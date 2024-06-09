RGA Investment Advisors - Meta Platforms: Why We Sold Some

Summary

  • We sold down a portion of our stake in one of the world's largest companies to finance investments in smaller-cap life science firms and an international life science company.
  • Meta remains one of our three largest positions, fluctuating based on daily market movements.
  • We are not suggesting that META will immediately decline from here, but we want to express that we are increasingly comfortable acting more nimbly with our winners than we have been in the past.

3d rendered sign Meta on black podium, soft light, smooth background, 3d rendering

Kostrikina Myroslava/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

If you recall our most recent commentary from Q4 2023, we emphasized our enthusiasm for small caps, life sciences and international equities. Consistent with

