10-12% Annual Returns? Why Cummins Could Be Your Next Dividend Champion

Jun. 09, 2024 11:23 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cummins has consistently achieved double-digit annual returns and dividend growth in a cyclical industry.
  • Since January 2004, CMI shares have returned 17.6% annually, outperforming the S&P 500.
  • Despite a decline in manufacturing demand, Cummins' shares have risen 11% since February 8, showcasing its resilience.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Cummins Inc. Indianapolis Location I

jetcityimage

Introduction

Building a business is tough. Building a stock-listed company with consistent dividend growth and double-digit annual returns is even harder. Doing this in a cyclical industry takes things to a whole new level.

Essentially, there are three major

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.36K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE, CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News