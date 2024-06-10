How To Trade Double Whammy Wednesday; CPI And FOMC Meeting

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PCE inflation measure met expectations, leading to a rally in the market and less fear of tightening. There is a tone of complacency that could get disrupted.
  • May employment data exceeded expectations, setting up the possibility of a sell-off going into an unusual day when both the CPI and the FOMC decision are revealed.
  • In preparation, I will set up hedges Monday morning and close them out Tuesday afternoon. Also, what happens on Wednesday will dictate my setup for the rest of the week.
Boxing Match

OwenPrice

The last inflation-related measure PCE met expectations

Market participants didn't show fear of the PCE before the reveal and were right. We had a bit of a rally in the aftermath. I believe the consensus is that inflation is coming down, albeit

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
30.07K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. I write about the overall market and how I see where it is going. If I happen to write you should do such and such, it's meant as a note to myself, and not financial advice. I hope that what I write about is thought-provoking. Since these are short-term projections I may end up doing something entirely different this week if the circumstances change.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

