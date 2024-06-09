RealPeopleGroup

Well over a year ago now, in February 2023, I wrote an article that took a rather neutral stance on The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Leading up to that point, shares of the business had taken a beating, and this was in spite of the fact that fundamental performance was relatively strong, which was driven by robust demand. Compared to other enterprises in this kind of space, however, shares looked quite pricey. So because of this mixed picture, I decided to take a more cautious approach and rate it a ‘hold’.

When I assign a company a ‘hold’ rating, it is my statement that shares are unlikely to generate performance that is materially different from what the broader market should see over a comparable window of time. And sure enough, Gorman-Rupp ended up following my expectations. While the S&P 500 is up 30.9% since then, shares of this business have seen upside of about 25%. Fast-forward to today, and the situation is changing. Financial performance is mixed, with the most recent revenue figures provided by management coming in weaker than they did one year earlier. But profits and cash flows are all over the map, while backlog is on the decline. Relative to similar enterprises, shares now look attractively priced. But because of how complex the situation remains, I still don't think it's right to upgrade the business just yet.

Not ready for an upgrade

For those not familiar with Gorman-Rupp, it's probably a wise idea to discuss what the business is engaged in. Primarily, it's focused on producing and selling pumps and pump systems that are used in water, wastewater, construction, agriculture, fire protection, and other areas. This is the kind of business that I would normally be drawn to. The more unique but boring and enterprises, the more interested in it I become. But as I stated already, I cannot yet become optimistic about shares outperforming the broader market.

There are a couple of reasons why this is. For starters, we have financial performance. On the positive side, from 2022 to 2023, sales for the business came in quite strong. Revenue of $659.5 million ended up being 26.6% above the $521 million reported one year earlier. This move higher was driven by strength in a number of key markets for the company. Most notably, industrial sales jumped by 35.9% from $100.8 million to $137 million. According to management, this was driven in large part by the inclusion of a full year of operations for Fill-Rite that the company acquired. However, strong demand in the industrial space also pushed organic revenue up by $14.2 million.

To be clear, growth for the company during that window of time was broad-based. Fire revenue, for instance, jumped by 18.6% from $121 million to $143.6 million. Management attributed this to strong domestic commercial construction activities. As the image above illustrates, other parts of the company also performed quite well. A review of the company's financial results suggests that increased investments in infrastructure, particularly commercial construction activities, we're responsible for much of the strength.

With revenue rising, profits followed suit. Net income more than tripled from $11.2 million to $35 million. The company's bottom line was aided tremendously by an improvement in gross profit margin from 25.1% to 29.8%. Management attributed 380 basis points of this improvement to a reduction in the cost of materials, with a 110 basis point improvement coming from price increases that the company imposed upon its customers. Other profitability metrics moved higher also. Operating cash flow surged from $13.7 million to $98.2 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a more modest increase from $61.6 million to $78.9 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the firm jumped from $88.7 million to $121.7 million.

If this was where the firm's nice track record ended, I would probably upgrade the stock. However, for the first quarter of 2024, results started to shift in a negative way. Revenue of $159.3 million came in slightly below the $160.5 million. This was in spite of a $2.8 million, or 16.1%, increase associated with municipal end markets. Most of the pain came from the fire category, with revenue plunging 10.6% from $36.1 million to $32.3 million. Management attributed this to the decision of customers to delay shipments. If this is true, we should see a turnaround in sales in subsequent quarters. But until then, we don't know what the end result will be.

Net income still rose year over year, climbing from $6.5 million to $7.9 million. Once again, the company's gross profit margin was a source of strength. It grew from 28.4% to 30.4%. The vast majority of that improvement came from a decrease in the cost of materials, just as was the case in 2023 and its entirety compared to 2022. However, other profitability metrics were mixed. Operating cash flow fell from $18.6 million to $10.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, we would get a modest improvement from $17.6 million to $18.5 million. On the other hand, EBITDA for the company pulled back slightly from $28.4 million to $28.2 million.

Using the historical results from the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, valuing the company is not difficult at all. In the chart above, you can see how shares are currently priced. Relative to earnings, I would still say that shares are expensive. But when it comes to the other profitability metrics, the picture isn't bad. In fact, as the table below illustrates, Gorman-Rupp is now cheap compared to similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five companies I compared it to are cheaper than it. But this number drops to one of the five when using the other two profitability metrics.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Gorman-Rupp Company 24.9 11.1 10.2 Mueller Industries (MLI) 11.4 8.8 6.3 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 24.8 20.6 15.9 Crane Company (CR) 38.9 38.2 24.8 Enpro (NPO) 159.2 16.3 23.0 Standex International (SXI) 26.7 18.9 15.6 Click to enlarge

In arriving at my decision to keep the company rated a ‘hold’, one metric that proved useful was backlog. In the chart below, you can see what this figure has been for some select timeframes. From 2022 to 2023, backlog fell from $267.4 million to $218.1 million. And even from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, backlog dropped from $270.6 million to $234.2 million. This is a worrisome trend, simply because it suggests that some weakness might lie ahead.

Even though I don't think shares are the most attractive at the moment, this doesn't mean that I dislike the company from an operational standpoint. In fact, I really do like the firm. My only problem is that financial results are mixed and this creates undesirable amounts of uncertainty. If shares were trading at multiples that would be in the single digits, I would probably be more optimistic. But that's clearly not the case. In the long run though, I do believe that the company will probably do quite well for itself. It certainly has come a long way in recent years.

For starters, as the image above illustrates, management has done well to reward shareholders as time has gone on. Particularly, dividends being paid out by the company have grown tremendously. In fact, the firm has increased its cash dividend payout for 51 consecutive years now. And for 297 quarters, or just over 74 years, the company has consistently paid out a dividend. It takes a solid company to achieve this kind of consistency and growth. In addition to this, as the image below illustrates, the company has done this while also reducing leverage. Back in the second quarter of 2022 when Gorman-Rupp acquired Fill-Rite, the net leverage ratio for the business came in at 4.9. That number as of the end of the first quarter of this year is down to 3.3. In all likelihood, the company can continue to lower this as time goes on. Continued leverage reduction, combined with growing cash returns to shareholders, is most certainly viewed upon in a favorable light by the investment community. And it is the hallmark of a healthy business.

Takeaway

As things stand, I believe that Gorman-Rupp is a fine business. But at this point in time, there are too many reasons for me to be cautious. Even though shares look attractively priced relative to similar firms, the recent mixed financial results are discouraging. Declining backlog is also a problem. If these things change, my mindset on the matter could change as well. But out of an abundance of caution, I think that keeping the business rated a ‘hold’ is not a bad idea.