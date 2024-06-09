Anastasia Yakovleva

Last month, leading offshore driller Valaris reported Q1/2024 results handily above expectations, mostly due to improved revenue efficiency.

Revenues also benefited from the drillship VALARIS-DS 8 commencing its contract with Petrobras (PBR) offshore Brazil during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $54 million was also well above management's guidance of $30 million to $40 million, while capital expenditures of $151 million and G&A expenses of $27 million were in line with expectations:

However, Adjusted EBITDA margin remained weak and cash flow continues to be pressured by elevated capital expenditures:

Valaris finished the quarter with $494 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, down from $621 million at the end of last year. The company's $375 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

Valaris did not buy back any shares during the first quarter and with free cash flow for the year likely to be negative again, near-term repurchase activity is likely to be limited.

That said, on the conference call, management stated that the company is expected to generate "meaningful and sustained free cash flow in 2025 and beyond" and reiterated its intent "to return all future free cash flow to shareholders unless there is a better or more value accretive use for it".

Backlog of $4.0 billion reached a new recovery high and was up by 2.5% sequentially as customers exercised priced options for the drillships VALARIS DS-9 and VALARIS DS-17, as well as the jackup rig VALARIS Stavanger.

In addition, BP (BP) agreed to extend the management contracts for its platforms Mad Dog and Thunder Horse in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by three years, with an estimated total contract value of $259 million.

Perhaps most notably, Valaris managed to secure a 13-well contract offshore Angola for the standard duty jackup rig VALARIS 144 at an estimated "clean" dayrate of approximately $190,000, one of the highest rates awarded for standard jackup rigs in recent years. The rig was previously working for Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of just 87,000.

However, with the new contract scheduled to commence in April 2025 and approximately 140 days required for contract preparation, special periodic survey and mobilization to Angola, the rig is likely to sit idle for the next several months.

Moreover, the company has received a contract suspension notice for the jackup rig VALARIS 92 which will take effect in Q1/2025 thus resulting in a backlog reduction of $35 million.

Lastly, ARO Drilling, Valaris' 50:50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) terminated the bareboat charter contract for the jackup rig VALARIS 143 after Saudi Aramco decided to suspend the contract.

Outlook

The company expects to incur approximately $30 million in incremental capex for VALARIS 144 this year and raised its capital expenditure guidance accordingly. Otherwise, there have been no changes to full-year expectations:

On the conference call, management stated that achieving the midpoint of the full year Adjusted EBITDA range would require securing some additional work for the drillship VALARIS DS-10 and the semi-submersible rig VALARIS DPS-5.

For the second quarter, management guided for a revenue range of $580-$600 million, above current consensus expectations of $569 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to almost double sequentially to a range of $85-$105 million.

However, given up to $110 million in projected capital expenditures and considering the semi-annual $46 million interest payment on the company's 2030 Senior Notes, free cash flow is likely to be substantially negative again.

Market Commentary

Despite the recent lull in contracting activity, management remained very positive on the outlook for the floater market:

We see positive signs from the leading indicators of offshore rig demand with global upstream CapEx and offshore FIDs, both expected to see strong growth through 2026. The floater market continues to improve. With the contracted benign environment float account increasing to its highest point since late 2016. We are also seeing increased contract durations with new drill fixtures signed so far this year averaging more than two years of term for the first time since 2014. The growth in opportunities with longer durations as well as increased lead times between contract award and commencement are both supportive of a sustained up cycle. (...) We anticipate contract awards for the programs currently being tendered will pick up pace over the remainder of the year.

On the jackup front, Saudi Aramco's recent decision to suspend no less than 22 jackup rigs is expected to result in some near-term pressure on dayrates. On a more positive note, management is seeing an improvement in the North Sea market, which has been lagging other regions in recent years.

Active utilization for both drillships and jackup rigs remains high, with benign environment semi-submersible rigs lagging behind:

Valuation and Price Target

Assuming contracting activity picking back up and dayrates remaining at least stable, 2025 should be the year of earnings inflection for all major industry players, including Valaris. The company's Q1 results have not resulted in any changes to estimates:

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating and $92 price target based on an assigned multiple of 6x projected 2025 EV/Adjusted EBITDA.

Bottom Line

Valaris reported better-than-expected Q1 results and provided Q2 guidance above expectations. However, cash flows remain pressured by elevated capital expenditures and the company will have to secure additional work to achieve the midpoint of management's full-year Adjusted EBITDA range.

With earnings and cash flows expected to increase very substantially in 2025 and beyond, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating with an unchanged price target of $92.

I would also encourage investors to take a look at offshore support vessel provider Tidewater Inc. (TDW) to get an impression of how the market tends to value offshore oil service stocks once the true earnings power of a company becomes more visible: