Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it. - philosopher George Santayana

It's easy to get swept up in the tech wave again. Companies are posting excellent results, economic strength is defying many prognosticators, and the market is pushing all-time highs on the back of soaring companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT). Actually, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple (AAPL) make up 20% of the entire value of the S&P 500. Crazy!

Many other companies, like Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), benefit from the AI boom. Arm is one of my favorite companies now, but I sold a large percentage of my holdings. Here's why I love the company, why I sold the stock, and the price I will dive back in.

The Nvidia Effect

Nvidia has truly powered the market, and it has large coattails. Its data center revenue growth is astounding, with 427% year-over-year (YOY) growth last quarter to $22.6 billion. The addressable market is massive and growing, and its competitors face a steep climb. However, the recent stock price climb stretched the valuation to a forward P/E well over 40. Some of this may be due to excitement over the stock split, which should make intelligent investors cautious.

Even with tremendous results, fatigue will eventually set in. Investors who buy going into a stock split often get victimized as other investors take profits soon after. If Nvidia stock swoons, many other AI stocks will fall as well. This is a textbook example of being fearful when others are greedy.

Arm Holdings is a Tremendous Company

Arm is a unique company in the semiconductor space, and this uniqueness makes it an attractive investment. Arm doesn't manufacture semiconductors. It designs the "architecture" for chips and licenses it to others to produce.

Revenue comes from royalties and license fees. But the key here is that Arm doesn't have tremendous capital expenditures (CapEx) for foundries and equipment like semiconductor manufacturers. In this way, its business model is much more closely linked to software companies-high gross margin, recurring revenue, and little CapEx. This business model makes companies like Microsoft, CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Palantir (PLTR) attractive. They are cash flow machines, and the high gross margins mean leverage at scale.

Consider this: Arm has a 95% gross margin, while the globe's leading semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), is just over 50%.

Data by YCharts

As shown below, Arm's free cash flow margin outpaces TSM's 29% to 20%.

Data by YCharts

But wait! This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison. Exactly! Arm makes more money when the semiconductor market booms but has little of the pesky overhead associated with manufacturing. Arm's CapEx is less than 3% of revenue over the last twelve months.

Another terrific part of Arm's business model is its ability to earn revenue on prior designs. New use cases don't cannibalize older models, as shown below.

Legacy royalties are nearly all profit.

The stock price has more than doubled since the IPO as a result:

Data by YCharts

And this is a problem. I sold almost my entire position recently. Here's why.

Is Arm Holdings Overvalued?

Artificial intelligence spending ushered in a new tech boom. While there may not be an overarching bubble, there are stocks that have swelled too much. If similar periods (2021, the recent example) taught us anything, it's that valuations still matter and patience really is a virtue.

Since Arm's margins are aligned with software companies, I'll use this as a comparison. By any reasonable measure, it is significantly overvalued.

The price-to-sales ratio is over 40 and over 35 based on next year's estimates.

Data by YCharts

Even high-flyers like Palantir and CrowdStrike would blush at this valuation as both are under 27 currently and near 20 on a forward basis, as depicted below:

Data by YCharts

The story is the same when measured on cash flow, as you can see below.

Data by YCharts

Arm guides for $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion in sales this fiscal year (18% to 27% growth), but this may not be enough to justify the current stock price.

Arm's current market cap is $142 billion. Because of my affinity for the business model and confidence in the company, I will start accumulating a larger position if it gets closer to 20 times sales. Based on the high end of this fiscal year's guidance, this would be a market cap of $82 billion or a share price just shy of $80 per share.

Arm Holdings deserves a premium valuation because it is a premium company; however, the current price is too rich for me. I held on to a small position, profited off the rest, and will look for a significant dip to dive back in.