AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Q1 2024 Commentary

Disclosures Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For this and other information, please call 800.548.4539 or download a free prospectus. Read it carefully before investing or sending money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results The Fund is subject to the risks associated with investments in debt securities, such as default risk and fluctuations in the perception of the debtor's ability to pay its creditors. Changing interest rates may adversely affect the value of an investment. An increase in interest rates typically causes the value of bonds and other fixed income securities to fall.High-yield bonds (also known as "junk bonds") may be subject to greater levels of interest rate, credit, and liquidity risk than investments in higher-rated securities. These securities are considered predominantly speculative with respect to the issuer's continuing ability to make principal and interest payments. The issuers of the Fund's holdings may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations, or financial restructurings, and are not as strong financially as higher-rated issuers. The Fund may invest in derivatives such as options and futures; the complexity and rapidly changing structure of derivatives markets may increase the possibility of market losses. Investments in international securities are subject to certain risks of overseas investing, including currency fluctuations and changes in political and economic conditions, which could result in significant market fluctuations. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. The Fund is subject to risks associated with investments in mid-capitalization companies such as greater price volatility, lower trading volume, and less liquidity than the stocks of larger, more established companies. The Fund is subject to risks associated with investments in small-capitalization companies, such as erratic earnings patterns, competitive conditions, limited earnings history, and a reliance on one or a limited number of products. The Fund may suffer significant losses on assets that it sells short. Unlike the possible loss on a security that is purchased, there is no limit on the amount of loss on an appreciating security that is sold short. A greater percentage of the Fund's holdings may be focused in a smaller number of securities, which may place the Fund at greater risk than a more diversified fund. Companies that are in similar businesses may be similarly affected by particular economic or market events; to the extent the Fund has substantial holdings within a particular sector, the risks associated with that sector increase. Market prices of investments held by the Fund may fall rapidly or unpredictably due to a variety of economic or political factors, market conditions, disasters or public health issues, or in response to events that affect particular industries or companies. The Fund invests in value stocks, which may perform differently from the market as a whole and may be undervalued by the market for a long period of time. The Russell 1000® Index measures the performance of approximately 1,000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 1000® represents approximately 92% of the U.S. market. The Russell 1000® Value Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of value-oriented stocks that measures the performance of those Russell 1000® companies with lower priceto-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. The S&P 500® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks. The S&P 500 Index is designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. Unlike the Fund, the Indices are unmanaged, are not available for investment, and do not incur expenses. Any sectors, industries, or securities discussed should not be perceived as investment recommendations. Any securities discussed may no longer be held in the Fund's portfolio. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions discussed were or will prove to be profitable, or that the investment recommendations we make in the future will be profitable. AMG Funds are distributed by AMG Distributors, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. © 2024 AMG Funds LLC. All rights reserved.