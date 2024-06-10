Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

Anyone investing in healthcare REITs has probably heard the term "Silver Tsunami". But for those that have not, it is a reference to demographic changes in the US that will come with a whole lot of consequences.

Silver tsunami (also known as grey tsunami, gray tsunami, silver wave, gray wave, or grey wave) is a metaphor used to describe population aging; specifically, baby boomers reaching the age of 65 starting in 2011.

This term, and its amazing advantage for healthcare REITs, was thrown around a lot between 2014-2020. Unfortunately, it did not work out well for most of the players, as the supply of senior homes more than satiated any increase in demand. The term though is back, and senior home focused REITs are once again in the news. We look at how this applies to Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and tell you why you need to keep a pinch of salt handy.

Prior Coverage

We have had sell ratings on VTR in the past (see here and here), but in our last coverage, we were neutral on the REIT. Fundamentally, the REIT was trading a bit cheaper than what we saw during ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) but had too much debt for us to consider the long side. VTR has actually done quite well since our last report, and has even outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a nice margin.

Q1-2024

VTR had a strong start to the year, with funds from operations (FFO) exceeding mean (average, not unkind) analyst estimates by 4 cents. VTR reported barn-blazing growth in same-store net operating income (NOI) with Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, also known as SHOP, moving up 15.2%.

With such a strong gain in SHOP, it was no surprise that VTR lifted the FFO guidance for the year. In light of the changes they made in the same store NOI, the guidance actually looks a bit conservative. VTR is likely playing the old game, sandbagging guidance.

Outlook

Looking a little closer at SHOP, we see that VTR is benefitting from stronger occupancy levels. While they did not explicitly mention it in the slide below, the key reason this has worked is that expense growth has really moderated from 2022 and 2023.

VTR's occupancy growth continues to evolve positively, and you can see that in the delta over the last few quarters.

This is where the Silver Tsunami (or rather Silver Tsunami 2.0) kicks in. There is definitely going to be a dearth of new supply relative to demand.

What's causing this drop off in supply? There are several factors, but the most important among them are a far higher cost of capital than during ZIRP and a lack of quality labor supply. One could also argue that these things are cyclical. You can observe in the chart above that we did really overbuild between 2015 and 2020. So the once bitten-twice shy, crowd, will be dialing down on capital projects. When we add all of this up, it really looks like VTR is setting up quite nicely.

Reasons To Be Cautious

As wonderful as all of that sounds, let's keep in mind a few things here.

1) The industry has historically been wrong on supply-demand trends

They ignore that the average 75-year-old today is far healthier than the average 75-year-old a decade back. Just because the demographic expands, does not mean they can, or they will, shell massive dollars to stay in senior homes. As a result, the overbuilds always happen relative to expected demand.

2) SHOP is not the same as a landlord model, it is far more dangerous

REIT investors might continue to see VTR as a REIT. It is a REIT, but the SHOP side is as far away from the REIT model as it gets. VTR does not sit back and collect rent checks. It is fully exposed to the cyclical earnings of the senior housing sector. As such, we would argue that this sector deserves a far lower multiple than what a REIT would. We would also argue that this model can handle far less leverage over the full cycle.

3) Deleveraging has a long way to go

VTR is taking advantage of the strong market to unload more properties than it initially planned. $200 million more of assets are going to be sold.

VTR is still at 6.7X debt to EBITDA.

Some investors with better long-term memory might recall when VTR was at sub 5.0X leverage ratio. Back then, SHOP was a non-existent concept. So VTR is running 2 turns higher with a far riskier setup.

4) Valuation is still quite high

VTR trades at about 15.6X FFO. That is not exactly cheap for a non-ZIRP era. We will add that the funds available for distribution, or FAD, is far lower than the FFO. VR does not disclose the per share amounts for this metric, but they are easy to calculate from the supplemental.

VTR is likely to generate about $2.50 of FAD in 2024. That gives it a 20X FAD multiple, again, nowhere in the postal code of "cheap.

Verdict

A lot has gone right for VTR over the last 12 months. It is using the loose credit conditions to deleverage the balance sheet. That is a great choice as well. The senior housing starts are an excellent lead on future supply, and the market is likely to tighten over the next 2 years. We also believe VTR will deliver strong FFO growth over this timeframe, while deleveraging its balance sheet. But with the stock trading at 20X FAD, with just a 3.62% yield, we are in the camp of "why bother?" It is also a very cyclical model and one we are definitely not comfortable with, especially with a 6.7 turn debt to EBITDA. We rate this a hold/neutral for now.

