AMD: Markets Underestimate The Potential For TAM Penetration/Expansion

Uttam Dey
Summary

  • AMD is projected to gain market share from Nvidia in 2024 and has strong growth potential in the AI chip market, at least until FY26.
  • Maturity and evolution of ML models expected from this year onwards will aid in TAM penetration. Advanced Micro Devices now expects $4 billion from the sales of MI300 series AI chips alone.
  • AMD’s product roadmap in Computex 2024 and the switch to annual release cycles to put AMD in a better position to compete with Nvidia.
  • The company’s stock is a bargain given its project revenue ramp and its 43x forward PE.

AMD Ryzen 3700X CPU in technician fingers, above a motherboard, part of a custom PC build.

Investment Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been lagging the overall semiconductor complex of stocks so far in 2024, performing in line with the broader markets and delivering a ~14%, marginally higher than the 12% YTD performance

Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley technology enthusiast & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

