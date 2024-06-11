maybefalse

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) share performance has been disappointing over the past several years as some investors are adamant about staying clear of Chinese investments while others, such as myself, look at the numbers and see opportunities. Every bear case has been thrown at BABA, including speculation about shares being delisted, an unfriendly environment toward business in China, and a slowdown in GDP growth for the Chinese economy. Shares of BABA have lost -15.82% of their value since going public in 2014 despite drastically growing their top and bottom lines. Over the past year, BABA reached new lows as shares hit $66.63 at the beginning of 2024, and even though shares have retraced a bit over the past month, it looks like a bottom may have formed. I think there is still a long-term opportunity in BABA, and I will be looking to lower my cost basis during the summer. I believe that the fears are overblown as the shift in policy from China and BABA's numbers could propel it into a more realistic valuation. There are certainly risks to my investment thesis, but if global economic growth and increased dependency on cloud services continues BABA should be a direct beneficiary, and eventually, I think more investors will turn bullish on the investment case.

Following up on my last article about Alibaba

I have been bullish on BABA for some time, and I am in the red on my investment. Since my last article on BABA was released in March (can be read here), shares have appreciated by 7.06% compared to the S&P 500, which has gained 1.68%. I had discussed why I was bullish on BABA going into earnings and why their capital allocation plan was bullish. Now that we have the numbers from their most recent fiscal year, and new news out of the CCP I wanted to revisit this idea and discuss why I am still bullish heading into the back half of 2024.

Risks to my investment thesis regarding Alibaba

Investing is hard enough, and it gets even harder when investing in companies outside of the United States. While I am bullish on BABA, I have been incorrect; my investment is in the red, and shares could continue to trade lower. There are many risks to consider before investing in BABA. First, these are ADR shares, and if BABA were to be delisted, different brokerage houses may have different processes and outcomes regarding what would occur to the shares in your account. I have asked this question to my brokerage house, and the outcome was satisfactory for me. However, I suggest that anyone interested in BABA take the time to investigate this for themselves. BABA has been at odds with the CCP for some time, and there is always a risk as the CCP doesn't necessarily have the best track record when it comes to being business-friendly. If economic growth in China slows or if China makes a move on Taiwan and the region becomes unstable it would severely impact BABA. There is also a risk that the numbers aren't accurate, and investors need to understand that while BABA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and reports earnings each quarter, there could be a possibility for accounting discrepancies. There are many risks when investing in BABA, so conducting a fair amount of due diligence and being comfortable with the risks is crucial.

The operating landscape in China is setting up well for Alibaba

I think that investors are starting to warm up to the idea of investing in Chinese companies after several developments, as it looks like China is taking several steps in the right direction. The Deputy Director of the China Securities Regulatory Commissions Wang Li stated on Thursday, June 6th, that new capital market policies will be released at the Lujiazui Forum by the commission in the middle of June. Back in April The State Council of China issued guidelines to support development in their capital markets while enhancing supervision and increasing risk prevention. Several draft rules were released, and there is speculation that anticipated policies will help the implementation process. There is also talk about a T+0 trading mechanism for some stocks rather than T+1, which would reduce settlement time when exiting a position in the A-share market on the same day. This is a step in the right direction as these policies should help to boost investor confidence and create a framework for a more business-friendly environment.

Last month, the People's Bank of China pledged $43.25 billion to financial institutions for the purpose of lending to state-owned entities to purchase unsold apartments where construction has been completed. China has had a problem with unsold real estate. Some of the capital will be allocated for affordable housing, and the rest will be earmarked to inject liquidity into the sector. As state-owned enterprises purchases unsold properties it will give developers the liquidity they need to finish other projects and help stimulate the Chinese real estate sector. What's even more interesting is that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased its forecast for China's 2024 GDP growth. China is the world's 2nd largest economy, and the IMF believes its GDP will grow by 5% in 2024 and by another 4.5% in 2025. In addition to GDP growth, McKinsey & Company had previously stated that the Chinese cloud sector was expected to grow from $32 billion in 2021 to $90 billion in 2025. In the middle of May, the Financial Times reported that BABA was trying to replicate the blueprint Microsoft (MSFT) had created by taking stakes in Chinese A.I. startups. BABA led a $1 billion fundraising round in Moonshot A.I. as it tries to put space between itself and others such as Tencent and Huawei. After Q4 2023 numbers came in Canalys reported that cloud infrastructure spending in China grew 22% YoY in Q4 2023 as the spend reached $9.7 billion, 12% of the global spend. Canalys estimates that the Chinese cloud market will grow by 18% in 2024 and that more adoption of cloud services and A.I. will occur. The total cloud infrastructure market reached $76 billion in Q1 2024, and BABA was the 4th largest provider of market share in cloud infrastructure.

I think that all of this is positive for BABA, considering that it will benefit from several aspects if the momentum within China continues. As they introduce a new framework for the capital markets, there is a chance investors will feel better about the numbers being reported. The capital infusion into the real estate sector should help spur the economy and add to the forward projected GDP by the IMF. As GDP grows, businesses within China will need to spend on infrastructure, and BABA will be positioned as the leader in cloud services. China recently established a $47.5 billion fund to boost its semiconductor industry as it is looking to boost its chips and equipment used in A.I. after the United States limited its ability to purchase high-end chips. If they can become the leader in A.I. and infuse it into their cloud services, then BABA may become an investment that investors will no longer ignore. We have seen how the cloud markets have grown in the United States, and if the Chinese economy continues to grow over the next decade, it could provide large benefits for BABA.

I think BABA is the cheapest big tech company in the market, and this is why I am still dollar-cost averaging into my position

When it's all set and done, I believe my investment case will be correct, but my initial purchases of BABA will have just been early. The inflationary environment hit China hard, and BABA was certainly impacted in its 2023 and 2024 fiscal year. Keep in mind that BABA doesn't report on a calendar year, and the normal Q1 is their Q4. Despite the YoY decline in revenue during BABA's 2023 fiscal year, I think it's important for investors to understand that they are paying a cheaper price today for BABA than when BABA went public. It's not that BABA is trading at a cheaper price to earnings, BABA went public at around $90 per share and is now trading for $78.41, and its market cap is less than $200 billion. Back when BABA went public, investors were paying for a larger market cap for a company that generated $12.29 billion in revenue and $3.76 billion in operating income. Since then, shares have gotten cheaper, but BABA has increased its revenue by 960.42% ($118.05 billion) and its operating income by 410.95% ($15.45 billion). The hyper-growth phase looks to be over, but the deceleration could be a thing of the past if all the news about the CCP's efforts to become more business-friendly plays out the way that it looks like it will. This is why I am so bullish on BABA, I can buy shares at a cheaper price than in 2014, yet the demand for BABA's products and services has increased almost 10-fold. In the 2024 fiscal year, BABA produced $25.38 billion in EBITDA and $20.84 billion in free cash flow (FCF), which continues to keep them flush with cash that can be utilized for future growth.

BABA has amassed a tremendous cash position that sets them up for future success. They finished the 2024 fiscal year with $34.37 billion in cash on hand, with another $36.42 billion in short-term investments. BABA has an additional $8.3 billion in equity investments and another $58.73 billion in long-term investments. In total, BABA has $137.82 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet, which is 71.23% of its current market cap. There is only $19.64 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet, with another $1.77 billion in short-term borrowings. When I back out the debt, BABA still has $116.42 billion in liquidity on the balance sheet between cash and investments, which is more than 50% of the market cap. Putting the risk factors aside for a moment, if you believe the numbers are genuine, then you're getting a company that has $116.42 billion in cash and investments net of its debt on the balance sheet and, generates $130.35 billion in revenue, and produces $25.38 billion in EBITDA.

BABA is utilizing its cash to make strategic investments and reward shareholders through its capital allocation plan. While BABA is focusing on cloud, A.I., and its digital offerings, the board has approved a $1 cash dividend in 2024 with an additional $0.66 dividend from the proceeds it generated on its financial investments. Between dividends and repurchases, BABA expects to return $16.5 billion to shareholders in 2024. BABA's capital allocation is expected to grow by 23.13% YoY as they have finished 3 consecutive years of buybacks. BABA has repurchased 11.04% of the shares outstanding since the close of their 2021 fiscal year, and they are estimating an additional $12.5 billion will be used for repurchases in 2024. I think that this is validation that the numbers are real, considering its difficult to pay dividends and repurchase stock when you don't have cash on hand.

From a valuation perspective, BABA is still the cheapest name in big tech. BABA is trading at 9.53 times 2024 earnings and is expected to grow its EPS by 24.91% over the next 2 years. When I look at the Magnificent Seven excluding Tesla (TSLA), none of these company's trade at less than 20 times their 2024 earnings. BABA is trading at an even deeper discount, looking forward to 2026, when investors can pay 7.63 times their expected 2026 earnings. Over the next 3 years, BABA is expected to generate $27.74 in EPS which is 35.38% of their share price. At this pace, BABA can earn more EPS than what shares are trading for over the next decade and investors are paying less than 8 times their 2026 earnings. This provides the ability for BABA to invest in startups to advance their A.I. offerings, open new data centers to expand their cloud infrastructure availability, and continue to return a large amount of capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. BABA isn't a company in decline, and it's trading at a cheaper valuation than tobacco company's considering Altria Group (MO) trades at 8.4 times their 2026 earnings. The valuation compared to the rest of big tech looks like deep value, considering it's the largest cloud infrastructure provider in China. As China's economy grows their demand for cloud infrastructure and A.I. solutions should increase, and BABA could be a hidden gem as a frontrunner for these solutions.

Conclusion

China stocks have been punished for years, and BABA is no exception. Shares are cheaper today than when they went IPO back in 2014 despite growing their revenue by almost 10x since then. Shares of BABA have lost roughly -74.69% of their value since reaching $309.81 in 2020 but it looks like BABA may finally establish a bottom. I think BABA is a deep-value opportunity as investors can get shares at a $193.48 billion valuation when BABA has $137.82 billion in cash and investments on its balance sheet and $116.42 billion in liquidity after its debt is backed out. BABA is trading at 9.53 times 2024 earnings and is expected to grow its EPS by 24.91% over the next 2 years. If the investments China is making in its economy materialize how I believe it will, BABA could be a tremendous opportunity as investors are getting a cash-rich company that is allocating billions in dividends and buybacks to shareholders while producing over $130 billion in revenue and tens of billions in profitability.