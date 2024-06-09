Keysight Technologies: Remaining In My Sight, Despite Tougher Times

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Keysight continues to struggle with a lackluster order intake, impacting sales and margins, despite a sound track record and positioning.
  • The company recently has been pursuing more significant M&A deals as well, after organic growth has been lackluster.
  • Despite current challenges, the long-term thesis for Keysight remains positive, with a potential profit rebound expected in 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A directory sign with company names Agilent, Keysight Technologies and Otsuka on it at the office building at Technoparc Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last summer, I concluded that shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) were getting into my sight. Shares fell to 52-week lows as results fell short compared to expectations, amidst a decline in the order intake.

Fast

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.87K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KEYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News