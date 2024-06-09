HIO: Non-Leveraged High-Yield Focused CEF

haydenbird

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The majority of closed-end funds operate by utilizing leverage in the form of borrowings, issuing debt instruments or preferred to enhance their potential returns. However, that comes with its own consequences as it amplifies volatility to the upside but also potentially to the downside. Further, as we are now in a higher rate environment, a large portion of the borrowings being utilized by CEFs are seeing their interest rates climb to 6%+. Along with the generally higher expense ratio, that can leave very little room to earn a spread above those expenses.

That being said, not all funds are leveraged, and the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is one potential option that investors have in gaining high-yield exposure in an unleveraged CEF wrapper. One of the major perks of the CEF wrapper is the discount/premiums, which can be exploited by investors. In the case of HIO, the fund is trading at a fairly attractive discount currently.

HIO Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.28

Discount: -8.94%

Distribution Yield: 11.30%

Expense Ratio: 0.95%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $390.91 million

Structure: Perpetual

HIO's investment objective is to "seek high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective." To achieve this, the fund will "invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and up to 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights."

The fund doesn't employ leverage currently, and it hasn't for years as far as I could see, but they leave the door open.

Performance - Discount Has Appeal, But Being More Patient Could Pay Off

HIO is trading at an attractive discount, but admittedly, I'd ideally like to see a fund trading at a wider relative discount to its own historical levels. At this time, the fund is trading a touch above its last decade average and basically in line with the last 3 and 5 years. Over the last 1-year, the fund's z-score comes in at 0.29, which further indicates on that basis, the fund isn't necessarily a screaming deal.

However, this also tells us that HIO isn't a terrible deal either trading at the current level; it is just more so that it is fairly valued on its historical basis. That can make it reasonable to use a dollar-cost average approach, in which case you can start building a position slowly and waiting for more opportune times to take advantage of deeper relative swings. The future can't be predicated with any guaranteed certainty, so it's always worth noting that the fund may never again reach a double-digit discount.

I would lean toward anticipating that it is more likely than unlikely, at some future point, that a wider discount would occur. Generally speaking, when there is broader volatility in the overall market, that tends to pressure closed-end funds to drop to wider than usual discounts. Throughout 2022 and even into 2023, we saw that being the case. We also saw what the fund did in the Covid pandemic as a particularly violent example-with the fund dropping to a near 30% discount! The only problem is timing these sorts of volatile events, as they are generally black swan events.

Another reason why waiting for a larger potential drop-that may or may never come-would be because, currently, the high yield spread above the risk-free rate is historically narrow. Defaults had been low but are ticking up, which is going to be something to be aware of before entering into these high-yield funds that come with higher risks during a downturn in the economy.

I think that also highlights another reason why HIO and its unleveraged approach can be beneficial at this time by being more conservative relative to its leveraged counterparts.

HIO has a counterpart, the Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), which is its leveraged twin. HIO has historically outperformed HIX despite HIX's leverage, which points to, at least in this case, the added leverage didn't provide any benefit to the investor over the long run. However, these funds have also come in near the bottom over the long term when ranked up against 'peers.' The past can't predict the future, but it could at least suggest why waiting for an even more attractive discount can make sense.

CEF High Yield Performance Ranking (CEFData (highlights from author))

I would also add a major caveat, though, is that peers here are rather loose. Both HIO and HIX incorporate global exposure into their portfolios; the largest allocation currently is to the U.S. at 66.5%, but that leaves a meaningful portion outside of the U.S., too. Further, several of these funds listed are floating-rate loan-focused funds. Senior loan funds have benefited from the rising rate environment.

With an effective duration of 3.91 years, HIO is a fund that could benefit from some rate cuts as its underlying portfolio should appreciate some. On the other hand, since the fund isn't leveraged, they wouldn't get that sort of double-pronged rate cut benefit of lower leverage costs and a potentially appreciating portfolio.

There is one more catalyst for potential returns in the future as well, that could come from being pushed into a tender offer by an activist group. Which is something that happened in 2021. This seems fairly noteworthy because we have RiverNorth Capital Management who built a larger position earlier this year.

HIO Institutional Investors (Secform4)

Distribution - Receives A Bump

Earlier this year, the fund saw its distribution increase. As a lower-priced security, the increase on an absolute basis wasn't that large, but it actually worked out to a raise of over 18%. They also more recently announced the latest monthly distributions for the quarter, and they held this fund steady at the current amount. With a distribution yield of 11.30%, it certainly isn't lacking on that front.

However, over the longer-term history of the fund, the distribution has been adjusted many times-and that's not really been in the right direction. The fund has seen mostly distribution cuts over time.

HIO Distribution History (CEFConnect)

This has to do with the longer-term trend of yields and rates going to 0% for most of the last decade. If we compare it to something like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), we can see the trend was lower and lower dividends as well. More recently, that reversed, similar to HIO seeing an increase in its payout. HYG isn't as old as HIO, but the general idea here is easily illustrated.

Ycharts

Of course, overdistributing and the steadily declining NAV over the course of most of its life are also negatively impacting HIO. The fund launched in 1993, and it held up somewhat steady until the late '90s, going into the Dotcom Bubble. We then saw it stabilize again for several years until the Great Financial Crisis. Then, in every subsequent 'crisis,' the fund fell and was never able to reach prior highs again. Those include the 2015/2016 oil crash, the Covid pandemic, and now the latest was the 2022 aggressive increase in interest rates.

HIO Price History (Western Asset)

While high-yield bond-focused funds aren't as quick to see changes relative to their senior loan-focused counterparts, they are quicker to see higher yields relative to their investment-grade counterparts. That all has to do with the relatively shorter maturities that high-yield bonds receive. Investors aren't as willing to extend out debt to a company that is at greater risk of default or bankruptcy for as long of a period of time.

With that being the case, we can see that HIO has seen its net investment income trending higher over the last several years now. Thus, it is what contributed to the fund likely feeling comfortable in raising its payout to investors.

HIO Financial Metrics (Western Asset)

Based on the last semi-annual report and the latest distribution, the NII coverage comes in at around 85%. This is also consistent with the latest quarterly figure that was provided as well, which is more dated than the semi-annual report at this point. We'd like to see this above 100%, but this isn't the only fund in this space that runs with a deficit.

For tax purposes, the fund's distribution has primarily been characterized as ordinary dividends. That is to be expected with a fund that is focused on bonds and loans. There has been a small portion classified as return of capital, which is consistent with the fund running a shortfall in coverage.

HIO Distribution Tax Classifications (Western Asset)

HIO's Portfolio

The fund has been fairly active, as the latest turnover rate comes to 21% for the last six-month reported period. That puts it on pace to be similar to last year's 39% turnover reported, but down from the 79% the fund saw in 2022.

Like most high-yield focused funds, they will diversify to reduce individual company risks. This isn't the 'junkiest' high-yield portfolio I've seen, and it is actually somewhat offset due to the 17.6% allocation to BBB. BBB and higher is considered investment-grade.

HIO Portfolio Credit Quality (Western Asset)

For some perspective, HYG has a ~51% allocation to BB and 36.5% to B, with ~12% at CCC or lower. This could help explain, in part, why HYG's duration comes to 3.33 years, with HIO's a bit higher at 3.91 years. Investment-grade bonds are generally going to see a higher duration.

The general idea for a high-yield bond fund is the same, though. Basically, you hold hundreds of positions knowing that some will default or go bankrupt; you just hope that the bonds that do work out outweigh those that produce losses. It's also important to note that during bankruptcy, it isn't an entire write-off as, historically, there is some recovery. Secured debts naturally see higher recovery rates, but unsecured debt recovery is still there, too.

Overall, the fund carries 252 positions. That is lower than the 387 listed by HIX, but perhaps they want to be more diversified due to running with leverage. For some greater context, though, both of these funds are well below the 1248 holdings listed by HYG.

In looking more specifically at the largest holdings for HIO, we can see that there are no significant overweight allocations. This is another area to look at for diversification because some funds can hold hundreds of positions, but the weightings could be non-material for all but a few of the fund's holdings.

HIO Top Ten Holdings (Western Asset)

Conclusion

HIO is a relatively more conservative, high-yield-focused fund. But of course, it is still focused on investing in a high-yield portfolio; that's going to come with greater relative risks, but being that it isn't leveraged, those risks aren't amplified like many of its peers. The fund's discount is fairly attractive, but I'd like to see an even wider double-digit discount before adding too aggressively. The fund has had a weak track record, but rate cuts are one thing that could see performance come in a bit better going forward. If the discount remains wide and given the weak track record, it could seem like a candidate for activist pressure once again-which could provide some short-term benefits to investors holding this fund.