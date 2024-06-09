Courtney Hale

It has been a very long time since I last covered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL). In fact, my last take on the business goes back to 2017. This simple fact and some recent M&A action more than warrants an update.

At the time, the adhesives player, announced a >$100 million deal to acquire Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives. A prevailing share price around the $50 mark implied that the business traded at 18-19 times adjusted earnings, with earnings power seen around $2.60-$2.70 per share. With leverage ratios reported at 2.5 times EBITDA, valuations looked quite full.

The company had outlined ambitious 2020 targets, calling for earnings per share to approach $4 per share (on an adjusted basis) on the back of a combination of sales growth and margin expansion. If the company could achieve this, I saw no reason why shares would not rise to the $70-$80 mark at such point in time.

Fast forwarding to today, shares trade exactly in that range, but this is of course a couple of years after 2020. The reality is that the company sees modest sales growth and posts solid margins, but frankly is somewhat of a boring and decent name, being awarded a fair valuation consequently.

While shares are not expensive, they are not dirt cheap either, amidst some leverage employed, making me conclude to hold a neutral stance.

On Fuller Now

H.B. Fuller has been in business for more than 130 years, providing adhesives on a global scale. The company focuses on perfecting adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products, used to improve products and lives.

If we look at the results, the company has far outpaced the 2020 ambitions, at least in terms of sales. In fact, 2023 sales even fell by 6% to $3.51 billion, attributed to customer inventory de-stocking trends, with volumes down over 8% amidst a modest positive pricing impact.

Some 45% of these sales are generated in the health, hygiene and consumable adhesives, with engineered adhesives responsible for 40% of sales. All this is complemented by a smaller construction adhesives business.

Despite the softer momentum on the topline, the company grew margins a great deal, driven by a combination of pricing, inflationary pressures coming off and cost control efforts. All this meant that EBITDA margins rose by 240 basis points to 16.5% of sales, as EBITDA was reported at $580 million.

The company posted GAAP earnings of $145 million, equal to $2.59 per share, based on a 56 million share count. Earnings were depressed by an important extent by various adjustments, relating to project costs, restructuring charges and alike, with adjusted earnings down just thirteen cents to $3.87 per share.

Net debt was reported at $1.66 billion, as leverage remains quite full at 2.9 EBITDA, although the company has delivered on its promises from 2017, delivering on earnings close to $4 per share. However, this promise was set to be reached in 2020, but now we are in 2024 already.

The company provided a solid guidance heading into 2024. Full year sales were seen up 2-6% with adjusted EBITDA set to improve to $610-$640 million. All this should result in adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share, plus or minus fifteen cents. With shares trading in the mid-seventies in the spring, a 17–18 times adjusted earnings multiples looked rather fair.

Muddling Through The Spring

In March, H.B. Fuller posted relative solid first quarter results, with sales up a mere 0.2% to $810 million. Minimal growth was entirely thanks to the impact of acquisitions, with organic growth being negative in the mid single digits. Adjusted earnings improved by twelve cents to $0.67 per share, as the company reiterated the full year outlook.

Net debt was pretty stable at $1.67 billion, but as trailing EBITDA improved to $594 million, leverage ratios ticked down to 2.8 times. With some 56 million shares outstanding, a $4.2 billion equity valuation values the entire firm at around $5.9 billion if we include net debt. This values the company at around 1.6 times sales and around 10 times EBITDA.

In April, the company announced an 8% hike in the quarterly dividend, now payable at an annual run rate of $0.89 per share. In May, H.B. Fuller announced the acquisition of ND Industries, a provider of specialty adhesives and fastener locking solutions.

The purchase of the Detroit-based business will add some 5 locations, 300 workers and $70 million in annual revenues to H.B. Fuller, adding about 2% to pro forma sales. While no purchase price has been announced, a deal tag would likely come in around $100 million based on its own valuation, making a small dent in leverage ratios and the performance of the business.

And Now?

The truth is that H.B. Fuller has largely been delivering on its promises as it has shown modest growth, modest margin gains, although leverage constantly feels a touch high to my taste, with leverage ratios typically hovering around 3 times.

That said, a current 17-18 times earnings multiple seems quite reasonable, as the latest bolt-on move will create a small driver to the business here, all while anticipated EBITDA improvements this year should allow for leverage ratios to remain firmly in check.

Given that shares have traded in a $60-$85 range since 2020 already, valuations have compressed a bit over time, as frankly current valuations look largely fair, perhaps a bit cheap, but nothing too cheap to get immediately excited about.

For the stock to see real appeal, organic growth has to improve, as M&A has been pursued in order to offset declining organic sales numbers, attributed to inventory de-stocking trends.

Given all this, I consider shares to trade largely at fair value here, as I would be happy to buy this stock on a dip in the sixties, but for now, see fair value at best, with better opportunities to deploy capital elsewhere. At levels in the mid-sixties, at a 15 times earnings multiple (or the equivalent of an earnings yield in the higher 6s) I see enough margin of safety for Fuller to trade at a compelling risk-reward going forward.