEF with a specific focus on California muni bonds).

The second reason is that this boost may not be sustainable long term. In Nuveen's announcement (linked above), the rationale for making this increase is put out in black and white. Suffice to say, it isn't because the underlying securities are suddenly generating more income that can then be passed on to us as investors. Rather, the company is actively trying to narrow current price discounts to NAV and otherwise generate interest in these particular funds in the open market:

These distribution increases are intended to provide higher monthly or quarterly cash flows to shareholders, enhance shareholder returns, as well as help support secondary market trading in each of the fund’s shares. For funds trading at a discount to NAV, the distribution increases are aimed at increasing demand for each fund’s common shares, which may, over time, help narrow the discount between the fund’s market price and its underlying net asset value"

Source: Nuveen

What I take away from this is that the income boost may be temporary and/or until Nuveen accomplishes its objective. For instance, if buying activity of NAC picks up and the discount to NAV narrows, then Nuveen may say "mission accomplished" and revert the distribution back to its prior level - or at least a level lower than the current one. Similarly, if demand doesn't change in a meaningful way over time, Nuveen may decide the boost is not accomplishing what it set out to do and the over-distribution of earnings is not sustainable. We are likely going to see return of capital in this distribution (and others that were a part of this programmed increase) and there is only so long a fund can do that with a CEF before it has a negative effect.

The bottom-line is that I view this as a short-term tailwind, but readers need to be mindful of Nuveen's objective to support market trading of this fund. If and when that objective is met (or not), the distribution will likely be re-set to a different level. We need to go into positions open-minded of this reality.

Discount to Par Is Quite Wide

The second reason for my "buy" rating has to do with an attribute I alluded to in the prior paragraph. This is the fund's valuation - which currently comes in at a double-digit discount to NAV. In fact, at the time of writing, buyers could obtain positions in this CEF at almost 11% less than the total value of the underlying bonds in the portfolio:

NAC - Quick Stats (Nuveen)

This is a straightforward metric, so I won't say much except that I view this very positively. It supports why NAC was a part of the income boost discussed above and illustrates that buyers still have plenty of time to get in. Simply, the discount has not narrowed yet and, while it may never completely narrow, this is a pretty attractive entry point. It protects against some downside and offers value in a broader market that lacks a lot of value (in my opinion). This supports a bullish case going forward.

Keep An Eye On Golden State Headlines

Of course, no investment comes without risks and no CEF comes with unique challenges. While I believe a buy case in NAC is warranted at these levels, my followers know I never pump any investment categorically. There are always downsides to any investment, and a discussion of them should be included in any review. While it doesn't always happen elsewhere, I make a point to discuss headwinds and/or risks for any fund I cover - including the ones I own and/or plan on buying.

With this in mind, what are some risks for NAC? Well, as a fund specifically focused on muni bonds from California, there is quite a bit of concentration risk. For state residents, that can make a lot of sense because the tax savings are a valid reason for owning this type of product. But for those who do not reside in the state of California, I would caution to make sure this balances out a wider portfolio of munis because you don't need to be concentrated solely on one state that isn't your own. The tax benefits are limited for those out of state (you save on federal taxes but likely not state taxes) so keep that in mind.

This is especially important given the challenges facing the "Golden State" for the time being. Many of these are budgetary in nature, as the state went from having a notorious surplus to now facing steep deficits. This has led to a sharp drop-off in the year-end balance in reserves for the state of California:

Year-End Balance (California) (California Department of Finance)

With over a quarter of the fund's securities being backed either by GO bonds from California or from other forms of taxation, this decline in state finances is a worrying sign for funds like NAC:

NAC's Holdings Breakdown (Nuveen)

The conclusion I draw from this is that investors need to be vigilant on how budget talks progress and if hard decisions are made. California munis used to be "steady eddy" investments, but recent years have seen booms and busts in state finances that are making the sector more volatile. Is it still relatively safe? I would wager a "yes" to that question. But is there more to monitor and focus on than before? The answer is also "yes" - and that means I would urge my followers to be more active than passive when evaluating this arena.

Utility-Backed Bonds Are An Interesting Play

Keeping the focus on NAC specifically, I would highlight the holdings breakdown illustrated in the graphic in the prior paragraph. As shown, NAC holds roughly 18% of its underlying assets in the "Utilities" sector. This may seem odd, given most investors probably have exposure to utility companies via equities - and perhaps not so much in the realm of municipal bonds. But these are actually a growing sub-sector of the muni market, and more state and local governments are turning to these issues to fund public power and utility projects. The premise being the cost of the required investments are repaid over time by the customers who use the infrastructure or general services provided.

I actually like this exposure in the fund for a number of reasons. The primary one is it helps with diversification even within a muni portfolio. Many CEF offerings do not have much (or any) utility-backed bonds. So this is a good way to round out a broader holdings bucket. Further, many of these utility companies are public and, unlike for-profit utilities, these institutions often do not need regulatory approval to raise rates. This offers more flexibility when it comes to passing costs to end users (businesses and households) - which is something investors in the bonds want to see. Finally, expanding on the prior point, these can serve as more of an inflation hedge than other bonds because of that variable rate feature. When input costs spike, they don't have to wait until the next fiscal or calendar year to present their case for rate hikes. If inflation proves problematic, these municipal utility providers will raise rates faster to account for the inflationary trend. This is a big benefit compared to other muni bonds - regardless of what sub-sector you are comparing them to.

But don't just take my word for it. We can use history to guide us. During times of economic stress, including when the broader muni sector posted calendar year losses, this sub-sector often out-performs its peers:

Returns (By Sector) In Down Years (S&P Global)

What I see here is a more stable sector and one that can also act as an inflation hedge. This should help explain why I view NAC's top sector holding favorably and offers support for why I rate this fund a "buy".

Munis Offer Diversification

Another factor to keep in mind is relevant to NAC, but also to the muni sector more broadly. My followers know I have been cautious on most bond exposure for the past year - and that is true for leveraged muni CEFs like NAC. In fairness, with the yield curve yet to be normalized and "higher for longer" being the reality for the Fed, I wouldn't get too aggressive here even with quality funds at discounts like this one. Do I see a path higher - yes - but there is inflation/interest rate risk and readers need to be aware of this.

However, if I am going to recommend fixed-income exposure, munis remains a place to do it. The tax-exempt status intrigues me of course, but I also am turned-off by the growing correlation between stocks and treasuries. This relationship used to be negative, but it has moved consistently more positive in the short term, which limits their usefulness in my view:

Equity / Treasury Bonds: Correlation Over Time (JPMorgan)

The takeaway for me is that treasuries are functioning less like an equity hedge than in years past, and that opens up the door for investors to get more creative than a typical 60/40 (or similar) portfolio. Munis can fill this void and while they aren't a cure-all for the challenges facing the market going forward, I find them a more useful sector by comparison.

Bottom-line

NAC has had a tough few years, but in the short term, it has plenty of momentum that I think could continue. There was a second income boost for 2024 earlier this month, the fund has a wide discount to NAV, and its underlying holdings provide diversification and protection against inflation. With these factors supporting the forward outlook, I feel comfortable with a "buy" rating on the fund. As a result, I'd encourage my followers to give the idea some consideration at this time.