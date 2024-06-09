jetcityimage

Introduction

Building a business is tough. Building a stock-listed company with consistent dividend growth and double-digit annual returns is even harder. Doing this in a cyclical industry takes things to a whole new level.

Essentially, there are three major machinery companies on my radar that have done this:

Deere & Company (DE).

Caterpillar (CAT).

Cummins ( NYSE: CMI , the star of this article.

Since January 2004, CMI shares have returned 17.6% annually!

This includes the Great Financial Crisis, the 2015/2016 manufacturing recession, and the pandemic.

Since January 2010, CMI has generated a total return of 741%, beating the impressive 526% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin!

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, CMI was also one of the first industrial stocks I started covering on Seeking Alpha.

Many years ago, I was already fascinated by this well-diversified business model, which came with fantastic relationships with some of the world's largest truck/machinery producers.

As we live in a highly complex globalized world where power/influence has increasingly shifted to suppliers, Cummins has put itself in a fantastic position to benefit from both secular and cyclical growth.

My most recent article on this company was written on February 8, when I went with the title "The Power Play: Cummins' Path To More Than 10% Annual Returns."

Since then, shares are up 11%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 400 basis points.

This is a remarkable performance, as cyclical indicators indicate a failure of U.S. manufacturing demand to recover.

As reported by Bloomberg on June 3, the ISM Manufacturing Index is back below 50 (the neutral line), with a steep decline in new orders.

Bloomberg

This is what a respondent from the machinery industry said:

Backlog is dwindling as we get caught up on orders; new orders are not coming in as robust as the backlog is going down. Inflation continues to be a problem with pricing of raw material and interest rates. We expect a flat rest of calendar year 2024, especially given that it’s a presidential election year. - Via Bloomberg

In this article, I'll update my bull case using the company's latest earnings, its Investor Day, and other relevant developments impacting the demand for heavy machinery.

So, let's get to it!

Between Cyclical Headwinds And Long-Term Tailwinds

As I wrote in my prior article, Cummins is a highly diversified producer of engines and related products, which services a wide range of customers, including on-road transportation, mining, agriculture, and construction.

Cummins Inc.

This includes some of the world's largest producers, covering every continent in the world.

Cummins Inc.

As the Bloomberg chart earlier in this article showed, manufacturing sentiment has been struggling since 2022. Since then, it has been below the neutral 50 line, almost without interruption.

In the first quarter of this year, we saw some of that in the company's earnings, although the company continued to do quite well.

Despite a 5% decline in industry production of heavy-duty trucks, Cummins' unit sales remained strong, with significant gains in the medium-duty truck market, where sales increased by 22%.

Moreover, the company's power generation revenues in North America surged by 21%, which was driven by strong demand from data centers and mission-critical applications.

On top of that, international revenues benefitted from strong construction and power generation equipment sales.

Cummins Inc.

Looking forward to the remainder of this year, the company has provided a good outlook, as it expects revenue to decline by 2% to 5%. In light of economic challenges, that's a good outlook.

Moreover, the company has increased its guidance for North American heavy truck sales and expects ongoing growth in the power generation market, with at least 10% growth.

Cummins Inc.

It also sees higher margins. The guidance hike wasn't big, but given ongoing inflationary headwinds, I'm quite happy to see even a minor upside adjustment in this environment.

Generally speaking, the mix of cyclical headwinds in engines and components and favorable secular growth supporting distribution and power systems makes sense, providing the company with necessary headwinds in a very challenging environment.

Cummins Inc.

This brings me to the next major part of this article.

Dividends & Buybacks

With that said, I also need to mention the separation of the filtration business, Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU), which has been a standalone public company for more than a year.

According to the company, this separation through a tax-free exchange of shares reduced the company's outstanding share count by 5.6 million.

This had a meaningful contribution to the 26% decline in outstanding shares over the past ten years, which helped the company boost the per-share value of its business.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, CMI pays a very reliable dividend.

After hiking its dividend by 7% on July 12, 2023, it currently pays $1.68 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 2.5%.

This dividend is protected by a subdued payout ratio of 35%. It has an 8.1% five-year CAGR and a history of 18 consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

Although a 2.5% yield is not spectacular, CMI has found a fantastic balance of dividend growth and buybacks, reporting consistently elevated dividend growth while maintaining a subdued payout ratio.

Given how cyclical CMI's business is, this is something I'm quite impressed by.

It also helps that the company has an A-rated balance sheet with a sub-1x leverage ratio, which means it does not need to prioritize debt reduction over cash distribution.

Cummins Is Very Upbeat About Its Future

So far, in this article, we have discussed the company's decent performance in light of challenges and favorable shareholder distributions.

What we haven't discussed is its longer-term outlook.

Last month, the company held its Analyst/Investor Day, which included a number of comments I want to share with you.

On a long-term basis, the company is working on a "Destination Zero" strategy, which aims to balance investments in traditional engines and zero-emission technologies through its Accelera business.

So far, Accelera hasn't been very relevant (with all due respect) due to its small size. In 1Q24, this segment did less than $100 million in sales, with a $100 million loss in EBITDA.

This strategy of slowly adapting makes sense, as I expect the traditional engine market to remain relevant for many more decades. Rushing next-gen technologies could be a mistake, as some companies have found out the hard way in recent years.

Car companies, for example, are increasingly focused on hybrids instead of pure-play e-mobility.

To add some color to these developments, the company expects Accelera to break even in 2027, with the potential to generate between $3 and $9 billion in revenue in 2030.

Cummins Inc.

In general, the company is more upbeat about its business than it was two years ago. I added emphasis to the quote below.

[...] we are raising our financial outlook for 2030. We are increasing our base business revenue outlook to be $39 billion to $42 billion, and that's up $6 billion to $7 billion from what we shared 2 years ago. We are also increasing our projections for cash flow from operations to be up $5 billion to greater than $35 billion in our base business. And we're committing to an incremental EBITDA growth of 25% compared to the 20% that we had previously shared. - CMI 2024 Analyst/Investor Day

In general, these favorable numbers are supported by diversification, including the rebranded HELM (high efficiency, low emissions, multi-fuel) engine platforms and the integration of Meritor's powertrain solutions.

These deals enhance its product portfolio and allow the company to offer high-efficiency diesel engines that are able to transition to alternate fuels like natural gas and hydrogen.

Essentially, the company owns an increasing part of a truck's critical parts, so to speak, which makes it an increasingly important supplier for OEMs.

Cummins Inc.

Speaking of OEMs, the company has joint ventures for battery cell manufacturing and partnerships with companies like Daimler and Isuzu. It also works with companies like Walmart (WMT) and Chevron (CVX) to promote natural gas solutions.

Financially speaking, the company expects that higher revenues and margins lead to a boost to at least $5.0 billion in 2030 operating cash flow.

The midpoint of its 2030 guidance implies a CAGR of 5%.

Cummins Inc.

EPS is expected to compound at no less than 7% through 2030, supported by buybacks and all aforementioned growth drivers.

When adding its 2.5% dividend yield, we get an annual return outlook of roughly 10-12% (EPS growth + dividend), excluding any valuation changes.

Cummins Inc.

Please note that the company's sales guidance is mainly based on organic growth.

Valuation

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, we see that CMI is expected to report a 5% EPS contraction this year. Given the challenging economic environment, that makes sense.

However, in both 2024 and 2025, the company is expected to see 14% EPS growth.

FAST Graphs

This bodes well for its valuation, as the stock trades at a blended P/E ratio of 14.1x, in line with its 20-year average.

This implies a fair stock price of $340, 25% above its current price.

It also suggests a 10-12% annual return, which would be in line with the longer-term outlook based on the company's EPS guidance and well-protected dividend.

If I did not have so much industrial exposure already, including DE and CAT, I would be looking to buy CMI, as it provides well-diversified industrial exposure with customers in all major sectors that rely on engines - with increasing exposure to growth markets like data centers.

However, given economic uncertainty, I would not jump in with a full position at these levels.

I believe gradual investing is the way to go.

If economic growth in cyclical areas continues to go down, investors will likely be average down in the months ahead. If the stock takes off, investors have a foot in the door.

Takeaway

Cummins is a powerhouse in the machinery sector, consistently delivering impressive returns despite regular economic volatility.

I believe the company's diversified business model and strong relationships with major producers position it well for both cyclical and secular growth.

Even with a challenging market outlook, Cummins' focus on innovation, like its "Destination Zero" strategy and solid financial health support its resilience.

With a reliable dividend and strategic buybacks, Cummins continues to show its commitment to shareholders, making it a compelling long-term investment for investors seeking industrial exposure.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Performance : Cummins has delivered fantastic returns, with 17.6% annual growth since 2004.

: Cummins has delivered fantastic returns, with 17.6% annual growth since 2004. Diversified Business Model : The company's diversified portfolio, covering everything from heavy-duty trucks to power generation, provides resilience and secular growth in emerging industries.

: The company's diversified portfolio, covering everything from heavy-duty trucks to power generation, provides resilience and secular growth in emerging industries. Solid Financials : With a reliable dividend, strategic buybacks, and an A-rated balance sheet, CMI will likely remain a great place for dividend growth for many years to come.

: With a reliable dividend, strategic buybacks, and an A-rated balance sheet, CMI will likely remain a great place for dividend growth for many years to come. Future Growth: The "Destination Zero" strategy and partnerships for next-gen technologies position Cummins for sustained growth, as it adapts to a more sustainable industry.

Cons: