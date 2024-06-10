IHI: Despite Steady Returns At Current Prices, ETF Is Fairly Valued

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has underperformed in recent times.
  • The healthcare sector is considered defensive, but medical devices may still be sensitive to economic downturns.
  • IHI's present valuation is, in my opinion, fair (unlike at the end of 2021), but there are still concentration risks and little margin of safety in earnings growth numbers.
  • Overall, I think IHI is likely to be a sound long-term investment, but it does not seem to offer much alpha for those managing their portfolios more actively.

Smiling female nurse consoling happy patient sitting with doctor during consultation at hospital

Maskot

Introduction

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to U.S. companies that manufacture and distribute medical devices, whereas the portfolio is constructed so as to align with its benchmark index, the Dow Jones

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News