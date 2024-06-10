Preferreds Weekly Review: New Issuance In An Attractive Bond Sector

primeimages

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of May.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds had a good week and a good month, with most sectors finishing in the green. May was the sixth up month in the last seven for the asset class.

Systematic Income

Yields have mostly range-traded this year at a bit under 7%.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Spreads continue to trade at very tight levels - a common theme across the broader income space.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Market Themes

BDC Main Street (MAIN) is issuing $300m of 6.5% bonds due 2027. Apart from the issuance itself, which is nice to see, what's interesting here are two features of the new bond.

One, the bond is fairly short-maturity at 3 years, at the shorter end of the typical 3-5 year BDC bond range. Bonds of comparable quality tend to be significantly longer-dated. Investment-grade corporate bonds have a duration in the high single digits on average, or roughly double that of the typical BDC bond.

Because the yield curve is inverted, shorter-dated bonds tend to have higher yields, all else equal. For instance, MAIN is paying 0.15-0.25% more than it would have had to if it issued a 5-year bond. In short, the shorter maturity profile of the relatively high-quality BDC bonds provides investors with higher yields in the current environment (not to mention lower interest rate exposure).

The second interesting feature of the bond is its make-whole provision. This is not uncommon in the BDC space but uncommon in the broader corporate bond space. This means that if the company calls the bond early, it has to pay back the future coupons, appropriately discounted. The discounting is usually done at a spread below the company’s market spread. In other words, if the bond is called, it is likely to be called at a price above the market price of the bond but below the price where the coupons are simply valued as risk-free.

Because this feature is favorable to bondholders in case of redemption (versus the traditional call), the yield on the bond is less than it would be in a more traditional call structure, such as where the bond can simply be redeemed at par. At the same time, there is a small chance of an unexpected windfall for holders if the company decides to redeem the bond, such as if it needs to deleverage or if it wants to opportunistically replace the bond with another instrument.

This is the second bond the company issued this year. Interestingly, MAIN issued a 6.95% 2029 bond in January - a 5-year bond that is likely to go to repay the 5.2% bond maturing this year. The 6.5% 2027 bond use of proceeds mentions repayment of the credit facility, which makes sense as the interest on the facilities is north of 7%. This replacement of credit facilities with bonds is one way companies are managing the rise in interest expense from bond refinancings (i.e. replacing the 5.2% bond with a 6.95% bond, etc.). There is a limit to this, however, as few BDCs will want to fully replace their floating-rate secured facilities with bonds.

We continue to like the BDC baby bond sector for a number of reasons. This includes the strong performance of book values in the sector, particularly relative to other investment company sectors such as mortgage REITs or many CEFs. Two, the companies are subject to the asset coverage requirements of the Investment Company Act unlike, say, mortgage REITs. And three, most BDCs have on average half of their liability profile in secured financing - instruments like repo or bank facilities which sit ahead of unsecured bonds. This is in contrast to mortgage REITs where secured financing is much larger than bonds in a typical capital structure. In the sector, we like bonds like HTFC, OXSQZ, TRINZ, all of which are trading at yields around 8% or higher.