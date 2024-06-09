filo

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is seeing undeserved stock price weakness as of late, which makes the industrial real estate investment trust compelling as a long-term anchor investment in a passive income portfolio, in my view.

STAG Industrial comfortably covers its dividend with funds from operations, has a very low FFO-based pay-out ratio and is growing its dividend each year.

I think that STAG Industrial, taking into account its relatively small size, has considerable potential for growth in the industrial market.

The stock is also selling for a very reasonable FFO multiple and with acquisitions continuing to play a major role for the industrial real estate investment trust, the dividend should also continue to grow moving forward.

My Rating History

My last stock classification for STAG Industrial was Buy as the trust’s anchor focus on industrial properties was promising for passive income investors in the long-run. I argued this because STAG Industrial’s asset footprint allowed the trust to participate in the underlying growth of the eCommerce industry to which it leased a lot of its properties.

With new stock price weakness suppressing STAG Industrial’s stock price, I think opportunistic passive income investors are looking at a buying opportunity.

Focused Industrial REIT With Considerable Potential For Growth

STAG Industrial is a $6.4 billion industrial real estate that owns industrial properties across the United States. The trust owned 570 buildings representing 113 million square feet of industrial real estate space in 41 states as of March 31, 2024.

Even though STAG Industrial has been around for more than a decade (the trust’s foundation date was 2010), the real estate investment trust is relatively small, most certainly when compared against the industry’s juggernaut, Prologis Inc. (PLD). This trust has a market value of $102.7 billion and is therefore about 16-times bigger than STAG Industrial.

Megasite Projects (STAG Industrial)

STAG Industrial is focused on the owning and leasing of single-tenant, industrial properties. A key figure passive income investors need to pay attention to is the trust’s cash net operating income because this figure ultimately backs the trust’s ability to pay a growing dividend to its shareholders.

In the first quarter, STAG Industrial produced $145.5 million in cash NOI from its industrial real estate portfolio, up 9.7% YoY. This growth was achieved primarily through acquisitions as the trust is very active in terms of adding new industrial real estate space to its portfolio.

To correct for the effect of acquisitions, we can look at funds from operations which grew 7.1% YoY to $139.1 million. The trust has been able to grow its FFO through acquisitions as well as increases in rental rates.

Cash Net Operating Income (STAG Industrial)

The outlook for the industrial REIT sector is positive because the eCommerce industry is booming, requiring more space for warehouses, distribution centers and so on.

Furthermore, supply of industrial properties is limited, particularly in the less than 150K square feet property that STAG Industrial focused on. With limited supply available in the market, STAG Industrial has an opportunity to catalyze robust rental growth for its properties.

STAG Industrial, according to its latest NAREIT update, forecasts 4.75% to 5.25% net operating income growth in 2024.

Total Product Under Construction (STAG Industrial)

Why You Should Buy STAG Industrial

Passive income investors should consider STAG Industrial primarily for its solid 4% yield which is well-covered by the trust’s funds from operations as well as the fact that STAG Industrial is actively growing its dividend.

As far as dividend coverage is concerned, STAG Industrial earned $2.32 per share in the last year in core funds from operations. This was more than sufficient to pay the dividend and invest more money into real estate acquisitions.

With a pay-out ratio of only 64% in the last twelve months, STAG Industrial offers a high quality 4% dividend yield for passive income investors that don’t have to worry about dividend continuity.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Passive Income Investors Should Consider Buying The Drop

STAG Industrial sells for what I think is a very sensible core FFO multiple, particularly when compared against the competition. The industrial trust anticipates to earn $2.36 and $2.40 per share in core funds from operations in 2024, which didn’t change since my last review of the industrial trust.

However, STAG Industrial’s recent stock price weakness has made the stock quite a bit cheaper: Passive income investors now pay 14.7x core FFO for STAG Industrial’s 4% dividend yield as opposed to nearly 16.0x at the end of 1Q24.

Prologis’ stock is selling for 20.3x 2024 estimate core funds from operations, based on a revised 2024 FFO forecast of $5.37 to $5.47 per share. Prologis, however, is a leading industrial REIT that is much bigger and more diversified.

I think that STAG Industrial’s valuation multiple seen in the context of a low pay-out ratio and a growing dividend equals an attractive value proposition for passive income investors.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint Passive Income Investors

There is no guarantee that demand for industrial properties will remain as high and robust in the future as it is now. Real estate is fundamentally cyclical, so while STAG Industrial is presently doing well due to strong demand for industrial real estate space, the sector is not immune from a recession and changing capital allocation patterns.

STAG Industrial is also heavily reliant on acquisitions to grow its net operating income and funds from operations, so if the pool of available industrial properties dries up, STAG Industrial as a focused industrial trust might suffer a deterioration of its growth prospects and deteriorating dividend coverage.

My Conclusion

STAG Industrial is as solid an industrial REIT investment as it gets: The industrial real estate investment trust is growing its cash net operating income at double digits, partially because supply in the trust’s core segment is limited, pushing rents higher.

The trust also continues to profit from an aggressive attitude towards acquisitions, which is the primary catalyst for FFO growth. What I appreciate most about STAG Industrial is that the industrial REIT offers investors a very low FFO-based pay-out ratio in the low-60s that translates into a very high margin of dividend safety, in my view.

This means that STAG Industrial retains enough cash on a recurring basis to invest in its property portfolio, while leaving room for dividend growth. From a valuation angle, STAG Industrial’s stock also looks compelling.

I think that STAG Industrial could (and maybe should) be an anchor investment in a passive income investors’ portfolio, particularly because the dividend is poised to keep growing.