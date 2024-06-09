JHVEPhoto

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is one of the largest apparel retailers in America. The company has been struggling to grow its sales in recent years. More recently its off-price business, Rack, has substantially outperformed the rest of the business, leading to mixed views over what this means for JWN going forward. Some analysts opine that in the current weak macroeconomic environment Rack will continue to grow and offers an opportunity for increased earnings growth at JWN. However, several other analysts have simultaneously cautioned that the growth in Rack while the rest of the business is in decline or witnessing negligible growth will likely see margins coming under increased pressure.

Sales and earnings outlook

When Nordstrom recently reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2024 the results could best be described as a mixed bag. The loss per share reported came in quite a bit higher than expected at $0.24 per share compared to around $0.08 per share expected by Wall Street. In contrast, revenue came in quite a bit above expectation with Nordstrom reporting $3.34 billion in revenue compared to an expected $3.2 billion. The higher growth in revenue was primarily driven by a 13.9% increase in sales at Rack.

On a comparable basis Rack reported smaller, but still impressive, sales growth of around 7.9%. This is substantially higher than the main Nordstrom brand where sales increased by a mere 1.8% while online sales were effectively flat. Seeking Alpha analyst May Investing ideas recently observed that Rack is likely to continue outperforming as consumers remain under pressure amid a challenging macroeconomic environment with high interest rates and elevated inflation. According to May Investing Ideas, it is particularly noteworthy that Rack has outperformed sales growth at other off-price retailers such as Burlington Stores (BURL) and TJX Companies (TJX).

The recent growth at Rack is certainly noteworthy and could be a welcome sign of Nordstrom resuming growth. However, the picture at Rack has not consistently been a story of strong sales growth with the business sales over a two-year period up by a mere 0.3%. Nevertheless, in my view, the recent growth at Rack appears to be driven by a number of consumers returning to a business they had previously abandoned for competitors such as Burlington Stores. This could at least in part be driven by the improved consumer experience at Rack with Global Data observing that:

From our channel checks, there has been a noticeable improvement in the quality of the merchandise in off-price. Rack has gone from being something of a dumping ground for excess inventory and boring buys, to having a much sharper assortment that includes interesting brands and great-value gems. Essentially, the fun of treasure hunting has returned to the business.”

Global Data goes on to observe that the improved store experience has contributed to higher conversion rates among Rack visitors and could see Rack competing more effectively in the off-market segment. In the quarters ahead it will certainly be worth monitoring these developments particularly closely as Rack is likely to play an increasingly important role in the sales picture at Nordstrom as a whole.

Nevertheless, Seeking Alpha analyst Creative Capital Ideas expressed concern that the growth in Rack is likely to place margins under pressure going forward. This is certainly a valid concern as profit margins at Rack has generally been much lower than at Nordstrom as a whole. Margins have also faced pressures on other fronts with management indicating that:

Operational factors also impacted our gross margin in the first quarter. The primary drivers were external theft in our transportation network and inventory cleanup in our supply chain. We have taken swift actions on these factors to mitigate risks going forward.”

This indicates that shrink has remained a challenge for Nordstrom. There is a risk that shrink related pressures on margins could persist in the next few quarters. The extent to which management is able to address these challenges in the next few quarters will accordingly play a crucial role in improving profit margins and earnings growth.

Balance sheet and inventory

Nordstrom currently has a net debt to earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortization ("EBIDTA") of around 3.06, which is the highest of the major retailers considered in the peer comp chart below. Fitch has also recently downgraded Nordstrom’s credit rating in light of what it sees as weakening credit metrics as EBIDTA growth remains quite low risking the realization of managements targeted leverage ratio of around 2.5.

Retailers Net Debt/EBITDA (Author created based on data from EquityRT)

Higher debt levels in a high interest rate environment can also make some investors wearier. However, the structure of Nordstrom’s debt means that a higher-for-longer rate environment would not impact it materially unless the higher interest rate environment persists beyond 2027. The bulk of Nordstrom’s $2.9 billion in debt matures between 2027 and 2044 while management has indicated that the debt maturing in 2024 would be repaid with cash on hand.

In its most recent earnings call management indicated that part of the margin pressures was timing related. These timing related issues management explained “were largely due to a higher-than-expected increase in our reserves, as we grew our inventory throughout the first quarter off the seasonal low at the end of Q4, ahead of our Anniversary Sale.” What this indicates is that inventory levels may be somewhat elevated at the moment in the run-up to the anniversary sale. Should the anniversary sale perform as expected this could contribute positively to margin improvements and sales growth in the full year.

Valuation

Nordstrom is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of around 11.57 which is among the lowest of the major retailers considered in the peer comp chart below. This is also below Nordstrom’s five-year average forward P/E ratio of around 13.08. Nevertheless, in my view, the stock is not meaningfully undervalued at the moment.

Retailers FWD P/E Ratio (Author created based on data from EquityRT)

The current lower valuation level is justified by continued challenges in the business. Uncertainty over profit margins and a clouded sales outlook means that there are limited near term catalysts that could see a rerating of the stock other than a potential takeover, be it from the Nordstrom family or another buyer. While it is certainly possible that the family could make an offer, recent reports indicate that discussions are ongoing regarding the potential funding of such a buyout. It is for this reason that my analysis is focused on the company as is and not focused on the potential for a buyout.

Conclusion

Nordstrom's mixed financial performance present a complex landscape for investors. The robust growth of Rack in contrast to the tepid growth in its mainline stores and online platforms, highlights a divergent path within the company. While Rack's success provides a glimpse of potential revitalization for Nordstrom, concerns about shrinking margins due to operational challenges and lower margin levels at Rack remain substantial.

Given these considerations, I currently rate Nordstrom as a hold. The outlook for the company involves balancing the promising growth trajectory of Rack against the broader challenges of margin pressures and macroeconomic headwinds. Effective management of these issues, coupled with strategic initiatives to enhance customer experience and inventory management, could position Nordstrom for improved profitability and market positioning. However, the uncertainty surrounding these efforts and the external economic environment may limit any significant stock rerating in the near term, unless catalysts such as a potential buyout materialize.