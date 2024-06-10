An Important Warning To REIT Investors

tumsasedgars

Over the past two years, real estate investment trusts (VNQ) have seen their share prices crash by ~30% even as most of them grew their cash flows by another ~10%:

What this essentially means is that REITs have seen their valuation multiples nearly cut in half.

Valuations have dropped so low that they are now at their lowest levels since the great financial crisis of 2008:

We have always been taught that the best time to invest is following market crashes when valuations are low, and yet, very few investors today seem to show interest in REITs.

But here's my warning to you:

I think that the window of opportunity could be closing. I think that we are increasingly likely to see a major market reversal already in the near term, and now could be your last chance to win big by investing in REITs at their discounted valuations.

And I am not alone to think so. Blackstone (BX), which is the world's biggest real estate investor, just recently invested $17 billion into REITs and made the following comment: [emphasis added]

"So, if you went back to the financial crisis, in the summer of 2009, asset values bottomed. And for the next three years, you had lots and lots of negative headlines of troubled assets that came through the system. But if you are an investor, you wanted to start deploying capital then, which we started doing in earnest. And I think there are a lot of similarities to what we're seeing right now... ...So, is there still plenty of bad news and headlines that will come through the system? Yes. But in the spot market, has the impact of what's happened in the office sector, has the impact of higher rates, is that now reflected in real estate values? Yes. And so, what you see us doing is making some very large announcements. We bought a bunch of senior loans. We did the Signature Bank transaction. We announced yesterday buying $1 billion of loans from a German bank. We've announced two public to privates in the rental housing space. $17 billion of enterprise value since the year started. Now, I'm not saying this is some sort of sharp V-shaped recovery. But as you get to this bottoming period, what you want to do is try to deploy capital into this. And most people are going to be very cautious because they're going to keep reading a lot of negative headlines from the past, and those are going to continue."

Why are they now suddenly loading up on REITs?

It is because REITs enjoy a very powerful catalyst that's expected to play out over the next 6-12 months.

It is the combination of two things:

Lower interest rates + Faster rent growth = Higher share prices

For one, interest rates are expected to be cut. This is huge for REITs given that they crash primarily due to the surge in interest rates. According to the latest data from the FedWatch Tool, the market is expecting interest rates to be cut by 75 to 100 basis points within the next year:

That on its own is a strong catalyst for the REIT sector. If REITs crashed due to the surge in interest rates, then it would seem logical for them to also recover as interest rates are cut.

Leading up to the surge in interest rates, a lot of investors were using REITs as bond proxies to earn a high yield in a yield-less world, and as interest rates return to lower levels, these same investors will likely come back to REITs as they see how cheap they have become.

But that's not all.

Right as interest rates are cut, rent growth is also expected to accelerate at the same time in many property sectors. The surge in interest rates has put most new real estate developments on halt, with construction starts dropping by up to 50 to 70% for apartment communities and industrial properties, depending on the markets.

This means that we will see far lower supply growth in 2025 and 2026, and therefore, rent growth should accelerate.

Here is what BSR REIT's (OTCPK:BSRTF) CEO said on a recent earnings call about apartment communities: [emphasis added]

"The pipeline of new supply is very thin beyond this year. And with migration into our markets continuing, we expect new supply to be absorbed by early 2025. We therefore believe that 2025, 2026, 2027 and beyond will be significantly stronger years for our rental markets. I would now like to review our guidance for 2024, which we updated yesterday."

Then here is what the CEO of Prologis (PLD) said about industrial properties: [emphasis added]

"I think what's important to understand in the cycle is the recovery potential in 2025 related to each of the constituent pieces. Hamid walked you through the demand picture. But what's important to recognize is the supply picture. That was a big factor over the last year, 18 months. And the meaningful falloff in supply is marked. It's off 80% from peak. It's off about 1/3 from pre-COVID levels."

So to put it simply: 2025 could be an amazing year for REITs as interest rates are cut and rent growth accelerates.

Right now, the market is asleep at the wheel and not paying any attention to these two catalysts.

This has allowed Blackstone and other sophisticated real estate players to load up on cheap REITs ahead of their potentially imminent recovery.

But time is now running out.

Investors still think that today's low valuations make sense because there is a strong belief that we will remain in a "higher for longer" environment and rent growth is very limited at the moment.

But the second the market realizes that 1) interest rates are going lower and 2) rent growth is accelerating - the narrative about REITs will change completely and capital will rush back to the sector.

REITs will then recover, as they always have, and those who had the courage to buy them while they were hated will again come out on top.

What are some examples of good buying opportunities?

Earlier, I mentioned BSR REIT. The Texas focused apartment REIT is today priced at an ~8.5% cash flow yield and a ~35% discount relative to the market value of its properties, net of debt. That's despite owning high-quality real estate in rapidly growing markets, having a strong balance sheet, and being managed by a team that's focused on maximizing value by buying back shares at a steep discount. Right now, the rent growth is limited, and they expect "just" 2% same property NOI growth in 2024, but this is expected to accelerate in 2025 and 2026. This coupled with cuts to interest rates could lead to a ~30-50% rally in the share price of the company:

But if you prefer industrial properties, then take a look at First Industrial (FR). The REIT is well-positioned to benefit from the growing trends of e-commerce and onshoring. It owns Tier-1 assets, has a huge land bank to develop more properties, has a fortress balance sheet, an exceptional track record, and yet, it trades at a ~25% discount relative to the fair value of its assets. Its P/FFO may not seem that low at 18x, but keep in mind that its rents are today deeply below market and enjoy ~50% bumps as leases gradually expire. Therefore, its P/FFO will be far lower in just a few years from now unless its share price adjusts for this rapid growth:

Here is an even more extreme example: SBA Communications (SBAC), which is a leading cell tower REIT, is down a staggering 50% since 2022 even as it grew its cash flow by 20%. As a result, its valuation is just 1/3 of what it was a couple of years ago. Yes, it is true that it was perhaps a bit expensive back in 2022, but now it is the opposite and it is too cheap. The market went from one extreme to another, and we are glad to buy an interest in this blue-chip cell tower REIT at a historically low valuation. Here is its performance since it has gone public:

Data by YCharts

Closing Note

When big players like Blackstone are heavily investing in a specific sector, it is probably a good idea to ask yourself why.

I think that they sense that the window of opportunity could be closing for REITs and this led them to take action with urgency to not let these historic opportunities pass by.

I am doing the same... just on a smaller scale.

