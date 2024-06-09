tadamichi

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is a moderate duration high yield ETF focused on the US corporate market. We had strong concerns about sticky inflation in the US in our last coverage, and it has panned out more or less as we expected, including with limited ETF performance. We continue to see much of the same dynamics, putting any kind of duration at risk. However, we do want to highlight reflexivity benefits, as unreasonably high demand for high yield corporate debt seems to be solving the maturity wall issue. But by solving a credit issue, it just increases the likelihood of a duration issue.

SHYG Breakdown

Most of the bonds in this ETF are either B or BB rated, and the effective duration is 2.35 years. That's all we really need to know from a technical point of view. The expense ratio is 0.3%, significantly below category averages, with iShares ETFs usually having good expense ratios on the fixed income ETFs.

We continue to believe in higher for longer. While there are signs of labour market cooling in some aspects, expectations are still being beat in jobs added. Wages continue to rise and unemployment is below 4% still. CPI data is coming this Wednesday, and there is no doubt that it will be above 3% in our eyes. Both the reflection and reason for this conviction is the inflation expectations which remain higher than 3% annualised even on a stretched out, 5 year basis. Rate cuts are not happening this year, in all likelihood, unless what remains of a crumbling maturity wall actually has an impact on employment figures.

A thing to comment on is credit spreads. There is a case to be made that the credit spreads are far too low for this risk class considering there is no end to inflation in sight, and the need for higher for longer rates to fight it that will have a bigger impact on high yield lenders than low yield lenders.

BB Credit Spreads (FRED)

Low credit spreads caused by a lot of primary market demand for high yield issues might indicate an overcrowded trade, but reflexivity benefits are applying. Abstractly, any security whose quality is linked to its standing in the capital markets is reflexive, exaggerating the impact of upside and downside action in the security as it impacts the security's fundamentals. In the case of SHYG, the maturity walls are getting broken down in the high yield market, which makes its orderly operation more likely. This protects the economy from shocks and consequent unemployment, which also protects the credit situation of higher yield companies from the demand side. This is a positive, mitigating factor to the headline idea that risky credit is overvalued.

Bottom Line

You simply need unemployment to stop inflation. Whether it's going to cause a recession or not might be picked up by Sahm's law, if you believe in data-mined rules, which flies a recession flag if the average jobless rate rises half a point above last 12 months' lows. If you still believe in a soft landing, which we are reluctant to believe, you may use that.

Nonetheless, inflation isn't showing any signs of coming down yet. The causes of inflation are also still in full force. Duration remains unattractive, even if only 2 years or so for the SHYG. While reflexivity makes the case that credit spreads are probably less of a concern, the maturity walls and a bankruptcy wave was one of the few ways we could imagine an effect from the higher rates dealing a sharp blow to inflation. If that's not happening after all, it will only lengthen the inflation fight, and the historically low credit spreads already seem to price in the reflexivity benefits. In all, SHYG is not a pick for us right now.