This is my third Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) article, following most recently 07/2023's "Organogenesis: Solid Revenue Generation From A Hyper-Trading Wound Care Company". At the time, it traded at $4.31; I rated it a "Hold". As I write on 06/06/2024 its intervening trading range has been truly hyper as shown below:

This article will review its investment merits following its Q1, 2024 earnings as reported by its:

financial results press release (the "RELEASE") earnings conference call (the "CALL"); 10-Q (the "10-Q").

This article also includes citations to its latest 10-K (the 10-K"").

Two disproportionate segments make up Organogenesis' business

The 10-K (p. F-12) disaggregates its business into two segments as follows:

This is a puzzling graphic. The two segments are so disproportionate in size one cannot help but wonder why it even bothers with tracking Surgical and Sports Medicine as a separate segment. It would be so much more helpful if it would break down revenues from the various components of its Advanced Wound Care Segment.

The strategy section of the 10-K devotes a paragraph to explain how the Surgical and Sports Medicine segment came to be and how it expects to grow its business (excerpted in list format and modified for clarity):

2017 — enters into the Surgical & Sports Medicine market with the acquisition of NuTech Medical and its established and leading presence in placental-based products; plans continued and accelerated penetration into this market with its placental-based and collagen biomaterial products by leveraging its established commercial and operational infrastructure, including its direct sales force and independent sales agencies; plans to continue to take advantage of significant opportunities to cross-sell within its established customer bases in both the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets; the Surgical & Sports Medicine market presents a significant long-term opportunity with respect to chronic inflammatory and degenerative conditions.

That is a long-winded aspirational strategic vision that seems not to have filtered down to the operational level. Surgical & Sports Medicine revenues took a nice bump from a very low base in 2021. Then they ran out of steam dropping slightly in 2023 from 2022 making up a paltry <7% of revenues.

During the Call, CFO Francisco guided for Surgical and Sports Medicine revenues at a midpoint of $32.5 million, representing modest growth that will only be less than 8% of midpoint guided Advanced Wound Care revenues.

ReNu could bump up Surgical and Sports Medicine revenues to closer parity with Advanced Wound Care

Organogenesis has a nice pipeline, as set out below from the 10-K (pg. 14):

ReNu, its Surgical & Sports Medicine pipeline candidate, is the one which I find the most exciting and the one which generated the most discussion during the CALL. Back in 01/2021 it obtained FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy [RMAT] designation for osteoarthritis of the knee entitling it to:

...the benefits of the Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation programs. It also provides the advantage of early interactions and intensive guidance from the FDA on development of the therapy, including potential priority review of the biologics license application (BLA) and potential ways to support accelerated approval and satisfy post-approval requirements.

On 05/02/2024 Organogenesis reported that its phase 3 study of ReNu in the treatment of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis met its primary endpoint. During the CALL, it advised that it expected to finalize its data analysis by the end of May. Once it had, with its RMAT designation, it planned to set up a meeting with the FDA to explore filing a BLA. As I write on 06/08/2024 it has yet to announce any new developments

In response to a question during the CALL, CEO Gillheeney advised that if its completed phase 3 trial results would support a filing, it anticipated doing so in Q2, 2025. If it will need to complete its second study, this would be put off until Q2, 2026. Either way, if it gets an approval, it will have a potential large market therapy approval in its sports medicine segment to move towards parity with its Advanced Wound Care segment.

Given its Q1, 2024 finances, Organogenesis may not need to raise cash before it can launch ReNu

The 10-Q shows that Organogenesis operated at close to breakeven during Q1, 2024 as reflected below:

Its modest net loss was similar to its previous year's quarterly performance. When you expand its performance out to a year as revealed by the 10-K its modest losses swing to modest gains:

Organogenesis has been experiencing an unsettling string of earnings contractions. Its guidance for 2024 projects more of the same, as reflected by the following excerpt from the CALL:

In terms of our profitability guidance for 2024, the company expects to generate GAAP net income loss in a range of $10.6 million net loss to net income of $4.6 million and adjusted net income loss in a range of $8.1 million adjusted net loss to adjusted net income of $7.1 million.

Organogenesis does not report either its cash burn or its cash runway. It did report during the CALL that as of:

...March 31, 2024, the Company had $89.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ..., compared to $104.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash...as of 12/31/2023.

Accordingly, its most recent cash utilization came to <$3 million a quarter or ~$12 million a year. At this rate, its $89.3 million of cash should last far into the future.

Conclusion

Organogenesis is an anomaly compared to most of the little biotechs I cover. It generates modest, albeit inconsistent, earnings. This lack of consistency keeps tripping it up. I am optimistic for its long-term prospects if it can generate FDA approval for ReNu.

Establishing a fair value for a little biotech with multiple products contributing to an inconsistent revenue stream is challenging. This is particularly true when the company provides no breakdown of its individual product revenues, as is the case for Organogenesis

Taking recourse to Seeking Alpha's ratings we find a typical mix with its Quant ratings at "Hold" and Wall Street Analysts rating it a "Buy". In my experience, I find Quant's metric-driven rating as more reliable than Wall Street Analysts.

I rate Organogenesis a Hold. I expect it to move erratically on news flow. Particular news items that are likely to arise include developments around:

Medicare coverage for various of Organogenesis's skin substitute products included within its Advanced Wound Care segment, as discussed during the CALL; ReNu and its standing with the FDA as regards whether a filing will have to await completion of its second phase 3.

