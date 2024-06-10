LawrenceSawyer/E+ via Getty Images

As many know, Sam Zell was famously called the "grave dancer" for his strategy of profiting from distressed real estate, and he once cautioned:

"He who dances closest to the graves always has to be careful he doesn't fall in."

The billionaire investor passed away earlier this year, and he was well known to many REIT investors as he created three REITs, including Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Equity LifeStyle (ELS), and Equity Office, which Zell sold to Blackstone (BX) in 2006.

Today, we decided to focus on Equity Residential, which has become a solid buy for us.

Due to the higher interest rates we're currently experiencing, most REITs are trading somewhat below or at the very least on par with what we would consider fair value.

Some are trading even quite far below that.

On a weekly basis, we do try to cover the best of these opportunities.

Equity Residential has an A-rating, it has over 4.1% yield, and it has low debt (Sub-45% long-term debt/cap).

In short, it has everything that we believe makes a REIT "great" in these times, and it could be a worthy investment for you, provided you have the patience to ride this one out until it normalizes fully.

EQR isn't the cheapest REIT on the market today.

But the company is still worth looking at, and a worthy potential "BUY".

Let's look at why that is.

Equity Residential - Plenty to like!

EQR is a multifamily REIT, meaning attractive properties in the housing and residential space.

The company is undervalued compared to historicals and benefits from the overall undersupply of housing and strong demand for rental housing - and this is a demand trend that we can confirm statistically.

The company is not risk-free exactly - its profile and assets do come with some caveats, and these are important to be aware of prior to investment.

EQR is worth looking at, and "good" because it's an A-rated REIT with over 4.1% yield that also comes with a 3-5% growth estimate.

The company expects to deliver higher-end guidance range results for the 2024E results, as communicated less than 3 days ago in this article, due to a number of factors including but not limited to:

Sustained high demand above expectations across currently almost all markets.

Pricing recovery in markets on the east and west coast, with continued west coast recovery as well.

Same-store expenses and CapEx levels trending instead toward the normalized lower levels of the range, which surprised me as well.

To this comes the company's very strong balance sheet, which you are already aware of. This combination of factors leads us to a very positive trend here.

EQR IR

To remind you, EQR does have a bit of bad debt left, and this is one of the primary factors we continue to look at to improve here.

But overall pricing trends are recovering, even on the West Coast.

EQR IR

We can look especially at these two examples to see these trends.

Seattle is in a gloomy sort of trend in many respects, and 4Q23 saw some of the worst trends in leasing, but the blended rates have been recovering.

Physical occupancy is also trending up above 96.2% as of May, and there are some reasons to be slightly positive (including investments to the waterfront of nearly $700M).

There's no denying that the West Coast and some of these cities like Seattle or SF have a lot of things to improve, but we remain at our stance that it's too early to "count them out".

The desire for change is confirmed by recent elections, won by business-friendly candidates with a focus on public safety.

SF is in a not-dissimilar place.

The city received 40% of all VC tech funding for 2023, and improvements are happening here as well, with similar occupancy rates and a robust overall market lacking, if anything, some pricing power at this moment.

Cities and areas across the US have been "counted out" previously, the most famous we would say being NYC, but have come back.

We believe the same thing will happen to most areas on the West Coast, in time. And this is where investing in EQR will have paid off.

Here is the company's current 2024E guidance.

EQR IR

Investing in EQR or anything on the West Coast at this time is the essence of "going against the grain", as some would say - almost 300 communities with just south of 80,000 apartment units in 12 markets make up the fundamentals of this attractive REIT

And we would like to remind you that an 11% CAGR in TSR since IPO makes the company a market outperformed, despite recent overall trends.

With over $30B of EV, and over $1B of annually paid-out dividends, this is a shareholder-focused, qualitative REIT.

Those who go firmly against the company should have clear reasons, and while some underlying reasons now exist for concern, worry really isn't in the cards for me - if the price is right.

EQR IR

Like most of these REITs we invest in, including Camden (CPT) and Mid-America (MAA), the company caters to affluent residents across its portfolio areas.

You can also see on the map where these affluent renters are more likely to be - which is along the coasts and the south, rather than the north.

Overall, the profile of the individual that rents this sort of unit is very similar across every single one of these companies - early 30s, very good job and income with very low unemployment.

It's an attractive target audience.

The challenge for EQR becomes maintaining a lower overhead/expenses while maintaining good rents, and for the time being, this seems to work - especially for EQR.

EQR IR

Challenges we would look for with EQR would really be focused on further deterioration of target markets or increases in bad debt.

Things like the housing markets, and starts, those are national and are currently in favor not only of EQR, but for most REITs "doing this", and with this sort of overall business plan.

And, this company's historical trends do speak for themselves.

Let's look at current trends in earnings and upside and how those influence valuation, and where this company could go.

Equity Residential - No longer "cheap", but still a decent upside

When we last reviewed the company, it was actually cheap.

That is no longer the case.

The company's typical 5-year average comes to around 20-22x P/FFO, which is the range for most premium Residential REITs, of which EQR is one.

The company's A-credit and other fundamental characteristics make other considerations almost impossible to us, and we welcome arguments to the contrary as to why you would consider the company worth "less".

However, we would remind you as to the recovery we see in the West Coast markets prior to making that sort of argument.

The upside we see for EQR is slimmer than before.

At the 20-year average, the company now is slated to return around 11-12% per year, which technically is below what we typically look for in an investment.

However, these businesses, like CPT and MAA, as well as AvalonBay (AVB) and Essex (ESS) are good enough to where we would allow for them to trade both at a premium and return less than the 15% (provided we get 10-12%) in exchange for the high levels of safety provided from each here.

This valuation means that the company has an upside to, at most, around 12% annually with the current forecast, and a PT of around $77/share, which also will be our updated share price for EQR from the last article.

We believe this share price/valuation target takes into consideration both the potential challenges, while not discounting too much for the upsides and the reversal we're seeing at this time.

One of the core questions is if this presents a more attractive investment opportunity than, say, MAA or CPT.

To this, we would have to say "No".

EQR presents a diversification opportunity for those like us, that are already at a peak investment level in those companies.

But if you were to straight compare these businesses, then the unvarnished truth is that something like MAA presents a logically better opportunity than EQR.

MAA has a higher current yield, it trades at a lower AFFO Multiple, and it has lower debt.

The only upside to EQR is the lack of a "-" at the A-rating in credit, where MAA is a smidge lower than EQR.

MAA also has a higher historical accuracy ratio for its earnings, owing to the lack of exposure to the West Coast compared to EQR, which was part of why EQR missed forecasts during and around the time of COVID-19.

So, this puts into context and relationship the importance of looking at what is available to everyone for investing - and it's the reason why our other weekly article this week is actually one of MAA - because the company is "better" if you don't already own MAA to the max, and to showcase how we go about "contrasting and comparing" here.

So, with regard to EQR - it's attractive, it's a "BUY", and it has solid upside, yield, and fundamentals.

FAST Graphs

Thesis

Equity Residential is by far one of the best-rated and most qualitative, high-yielding non-sunbelt multifamily residential out there. It offers A-rating, and aside from this also a 4.2% yield with a prospect for DGR proven by history, as well as an upside with growth of 2-4% for the next few years. This gives the company a double-digit upside.

This makes its current valuation of 20x to FFO an attractive potential, if not as attractive as when it traded closer to 15x and offered almost a 20% annualized upside per year to the normalized premium. It also doesn't have as much upside as the alternative MAA, which we also cover here.

We consider EQR a "BUY" here, but we would not go higher than a $77/share PT, which comes to a 10-12% annualized upside with yield included to an 18x normalized P/FFO. It's a good price, not a great one, but worthy of a "BUY" nonetheless.

